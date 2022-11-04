Read full article on original website
Daily Cardinal
UW-Madison report: Wisconsin's abortion ban could decrease abortion access by 20%
A recent University of Wisconsin-Madison report found the number of Wisconsinites receiving abortions could drop 20% in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in June. Wisconsin’s four remaining abortion clinics, including two in Milwaukee and one each in Madison and Sheboygan, ceased...
wpr.org
Wisconsin hospitals survived the worst of the pandemic. But a new report shows challenges ahead
Wisconsin hospitals rebounded from the pandemic, but staffing shortages, worker burnout and record inflation could spell trouble, according to an industry report. The state's largest healthcare systems posted $4 billion in profits last year, buoyed by COVID-19 relief aid, strong investments and the return of delayed elective operations, according to the report by the Wisconsin Hospital Association. But this year's financial outlook is uncertain.
cwbradio.com
Avian Influenza Confirmed in Marathon and Waukesha Counties
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has identified cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in backyard flocks in Marathon and Waukesha counties. Birds at both sites have been depopulated to prevent spread of the disease. This year, 18 Wisconsin counties have been confirmed with HPAI...
WSAW
Lawsuit asks Wisconsin election officials to sequester military ballots
WAUKESHA, Wis. (WBAY) - The conservative Thomas More Society, on behalf of veterans and Waukesha County voters, filed a lawsuit Friday asking a court to order Wisconsin elections officials to sequester all military absentee and mail-in ballots. The lawsuit asks the Waukesha County Circuit Court for a temporary injunction requiring...
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Wisconsin governor's race enters final critical hours
MILWAUKEE — GOP candidate for governor Tim Michels says he's anticipating a good number of Republican poll watchers Tuesday when asked if he trusts the process underway in municipalities statewide. "You know, I think there's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to be...
Wisconsin hospice nurse charged with felony abuse after amputating a patients foot without a doctor's order, police say
Mary K. Brown, 38, a former hospice nurse, admitted to amputating her patient's foot without a doctor's order or consent.
Fourth Wisconsin meat producer issues recall
A Wisconsin-based producer is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged meats and poultry, the fourth for meat products and the fifth food recall statewide in a one-month span. Heritage Meats in Butternut sold the affected packaged meats and poultry wholesale, at retail, and provided as a custom service...
nbc15.com
DHS awards $12 million in funds to elderly, disability care professionals
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Grants totaling $12 million are set to be awarded to organizations focused on improving home and community-based services for people who are elderly or have disabilities, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced Thursday. The money will go to 43 organizations that support all people...
Battleground Wisconsin: In a time where voters are feeling burnt out, what’s driving them to the polls?
We spoke with a wide range of voters across the political spectrum -- including some who are switching parties, even if just for this election, because they are upset with the direction of politics in Wisconsin.
tomahawkleader.com
Snowy owls spotted in Wisconsin despite mild fall weather
WISCONSIN – As of Nov. 2, snowy owl season is underway across Wisconsin, despite mild fall weather. One individual was found in Dane County in mid-July and regularly spotted into mid-October, marking a very rare case of an individual successfully over-summering in the state. The first likely migrants were...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin midterms: Evers vs. Michels in 'tight' governor's race
MILWAUKEE - Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8, and how elections run in the future could depend on who you vote for. Governor Tony Evers and his challenger, Tim Michels, were both out on the campaign trail Sunday, both urging people to get out to the polls, but they have very different ideas on what that should look like moving forward.
Wisconsin Woman Arrested For a ‘Mushroom Operation’
A Wisconsin woman was jailed back in 2009 for having a "Mushroom Operation" in her home. Madison. Madison, Wi police responded to a call where it was reported that a woman was unconscious and not breathing on the front porch of a house. 21 year old Linda Pletzova, magically came...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin residents gather at polling locations for early voting
The campaign trail continues for those vying to secure Wisconsin’s senate seat, making a final push before the Nov. 8 election. Early voters took to the polls in Wisconsin and in some areas it's the last day to vote in-person absentee. Playoffs Week 3 Friday Football Blitz. Updated: 10...
travelawaits.com
10 Historic Hidden-Gem Towns To Explore In Wisconsin
Beyond the beer and cheese curds, Wisconsin also serves up a healthy portion of history, especially for visitors willing to look beyond the state’s larger cities. That history is perhaps best seen — and felt — in spots that you might not normally consider as you plan a road trip or vacation. Make no mistake, the Badger State’s smaller hidden-gem towns are worth checking out — each for different reasons, all harkening back to the past.
wisconsinrightnow.com
‘Wisconsin RINO Hunters’ Joan Beglinger Scam Attempts to Trick Conservatives
This is the biggest dirty trick in the entire campaign. Don’t fall for the Wisconsin Rino Hunters scam on Joan Beglinger. If you’ve received a text, direct mail piece, or seen an online ad from a group called “WI Rino Hunters” or “Wisconsin Rino Hunters” pushing Joan Beglinger for governor, please be aware that it’s a scam.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin's Largest Outdoor Farm Show Will Not Be Hosted By A Local County Committee
For the first time in its six-decade history, Wisconsin's largest outdoor farm show will not be hosted by a local county committee. But coordinators of Wisconsin Farm Technology Days say plans are coming together nicely for the event, which is slated to be held at the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club grounds between Wisconsin Dells and Baraboo next summer. General Manager Arnie Jennerman says exhibitor sign-up is ahead of pace compared to other years, with over 150 vendors and organizations already committed to the exposition. "The plan is really far along to have a fun, interesting, educational, and diverse show that highlights the wide range of agriculture and industry in Sauk County," Jennerman said. "There will be something for everyone, and we're excited to showcase Sauk County industry and agriculture as well as the latest in ag technology." Among the highlights will be six tours of different local farms and companies, as well as a wide variety of things to eat from area food trucks that will be on the grounds to offer their specialties.
drydenwire.com
Wisconsin Drivers Be Aware Of New Fluorescent Green Warning Lights On Municipal Vehicles
WISCONSIN -- Wisconsin County Highway Association (WCHA) Officials Remind Drivers to Drive Safely in Work Zones and urges drivers to be aware of the upcoming winter conditions, noting that drivers should be aware of the use of fluorescent green warning lights on Municipal vehicles throughout Wisconsin. Robbie Krejci P.E., St....
wpr.org
GOP candidate for Wisconsin attorney general says he's the candidate to enforce rule of law
The Republican prosecutor vying to unseat Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general says he is the candidate who would enforce the rule of law — regardless of whether it’s popular with his party. Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney made the comments this week while appearing on...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
Transgender voters in Wisconsin: Strict ID laws could cause issues on Nov. 8
Getting an ID that reflects your gender identity can be difficult for someone who is transgender. If you plan on changing your name or gender in Wisconsin, the process can be pretty extensive.
