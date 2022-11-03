ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
HERNDON, VA
NBC Washington

Two More Teens Shot in DC Sunday, Bringing Total Since Friday to 5

Two more teenagers were shot in Southwest D.C. Sunday near the King-Greenleaf Recreation Center, bringing the total number of minor victims of gun violence since Friday to five. First responders were called to the 1200 block of 1st Street SW at N Street for reports of a shooting at around...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Arrest Made After Assault in Gaithersburg Friday Night

One person has been arrested after an assault that that occurred last night in Gaithersburg. According to the Gaithersburg Police Department, “on Friday, November 4, 2022 at approximately 10:36 p.m., police responded to the Gaithersburg Police station for the report of an assault that just occurred. On-scene investigation revealed that the victim and known suspect were involved in a verbal argument that escalated into a physical altercation. During the physical altercation, the victim sustained a laceration to their hand.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
CBS Baltimore

Teenage girl shot next to Northeast Baltimore school on Sunday

BALTIMORE -- A teenager was shot next to a school in Northeast Baltimore on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city were sent to investigate a shooting in the 2800 block of Kentucky Avenue around 3:50 p.m., police said.Once there, they found a 16-year-old girl who had been shot in the back near the Belair-Edison School, police said.An ambulance took the teenager to a local hospital so that she could receive medical treatment for her gunshot injury, according to authorities.Anyone with information about the shooting can contact Northeastern District detectives at 410-396-2444.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7Lockup. 
BALTIMORE, MD
WUSA9

Man injured in stabbing inside Alexandria post office

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A man was found stabbed inside a U.S. Postal Service office in Alexandria early Friday morning, sparking an investigation, according to police. Officers with the Fairfax County Police Department responded around 2:30 a.m. to Richmond Highway and Frye Road after receiving a report of a stabbing in the area.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Car stolen from home in Rockville

Montgomery County police are investigating the theft of a vehicle in the Rockcrest neighborhood of Rockville. The vehicle was taken from the driveway of a home in the 1300 block of Clagett Drive. It is believed the vehicle was stolen sometime between 8:00 PM on November 3 and 8:30 AM on November 4, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC12

VSU student pleads guilty to killing classmate

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia State University student has pleaded guilty to killing his classmate. 19-year-old Daniel Wharton, of Alexandria, was shot and killed at the University Apartments at Ettrick in December of last year. Isaac Amissah Jr., who lived at the apartments, later turned himself into the police.
ETTRICK, VA
Daily Voice

Man Convicted Of Executing Military Couple In Front Of Their Virginia Home

A Virginia man was convicted in the execution-style murders of a married military couple in front of their Fairfax County home, authorities said. Ronnie Marshall, 21, of Lorton, was found guilty after a week-long trial of aggravated murder and firearm offenses in connection with the shooting deaths of Edward and Brenda McDaniel on May 26, 2021, Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
News 8 WROC

Deputies find 5 dead in Maryland home after shooting report

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — Five adults were found dead in a Maryland home after deputies responded to reports of a shooting, according to the Charles County sheriff. The Charles County Sheriff’s office said in a tweet that deputies responded to the home in La Plata at 4 p.m. Friday in response to the shooting reports. […]
LA PLATA, MD

