Montclair, NJ

Montclarion

Haley Martin Has Become a Brick Wall in Goal for Red Hot Women’s Soccer Team

The Montclair State women’s soccer team continues to improve their record standing at 15-1, with a 7-1 record in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). This wouldn’t be possible without the defense put forth by senior goalkeeper Haley Martin. Throughout their 16 games, the goal difference versus opponents stands at 42-8. The most goals allowed in a single game was a 3-2 victory over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Oct. 15.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WTKR

First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
NORFOLK, VA
outerbanksvoice.com

CHAC Bob Bernard Individual Tournament results

The Bob Bernard Individual Tournament follows the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Tournament every year. On this beautiful Saturday, November 5, we had 71 individuals participate in this event. 2022 BOB BERNARD INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS. ADULT. Red Drum 8 lbs Rob Jordan, Chesapeake, VA. Blue Fish 2lbs Wesley Waters, Virginia Beach,...
HATTERAS, NC
WAVY News 10

H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach

Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies. WAVY...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Montclarion

EOF Barbershop: Making Men Leaders the Old School Way

The sharp smell of aftershave hits you in the face as you enter the room. The lights are dimmed, giving off a mellow vibe. You hear the buzz of the clippers, the music playing in the room and the murmur of men talking to each other. No, this isn’t your...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Augusta Free Press

Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students

National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
VIRGINIA STATE
Essence

Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023

“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary

SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary. SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate …. SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary. ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Pedestrian seriously hurt after hit by car on Virginia...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Thousands of dollars donated to Virginia HBCU's at Chesapeake showcase

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities received half a million dollars in scholarship money and a commitment to hire recent graduates from Truist Bank. The bank's Virginia president Thomas Ransom made the announcement at an event called “HBCU Sunday” hosted by The Mount church in Chesapeake....
CHESAPEAKE, VA
Montclarion

Montclair State Students Complain About Shuttle Services

Montclair State University shuttle services provided on campus have become a struggle and a challenge for students who normally use this transportation method to move around campus. The buses are supposed to run frequently, every eight to 15 minutes, providing transport from dorms to the parking lots and school buildings,...
MONTCLAIR, NJ
WAVY News 10

Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown

According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
SUFFOLK, VA

