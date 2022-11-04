Read full article on original website
$35K Fine For National Company; Wisconsin DNR 1st Criminal Conviction Over Invasive Species
According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources the first-ever criminal conviction under the state’s invasive species law has occurred. The case involves the importation of live red swamp crayfish, which are native to southern states and are not native to northern states, which include Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and Minnesota.
Battle For Solar; Wisconsin Looks To Iowa In Current Court Case
Wisconsin solar advocates are asking regulators to take a look at Iowa as an example while they consider the latest issues over solar arrays and projects, and how they are financed in the state. The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is considering two petitions which seek authorization for third-party owned solar...
Iowa Ranked the #1 State to Live Off the Grid
Have you ever fantasized about going completely off the grid? Buying a small plot of land in the middle of nowhere, or maybe even one of those giant boxcars and turning it into a humble little abode? There's a beauty to that kind of nomadic living, as seen in the Oscar-winning drama Nomadland from a couple years back.
Realtor Warns of This Rental Scam in Iowa
Renting a house or apartment is already stressful enough. Sifting through various sites like Apartments.com and Zillow, cold-calling strangers, and trying to set up viewings is liable to drive you crazy. The last thing you want is to be scammed. But sure enough, some people know no bottom in terms of how low they can go.
Cash Bail Says Goodbye; Illinois’ SAFE-T Act, Pretrial Fairness, And Other Reforms
In Illinois news, Governor J.B. Pritzker has acknowledged that changes to the language of the SAFE-T Act might need to be made following public response across the state. So far, all but 1 of 102 state attorneys oppose the law as it stands. In addition, more than half of those prosecutors have filed lawsuits since Governor Pritzker signed the legislation into law, some calling its constitutionality into question.
More Cougar Sightings Across The Tri-States; Recent Sightings In Illinois, 1 Hit By Vehicle
It's been a very active year for big cats in the tri-state area. Several Cougar sightings across Iowa and Wisconsin in the past few weeks have led to yet another Cougar sighting. This time in western and west-central parts of Illinois. In fact, the Illinois DNR said the mountain lion...
Pheasant Season Is Here For Iowa: Get Out And Hunt
This has always been my favorite time of the year. Fall is perfect in many ways, one of them being because it combines 2 amazing outdoor activities, hiking and shooting. According to a press release from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Iowa’s pheasant season is set to start tomorrow, October 29th, and run through January 10th of 2023. Shooting hours will run each day from 8am to 4:30pm. Hunters have a daily bag limit of three rooster pheasants, with a possession limit of 12. Hunters must have a valid hunting license and habitat fee to hunt.
Do You Live in Iowa or Wisconsin and Need Heating Assistance?
It's that time of year when we put away the t-shirts and shorts and bring out the long pants and hoodies. It's also a time when our home heating costs increase dramatically, especially with the recent jump in the cost of energy. If you are an Alliant Energy customer in...
The “Worst” City In Iowa Is a Scary and Sad Sight to See (Video)
A recently posted Youtube video shows one Iowa river town as a dystopian nightmare. A decrepit infrastructure and everything in town appears to be pretty sad for this southeastern Iowa city. According to the video, everything about Keokuk, Iowa, is depressing. Primarily due to high crime rates, and few jobs,...
