“Signs of improvement on all surfaces” – Djokovic impressed by surging Musetti, and wary of the challenge

Read full article on original website
Related
tennismajors.com
“In the morning, it was not like the other days” – how Holger Rune convinced himself that he could beat Djokovic
How to beat, on one of the most prestigious courts in the world, a player with whom you took selfies a handful of years ago? Holger Rune had to solve this equation on Sunday on the Centre Court of the Rolex Paris Masters, one of the most storied in our sport. He did it quite brilliantly, at the cost of specific mental work.
tennismajors.com
“Rune has better backhand, Alcaraz has better forehand” – Novak Djokovic weighs in on the two teenagers in the ATP’s top-10
After a difficult loss to Holger Rune in Sunday’s Paris Masters final, Novak Djokovic had nothing but praise for 19-year-old Holger Rune. The 21-time major champion shook off the disappointment quickly as he looked ahead to the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin, where he will bid for his sixth title next week. As he took questions from the press he was willing to analyze the games of Rune and Carlos Alcaraz, two rapidly rising teens that also happen to be a combined 2-0 against Djokovic in 2022.
tennismajors.com
ATP Rankings: Rune joins No 1 Alcaraz inside the top-10, Tsitsipas jumps to No 3, Auger-Aliassime to No 6
History has been made by Holger Rune! The Paris Masters champion becomes the first Danish man to ever officially rank inside the ATP’s top-10, thanks to his tremendous title run in Bercy, but he wasn’t the only one moving to a career-high inside the top-10. Scroll down for more details…
tennismajors.com
Victorious Rune on beating Djokovic for Paris Masters title: “It’s probably the best feeling of my career”
Danish teenager Holger Rune said beating Novak Djokovic in the final of the Paris Masters on Sunday – a match in which he held his nerve superbly in a tense final game – was “probably the best feeling of my life”. The 19-year-old completed a dream...
tennismajors.com
World No 1 Alcaraz to miss ATP Finals with abdominal injury, out for six weeks
World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz will miss this month’s season-ending ATP Finals and Davis Cup Finals because of injury. The Spaniard suffered the injury to the left side of his stomach during his quarter-final defeat by Holger Rune at the Paris Masters on Friday. In a statement on social...
tennismajors.com
No plans to sell the license but considering other cities in France: Pioline on the future of the Paris Masters
Paris Masters Tournament Director Cedric Pioline has said that there are no plans to sell the tournament license but did confirm that moving the tournament out of Paris is an option on the table. Despite record-breaking crowds this week, the Paris Masters faces challenges in the coming years as it...
tennismajors.com
Danish teenager Rune makes history with stunning win over Djokovic to win Paris Masters title, breaks top 10
Danish teenager Holger Rune made history at the Paris Masters on Sunday as he beat former world No 1 Novak Djokovic in a pulsating final at the Accor Arena. Six-time champion Djokovic led by a break in the final set but in a final game that lasted 17 minutes, the teenager held his nerve to clinch his first Masters 1000 title, his third title of the year and move into the world’s top 10 for the first time.
tennismajors.com
Rune creates history by becoming first to beat 5 top 10 players to win an ATP title
With his stunning win over 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic in the Paris Masters final on Sunday, Danish teen Holger Rune has become the first player in ATP history to beat five top 10 players to win an ATP title (outside of the ATP Finals). Rune began the week...
tennismajors.com
“I think he’s very good for our sport” – Djokovic believes 19-year-old Rune is the future of tennis, along with Alcaraz
With Carlos Alcaraz done for the season due to his abdominal injury suffered on Friday in Paris, the white-hot “next big thing” spotlight now rests solely on the shoulders of young Holger Rune, the rising force to be reckoned with that has ripped through the Paris draw, saving three match points against Stan Wawrinka before reeling off four top-10 victories in blinding fashion.
tennismajors.com
Djokovic encouraged by Paris form ahead of ATP Finals: “Hopefully I’ll be at my best”
Novak Djokovic came off a close second best at the Paris Masters on Sunday but says his game is in a good place as he heads to the ATP Finals in Turin. The former world No 1 was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 by Danish teenager Holger Rune in the final, a disappointing end to a good week, that saw the Serb reach his second Masters 1000 title of the year.
tennismajors.com
“He reminds me of my younger self”: Djokovic vs Rune, an ideal final between generations, and a metaphor for the 2022 ATP season
There will be no “Djokodal”. No world No 1. No Felix-Auger-Aliassime either, in the final of the Rolex Paris Masters. But this one will have the glittering hopeful aura, nevertheless, of the ideal final. This Sunday in Bercy, when Novak Djokovic, 35, and Holger Rune, 19, take the court, we’ll have ourselves the type of generational battle that we crave. Even better, the two players who have made the strongest impression with their tennis throughout the week will be locking horns.
tennismajors.com
Kyrgios agrees to pay £20,000 to charity over “drunk” woman comment at Wimbledon
Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios has paid £20,000 to a leading children’s charity after admitting he was mistaken in claiming a fan whom he complained about during the final at this year’s Championships was drunk. During his match with Novak Djokovic, the Australian told the umpire that a...
tennismajors.com
November 6, 2005: The day Tomas Berdych won his first and only ATP Masters title
On this day, November 6 in 2005, unseeded Tomas Berdych, aged 20 and ranked 50th in the world, stunned the tennis world by winning the Paris Masters, his first ATP Masters 1000 crown, defeating Ivan Ljubicic in the final (6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 6-4). In the absence of many top...
tennismajors.com
Garcia storms past Sakkari and will play for biggest career title at WTA Finals
Caroline Garcia is saving her best for last in 2022. The Frenchwoman pushed into her biggest career final on Sunday, defeating Maria Sakkari 6-3, 6-2, and will play for the title at the WTA Finals on Monday. Garcia, seeded sixth, will face either Iga Swiatek or Aryna Sabalenka in the...
tennismajors.com
Munich, Paris, Mouratoglou: Everything you always wanted to know about Holger Rune (but never had time to find out) – updated with Paris Masters title
Holger Rune won the first Masters 1000 title of his career in Paris and will break into the top 10 on Monday. Here are the answers to questions you might have about the Dane. How did Holger Rune make history at the Paris Masters in 2022?. Holger Rune became the...
tennismajors.com
Sabalenka ends Swiatek’s dream season at WTA Finals, setting final with Garcia
Two months ago at the US Open, Aryna Sabalenka squandered a 4-2 lead to Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, losing 16 of the final 20 points. Her reaction at the time was prophetic: “I’m trying to think that everything happens for a reason, and I guess it just makes me really stronger,” she said. “I guess, in the next semifinal, I will be much stronger as a player.”
tennismajors.com
WTA Finals: Sakkari beats Jabeur in straight sets to top round-robin group and send Sabalenka into semi-finals
Greece’s Maria Sakkari maintained her perfect record at the WTA Finals with a straight-sets win over world No 2 Ons Jabeur on Friday evening, a victory that ensured Aryna Sabalenka of her place in the semi-finals. Sakkari needed just 69 minutes to win 6-2, 6-3 over the Wimbledon and...
Comments / 0