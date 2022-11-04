ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Commanders punter Tress Way named NFC special teams player of the month

By Bryan Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BpBNe_0iyLjXuy00

The Washington Commanders are riding high at the moment, winners of three in a row, and host the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday with a chance to go over .500 for the first time since Week 1.

Washington’s recent success has a lot to do with wide receiver Terry McLaurin, a revived running game led by Antonio Gibson, terrific defense and punter Tress Way.

Yes, you read that correctly. Way has always been outstanding. Playing for a team that punts a lot, Way gets many opportunities. He is a critical weapon for the Commanders, as he often pins the opponent inside their own 20-yard line.

Finally, Way receives some leaguewide recognition for his continued excellence. He was named the NFC special teams player of the month for October on Thursday.

Over the past month, Way has averaged 46.8 yards per punt, with a net of 45.1 yards. He led the NFL with 16 punts landing inside the opponent’s 20-yard line and six punts inside the 10-yard line.

Way is Washington’s longest-tenured player, having been with the franchise since 2014.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cameras captured Aaron Rodgers' furious sideline reaction to his interception in the end zone

At some point, it really seems like Aaron Rodgers’ frustrations are going to reach a boiling point this season. After putting together an MVP performance in 2021, this season has seen a startling regression as Rodgers has struggled to build chemistry with his receivers since Davante Adams’ departure. It didn’t help matters either when the Packers failed to acquire a No. 1 receiver at the trade deadline.
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 takeaways from Commanders' 20-17 loss to the Vikings

The Washington Commanders fell to 4-5 on the season after a heartbreaking 20-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings Sunday. In what was a very winnable game, Washington took control early in the third quarterback when quarterback Taylor Heinicke found wide receiver Curtis Samuel for a 49-yard touchdown to give the Commanders a 10-7 lead. It wasn’t one of Heinicke’s better decisions, throwing into triple coverage, but somehow Samuel came away with the football and landed in the end zone.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Which player should be the Steelers first-round pick?

If the season continues as it is, the Pittsburgh Steelers stand to finish with a very high pick in the first round. The Steelers have some fairly clear needs in the 2023 NFL draft. Looking at the top players at those positions, we’ve put together a fairly definitive list of the top guys who will be available and want to know which one you think the Steelers should draft.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Baker Mayfield snap tracker: Are the Browns on the way to a 4th round pick?

There may not have been a trade more under the microscope this offseason than when the Cleveland Browns traded former first overall pick, Baker Mayfield, to the Carolina Panthers. After publicly pursuing other options, Mayfield requested a trade from the Browns. The Browns initially denied his request, then landed their new guy, then sent Mayfield to the Panthers for a conditional 2024 fifth round pick.
CLEVELAND, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The big win that got away from the Commanders

Leading the Vikings 17-10, the Commanders were facing a 2nd &11 on their own 30-yard line. With 8:10 remaining, Taylor Heinicke caught the snap standing on his own 25. Looking to his left, he began dropping straight back in his drop. When his right foot landed on the 20, he turned his attention to the middle of the field. He targeted TE Logan Thomas at the 42, but his pass sailed high over the 6-foot-6 and outstretched Thomas into the arms of Vikings free safety Harrison Smith at the 47.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What Titans said after Week 9 loss to Chiefs

The Tennessee Titans lost a hard-fought battle to the Kansas City Chiefs on “Sunday Night Football” in Week 9, falling in overtime, 20-17. While we’d like to call this a moral victory for the Titans, who put up much more of a fight than anyone expected, the fact that Tennessee should have won this game makes it a bit more difficult to look at it that way.
NASHVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Week 9 outcomes shake up the 2023 NFL draft order for the Lions picks

On Thursday morning, the Detroit Lions woke up owning the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. They went to bed on Sunday night not even picking in the top three. Week 9 was an eventful one in the NFL. The Lions beat the Packers, 15-9, to improve to 2-6 on the season. That win vaulted the Lions from having the worst record in the league to tied with three other teams for the third-worst record. Losses by the Houston Texans (now 1-7-1) and Carolina Panthers (2-7) land them in the top two draft slots.
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

JuJu Smith-Schuster details key differences playing for Chiefs, Steelers

The Kansas City Chiefs return to action on “Sunday Night Football” this week against the Tennessee Titans following the bye week, looking to pull together for a solid run to the postseason. One of the many essential contributors has been wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is quickly adjusting to the Chiefs system following five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

169K+
Followers
225K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy