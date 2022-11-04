Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Montclarion
Haley Martin Has Become a Brick Wall in Goal for Red Hot Women’s Soccer Team
The Montclair State women’s soccer team continues to improve their record standing at 15-1, with a 7-1 record in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC). This wouldn’t be possible without the defense put forth by senior goalkeeper Haley Martin. Throughout their 16 games, the goal difference versus opponents stands at 42-8. The most goals allowed in a single game was a 3-2 victory over The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) on Oct. 15.
No. 8 Tribe hold on for 20-14 win against Pirates
On paper, it looked like William and Mary would dominate against Hampton but the Tribe could never pull away from the Pirates.
WTKR
First round high school football playoff pairings unveiled
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Numerous high school football teams will begin their quest for state gold this week, from defending state champions to up and coming upset hopefuls. See below for updated scores and schedules for games involving area teams. Dates and times will be announced this week. Region 6A:. (8)...
WAVY News 10
Phoebus shocks Oscar Smith 56-0 in non district regular season finale
Defending Class 3 state champs, Phoebus handled Oscar Smith 56-0 to finish the regular season 10-0. Phoebus shocks Oscar Smith 56-0 in non district regular …. Defending Class 3 state champs, Phoebus handled Oscar Smith 56-0 to finish the regular season 10-0. Turnovers doom Old Dominion in 12-0 loss to...
outerbanksvoice.com
CHAC Bob Bernard Individual Tournament results
The Bob Bernard Individual Tournament follows the Cape Hatteras Anglers Club Tournament every year. On this beautiful Saturday, November 5, we had 71 individuals participate in this event. 2022 BOB BERNARD INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT WINNERS. ADULT. Red Drum 8 lbs Rob Jordan, Chesapeake, VA. Blue Fish 2lbs Wesley Waters, Virginia Beach,...
Former ODU Women's Basketball Great Nancy Lieberman Immortalized With Statue on Campus
NORFOLK, Va. — Former Old Dominion women's basketball All-American Nancy Lieberman, who led the Monarchs to two national titles and is one of the nation's most well-known women's sports figures, recently became the first person immortalized with a statue on ODU's campus. Old Dominion unveiled a six-foot bronze statue...
Practicing ‘Kingston Kindness’: Community mourns passing of VB middle school student
15-year-old Kingston Silvis lived most of his life with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. It is a disorder of progressive muscular weakness typically found in boys. He was born with it, but it began impacting him when he was five.
WAVY News 10
H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach
Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. H.E.R shelter bowling fundraiser in Virginia Beach. Strike out domestic violence bowling fundraiser Nov. 6. all proceeds go to the HER shelter. Kiahnna Patterson reports. ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies. WAVY...
Montclarion
EOF Barbershop: Making Men Leaders the Old School Way
The sharp smell of aftershave hits you in the face as you enter the room. The lights are dimmed, giving off a mellow vibe. You hear the buzz of the clippers, the music playing in the room and the murmur of men talking to each other. No, this isn’t your...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia HBCUs to mentor at-risk middle school, high school students
National test scores reveal that students in Virginia lost extensive learning in recent years, but a new program will help at-risk students recover. Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday a partnership between the Urban Leagues of Hampton Roads and Greater Richmond and four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU): Norfolk State University, Hampton University, Virginia State University, and Virginia Union University.
Essence
Pharrell Williams Announces Return Of ‘Something In The Water’ Music Festival To Virginia Beach In 2023
“The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach and The 757 - among the people - has never wavered," says Williams. Pharrell Williams is going back home to his roots — and he’s bringing his famed “Something in the Water” festival with him in 2023. The GRAMMY award winning producer announced the news at his inaugural Mighty Dream Forum, where he was joined on stage by Virginia Beach officials, including Mayor Bobby Dyer, to make the big announcement.
WAVY News 10
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary
SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary. SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate …. SNJB offers E-ZPass free toll weekend to celebrate 10th anniversary. ODU Police investigating several vehicle larcenies. WAVY News 10's Lauryn Moss reports. Pedestrian seriously hurt after hit by car on Virginia...
13newsnow.com
Thousands of dollars donated to Virginia HBCU's at Chesapeake showcase
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Historically Black Colleges and Universities received half a million dollars in scholarship money and a commitment to hire recent graduates from Truist Bank. The bank's Virginia president Thomas Ransom made the announcement at an event called “HBCU Sunday” hosted by The Mount church in Chesapeake....
'We are not going to lose a generation' | Governor Youngkin announces new tutoring program
NORFOLK, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin addressed the "catastrophic learning loss" in Virginia by announcing a new tutoring partnership meant to bolster students' declining reading and math scores. "We cannot wait, not even a single minute," said Youngkin. "Our children cannot afford it anymore." This partnership falls on the...
‘Something In The Water’ Festival Returning To Virginia In 2023
‘Something In The Water’ is returning to the 757!. Pharrell is making waves with his announcement that acclaimed music and art festival ‘Something In The Water‘ is returning to his hometown of Virginia Beach from April 28-April 30, 2023. “The demand for the festival in Virginia Beach...
Montclarion
Montclair State Students Complain About Shuttle Services
Montclair State University shuttle services provided on campus have become a struggle and a challenge for students who normally use this transportation method to move around campus. The buses are supposed to run frequently, every eight to 15 minutes, providing transport from dorms to the parking lots and school buildings,...
'He had so much to explore' | Franklin teen remembered as a young heart with an old soul
FRANKLIN, Va. — In a residential neighborhood along Gardener Street in Franklin, neighbors are quiet and going about their business, just a few days after Franklin police were investigating on the street. Soon, the neighbors learned police found the body of missing 17-year-old Ronnie Jerome Everette Jr. "It's just...
Motorcyclist dies following crash in Virginia Beach
According to a tweet from Virginia Beach Police Department, the crash occurred at the intersection of S. Boggs Avenue and Bonney Road.
WAVY News 10
Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown
According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department, as a safety precaution residents are asked to not approach, feed, or otherwise interact with any wildlife for any reason. https://www.wavy.com/news/local-news/suffolk/suffolk-warns-residents-of-wild-fox-presence-in-downtown/. Suffolk warns residents of wild fox presence in downtown. According to a Facebook post from the Suffolk Police Department,...
Two Virginia residents charged with brazenly attempting home invasion in New Jersey
Two Virginia residents are behind bars in Monmouth County, New Jersey for their alleged roles in a brazen attempt at a home invasion and robbery in Marlboro Township earlier this year. Acori Knox, 21, of Hampton, Virginia and Lauren McNeil, 24, of Newport News, Virginia stand accused of orchestrating a...
Comments / 0