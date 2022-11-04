Read full article on original website
Thomas Vaughan
4d ago
I just refuse now, don't even own on. Go into places that provide them or overtly request you wear one. I just say no and walk away. Enough already.
Reply(2)
2
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Racine votes in favor of both overturning Wisconsin’s abortion ban and legalizing marijuana
RACINE — Two non-binding referendums on the ballots for voters in the City of Racine, one for the legalization of marijuana and the other for overturning the state’s anti-abortion law, have passed. “Should marijuana be legalized for adult use, taxed, and regulated like alcohol?” received 16,229 “Yes” votes...
RSV cases continue surging through Wisconsin
Cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or 'RSV' continue surging through Wisconsin. The viral disease impacts breathing of infants 18 months or younger.
Children's Wisconsin says RSV cases are surging as virus hits peak in state
Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases have spiked in the last few weeks at Children's Wisconsin in Milwaukee.
The Internet Is Divided On The Pronunciation Of A Wisconsin Town
Racine is a city of about 80,000 people in Wisconsin just over the Stateline in the Eastern part of the state. I've never been to Racine. But I assume it's like most other Wisconsin cities of that size. It's full of large happy people that love the Packers and cheese. There's probably roughly one bar for every mailbox in the city. And it gets cold there in the winter. I also assume ice fishing is pretty popular during the winter months.
Some of Wisconsin's biggest cities OK marijuana legalization referendums
There is major support for the legalization of marijuana in several local cities, according to election results.
DOJ monitoring polls in 2 Wisconsin cities for election violations
The cities of Milwaukee and Racine are among 64 jurisdictions where the U.S. Department of Justice will be monitoring for federal voting rights laws compliance during the 2022 election on Tuesday.
You Won’t Believe How Man Temporarily Stopped Voting In Wisconsin
A crazed man found it necessary to stop voters at a Wisconsin polling place and was arrested for his actions. Politics has become a scary game. Here is a perfect example of what I'm talking about. It happened on election day at a Polling Place In West Bend, Wisconsin. The suspect should be locked up for a long time for what he pulled on innocent voters.
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
empowerwisconsin.org
Journal Sentinel’s latest bomb in war on Johnson
MADISON — U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s campaign is punching back at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and its war on the Republican incumbent after the newspaper’s latest hit piece. “In the future, when anyone wonders why more good people don’t run for public office, have them study the...
marquette.edu
Safety Alert: Nov. 5, 2022 | 6:18 p.m.
The Marquette University Police Department is investigating the incident below. If you have more information, please contact MUPD immediately at (414) 288-6800. Approximate time: 6:18 p.m. Victims: None. Physical injuries: None. At approximately 6:18 p.m., the Marquette University Police Department responded to a call of shots fired near the 900...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
wisconsinrightnow.com
Halloween Killer Victim’s Mom Says AG Kaul’s Non-Response Was ‘Slap in the Face’
Maryann Gehring, the mother of 9-year-old murder victim Lisa Ann French, says it “was like a slap in the face” when Attorney General Josh Kaul walked away without response on video after being asked about Gehring’s comments that he failed her. “He doesn’t want to tell the...
mediamilwaukee.com
Darrell Brooks Apologizes to Court for His Disruptive Behavior
Witness testimony continued Monday morning, Oct. 10 in the Darrell Brooks trial who is charged in the November 2021 Waukesha Christmas parade attack. Before the jury came out, Brooks issued a court apology for his actions last week, “It’s emotional for the families involved, my family and myself and I should carry myself better. I wasn’t raised that way and I owe you, your Honor, and the court an apology.” said Brooks. After he caused numerous disruptions prior and was removed from the courtroom, this statement shocked many.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas sought by marshals
MILWAUKEE - U.S. Marshals say the accusations Yesenia Carrillo-Villegas is facing are serious. Nevertheless, she has done all she can to avoid them. "This case involves drug trafficking, involving two different types of controlled substances in addition to money laundering, attempting to conceal the assets," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case.
Wisconsin Pot Grow Called ‘Sophisticated’ by Cops. Included ‘Grow Bible’
A huge marijuana grow operation that was shut down in Milwaukee, Wi was called "sophisticated" by the local police. What makes it so damn "smart?" Fox6Now. Oh, and what is a "Marijuana Grow Bible???" Cops see everything, and I mean everything. So when a giant pot bust goes down in...
Daily Cardinal
The ‘WOW’ counties, explained: How Milwaukee suburbs could swing Wisconsin’s midterm elections
As Wisconsin approaches Tuesday’s midterm elections with competitive races for Governor and U.S. Senate, Milwaukee’s suburban communities could decide the state’s political balance for years to come. The city’s outlying suburban Waukesha, Ozaukee and Washington counties — collectively referred to as the “WOW” counties — are predominantly...
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
wearegreenbay.com
US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 to close for weeks in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – All motorists in Fond du Lac County should be aware of an upcoming closure on Monday. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the southbound US 151 off-ramp to WIS 23 will be closed to traffic for 14 days. Officials explain the...
spectrumnews1.com
Wisconsin teen in custody for stabbing classmate
MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. — A Wisconsin high school student was stabbed on Tuesday while at school, according to police. The Mount Pleasant Police Department was called to Case High School in Racine, Wis. at 1:10 p.m. The high school was immediately put on a soft lockdown. Police said the...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
Comments / 5