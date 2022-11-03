Read full article on original website
Related
ffxnow.com
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon
A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
fox5dc.com
Man who fled police responding to shots fired call at elementary school hit by car on Dulles Toll Road
HERNDON, Va. - A suspect who was fleeing from police along the Dulles Toll Road in Fairfax County is in the hospital after being hit by a car. Fairfax County Police tweeted about the incident around 5:07 p.m. on Sunday. They say officers responded to reports of shots fired at...
NBC Washington
Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5
Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
Police arrest suspect connected to shooting of 15-year-old DC boy
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video above was published on October 20, 2022. Police arrested a 15-year-old teenage boy on Friday for their connection to a shooting that left 15-year-old Andre Robertson Jr. dead in D.C. in October. On Oct. 13 officers from the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) responded...
Teen arrested, charged for deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON — A 15-year-old was sitting on his great-grandmother's porch in Northeast D.C. when he was fatally shot on Oct. 13, now police say they have arrested another teen for the incident. An investigation into the shooting sparked when officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to 48th Place...
mocoshow.com
Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night
One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
WJLA
Loudoun Co. sheriff blames CA office after murder charges against Leesburg man dismissed
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — The charge of conspiracy to commit first degree murder against Abdul Waheed was dismissed by a judge this week, officials in Loudoun County said. Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, was arrested on Jan. 21, 2022, in connection to murder of 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode, at her home on Connie Marie Terrace in the Ashburn area on Dec. 30, 2021.
Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday
BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup.
Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
Grieving sister demands safety changes after her brother was struck and killed by a driver on Dumfries Road
DUMFRIES, Va. — Jamel Tanner, a recent victim of a fatal pedestrian crash, spent the last couple of months of his life walking up and down Route 234, a busy highway also known as Dumfries Road, in order to get to work. "He was on his way to his...
rockvillenights.com
Car stolen from home in Rockville
Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
Ex-boyfriend accused of killing woman, others in quadruple murder-suicide in La Plata
LA PLATA, Md. (DC News Now) — The Charles County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that a man shot his ex-girlfriend and three other people inside a home in Agricopia Friday before shooting himself. All five people died in the house. A news release said that investigators determined Andre Sales, 28, entered the home on Wildflower […]
Police: Armed suspect who robbed 7-Eleven in Manassas on the run
Prince William County Police Department is currently searching for a suspect who -- according to police -- was armed when they robbed a 7-Eleven in Manassas.
Stabbing in Prince George's County leaves one dead
Police in Prince George's County are investigating the circumstances behind a fatal stabbing that occurred late Saturday night.
NBC12
VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has pleaded guilty to killing his classmate. 19-year-old Daniel Wharton, of Alexandria, was shot and killed at the University Apartments at Ettrick in December of last year. Isaac Amissah Jr., who lived at the apartments, later turned himself into the police.
Authorities have identified the five people found dead inside a La Plata home
A 28-year-old man is suspected of killing his ex-girlfriend, two of her relatives and another man inside a Maryland home before fatally shooting himself, authorities said Saturday.
Police found 5 dead while investigating reports of shooting in Charles Co.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. — The Charles County Sheriff's Office and La Plata Police Department are investigating an incident in Charles County that killed five people. Around 4:00 p.m., officers responded to the 3000 block of Wildflower Drive in La Plata for the report of a shooting. Police say when...
Man Convicted Of Executing Military Couple In Front Of Their Virginia Home
A Virginia man was convicted in the execution-style murders of a married military couple in front of their Fairfax County home, authorities said. Ronnie Marshall, 21, of Lorton, was found guilty after a week-long trial of aggravated murder and firearm offenses in connection with the shooting deaths of Edward and Brenda McDaniel on May 26, 2021, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
WTOP
Police: Man shoots himself after killing ex-girlfriend, her family in Charles Co. home
Friday’s deadly scene at a La Plata, Maryland, home came about after a man went to kill his former girlfriend and her family before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. Charles County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Saturday that 28-year-old Andre Sales entered the house and shot and...
Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
Comments / 0