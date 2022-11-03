Sharpsburg, PA

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart Store Temporarily ClosesJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPittsburgh, PA
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes open regular season with 91-53 win over Robert MorrisThe LanternColumbus, OH
Concerts Happening In Pittsburgh This Week (11/07 - 11/14)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Walmart Announces Another Permanent ClosureBryan DijkhuizenPittsburgh, PA
Related
pittsburghmagazine.com
Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home
From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
Pa. man steals $3.5 million from Morgantown business
A former manager of ABB Construction, LLC, also known as Accelerated Construction Services, has admitted to stealing $3.5 million in company funds.
lbmjournal.com
L&W Supply opens Pittsburgh location
CHICAGO — L&W Supply has opened a new location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is L&W Supply’s first location in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Don Hall manages the branch. Hall first joined L&W Supply in 2019 as delivery services manager at L&W Supply’s Roanoke, Virginia, location. He recently graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Hall has 30 years of experience in distribution.
One street, two visions of Pennsylvania’s future: How politics divides these Pittsburgh neighbors
There are few places in Pennsylvania where the divide between Democrats and Republicans this election is more evident than on Tropical Avenue in the Beechview neighborhood of Pittsburgh. The street is lined with brick houses and well-manicured lawns. In six lawns on one side of the street are signs for...
Four hit it big in Allegheny Co. ahead of record Powerball drawing
“The anticipation is certainly building as this historic jackpot keeps growing,” said Pennsylvania Lottery Executive Director Drew Svitko. “In Pennsylvania, we urge our winners to first sign their winning ticket.”
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County
Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
Channel 11 Exclusive: Woman delivering newspapers notified Tarentum residents of house fire
TARENTUM, Pa. — A woman delivering newspapers saved an elderly couple when their home caught on fire in Tarentum Monday morning. She says she was at the right place at the right time. ”God sent me there, 100% God sent me there,” said Jennifer Colarossi, a Trib carrier.
South Hills Residents face another rough winter after construction of DPW facility delayed again
PITTSBURGH — Target 11 has learned that the construction of a critical public works facility that houses salt trucks has been delayed again, and that means residents in a number of communities serviced by that facility will face yet another winter of extended wait times for streets to be treated.
pittsburghmagazine.com
Fat Butcher, A Whole-Animal Butcher Shop In Lawrenceville, Will Offer Fresh Meat, Deli Sandwiches
Steve Dawson can’t wait to chew the fat with local carnivores. His whole-animal butcher shop in Lawrenceville officially opens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locals can stop at Fat Butcher at 5151 Butler St. to stock up on fresh, locally sourced deli meat, sausages, ground pork, lamb chops, bacon and steaks that range from filet mignon and porterhouse to lesser known, but still tasty, cuts such as Santa Fe, Denver and teres major.
earnthenecklace.com
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?
Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Breakfast Sandwiches in all of Pennsylvania
There is no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples and they are often regarded as being the place to go if you're looking for unbeatable, delicious food.
Dispatcher: 2 injured in shooting at Beaver County shopping plaza
Two people were injured in a shooting Sunday evening at a Beaver County shopping plaza, according to a county 911 dispatcher. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. at the Center Township Walmart plaza, on Broadhead Road near Monaca. Center Township police issued a Facebook announcement shortly after 8:30...
Emergency crews respond to structure fire in McKeesport
MCKEESPORT, Pa. — Emergency crews were called to a structure fire in McKeesport. According to Allegheny County 911, units were called to the intersection of Huey Street and Olive Street at around 3:15 p.m. No injuries have been reported at this time. This is a developing story. Check back...
Police: 2 juveniles shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District
PITTSBURGH — Two juveniles were shot in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, police say. Police and medics were sent to Elmore Street at around 7:50 p.m. When crews arrived, they found a male suffering from a graze wound to the head on Reed Street and another male shot in the hand and leg.
Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
1 person injured in shooting outside of Beaver County Walmart
CENTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man was flown to a hospital and another man is in custody after a shooting outside of a Walmart in Beaver County, investigators say. Beaver County dispatchers say police and medics were dispatched to 3940 Broadhead Road in Center Township at around 6:32 p.m.
Port of Pittsburgh bill modernizing oversight committee becomes law
Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed legislation modernizing the commission overseeing 200 miles of Pittsburgh region waterways into law. Under Act 161 of 2022, the Port of Pittsburgh Commission, an independent state agency, will reduce from 15 members to 13. The members will include one member appointed by the governor from a list of nominees submitted […] The post Port of Pittsburgh bill modernizing oversight committee becomes law appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman
Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
wtae.com
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County
GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond
A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
Comments / 0