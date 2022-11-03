Read full article on original website
Related
Dr. Oz Rally Sees 'Half the Crowd' Leave as Trump Still Speaking: Reporter
A special appearance by former President Donald Trump appeared to have the opposite of its intended effect at a recent midterm campaign event in Pennsylvania for the likes of Dr. Mehmet Oz and others. Oz, best known as a medical television host, is currently running for an open U.S. Senate...
Young conservative voters share their views on former President Trump
In 2018 and 2020, young people turned out to vote in historically high numbers, helping Democrats cement their power in Washington. NPR's Barbara Sprunt spoke with young Republicans voting for the first time on Tuesday about the future of their party. BARBARA SPRUNT, BYLINE: Kaetlyn Diaz, a sophomore at the...
From abortion access to voting rights: Key ballot measures in the 2022 midterm elections
This election day, voters will weigh in on issues ranging from accessing abortion to legalizing marijuana and outlawing slavery. Here's what to know.
Election 2022: Few voting issues seen as key races unfold
WASHINGTON — (AP) — A tumultuous election season that tugged again at America's searing political divides and raised questions about its commitment to a democratic future comes to a close Tuesday with top races around the country that will provide a key test of Joe Biden's presidency. Democrats...
Comments / 0