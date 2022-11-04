ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee County, WI

Thomas Vaughan
4d ago

I just refuse now, don't even own on. Go into places that provide them or overtly request you wear one. I just say no and walk away. Enough already.

Quick Country 96.5

The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town

Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
RACINE, WI
Q985

You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin

A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
WEST BEND, WI
empowerwisconsin.org

Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson

MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
WISCONSIN STATE
marquette.edu

Safety Alert: Nov. 5, 2022 | 6:18 p.m.

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 6:18 p.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the 900...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE
mediamilwaukee.com

Darrell Brooks Apologizes to Court for His Disruptive Behavior

Witness testimony continued Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial who is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Before the jury came out, Brooks issued a court apology for his actions last week, “It’s emotional for the families involved, my family and myself and I should carry myself better. I wasn’t raised that way and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology.” said Brooks. After he caused numerous disruptions prior and was removed from the courtroom, this statement shocked many.
WAUKESHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals

MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Daily Cardinal

The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections

As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
RACINE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE

