ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
wpr.org

Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead

Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Counties

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall

A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

DHS awards $12 million in funds to elderly, disability care professionals

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants totaling $12 million are set to be awarded to organizations focused on improving home and community-based services for people who are elderly or have disabilities, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday. The money will go to 43 organizations that support all people...
WISCONSIN STATE
tomahawkleader.com

Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather

WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin midterms: Evers vs. Michels in 'tight' governor's race

MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’

A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting

The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
WISCONSIN STATE
travelawaits.com

10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin

Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
WISCONSIN STATE
wisconsinrightnow.com

‘Wisconsin RINO Hunters’ Joan Beglinger Scam Attempts to Trick Conservatives

This is the biggest dirty trick in the entire campaign. Don’t fall for the Wisconsin Rino Hunters scam on Joan Beglinger. If you’ve received a text, direct mail piece, or seen an online ad from a group called “WI Rino Hunters” or “Wisconsin Rino Hunters” pushing Joan Beglinger for governor, please be aware that it’s a scam.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee

For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Q107.5

Q107.5

Dubuque, IA
877
Followers
2K+
Post
137K+
Views
ABOUT

Q 107.5 is the Tri-States station for the greatest hits of the 70s, 80s and more! We play the fun, upbeat music that you love, so its easy to sing along wherever you are! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://myq1075.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy