Tysons, VA

Fairfax County event calendar highlights (Nov. 7-13)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. Meadowlark Botanical Gardens (9750 Meadowlark Gardens Court) For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Obituary: Lynn Langman Lilienthal (1941-2022)

Lynn Langman Lilienthal (Age 81) It is with the utmost sadness that we say goodbye to Lynn Langman Lilienthal who passed away on October 30 with family by her bedside. Her family: husband and partner for 59 years, Phil Lilienthal, of Reston, VA; her three children; Andy Lilienthal, Cathy Deutchman and Ben Lilienthal, and their respective partners, Laura Lilienthal Blaisdell, Josh Deutchman and Abbey Lilienthal, and seven grandchildren whom Lynn loved deeply; Ella, Maya, Zev, Levi, Rafe, Leah, and Simon.
RESTON, VA
Express lanes project will soon close I-495 North exit to Dulles Toll Road

Starting next week, all drivers traveling north on the Capital Beltway through Tysons will share the same exit to get to the westbound Dulles Toll Road. The existing Exit 45 will be closed around Wednesday, Nov. 16, so construction can begin on a new bridge for the Beltway (I-495) over the toll road ramps, the Virginia Department of Transportation announced Thursday (Nov. 3).
TYSONS, VA
Big mixed-use development near Herndon Metro scaled back further

The ball appears to finally be rolling on Town of Herndon’s first new mixed-use development near its Metro station ahead of its opening next week. Developer Penzance has submitted revised plans to the town to redevelop a 4.3-acre property at 555 Herndon Parkway. “According to the property owner, the...
HERNDON, VA
BREAKING: Shots reportedly fired outside Hutchinson Elementary School in Herndon

A man allegedly fired gunshots outside Hutchinson Elementary School near Herndon before fleeing police and getting into a crash on the Dulles Toll Road. Fairfax County police officers were called to the school for a report of shots being fired into the air around 4:09 p.m. today, according to Fairfax County Police Department Lt. Dan Spital.
HERNDON, VA
Fairfax County proposes automatic filing of vehicle tax returns for residents

(Updated at 1:45 p.m.) Fairfax County is considering automatically filing vehicle tax returns for residents in the future, potentially saving more than 70,000 residents money. At last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting, elected officials authorized a public hearing for Dec. 6 to discuss a possible county code change that would eliminate a step for residents when registering a vehicle.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

