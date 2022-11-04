ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

“Signs of improvement on all surfaces” – Djokovic impressed by surging Musetti, and wary of the challenge

By Chris Oddo
tennismajors.com
 4 days ago
tennismajors.com

“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10

After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
tennismajors.com

World No 1 Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals with abdominal injury, out for six weeks

World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals because of injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury to the left side of his stomach during his quarter-final defeat by Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday. In a statement on social...
tennismajors.com

Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10

Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
tennismajors.com

“I think he’s very good for our sport” – Djokovic believes 19-year-old Rune is the future of tennis, along with Alcaraz

With Carlos Alcaraz done for the season due to his abdominal injury suffered on Friday in Paris, the white-hot “next big thing” spotlight now rests solely on the shoulders of young Holger Rune, the rising force to be reckoned with that has ripped through the Paris draw, saving three match points against Stan Wawrinka before reeling off four top-10 victories in blinding fashion.
tennismajors.com

Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”

Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
tennismajors.com

“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season

There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
tennismajors.com

Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia

Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”

