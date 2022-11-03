ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sharpsburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Even the Upstairs has an Upstairs in this Grand Squirrel Hill Home

From the front, 5540 Dunmoyle St. looks like any of the grand Pittsburgh homes that line one of Squirrel Hill’s prettiest streets, but inside is a whole different story — literally. Built in 1939, the renovated five-bedroom, 5½-bathroom home has a spectacularly modern two-story addition. Pittsburgh-based architectural firm...
PITTSBURGH, PA
L&W Supply opens Pittsburgh location

CHICAGO — L&W Supply has opened a new location in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This is L&W Supply’s first location in the Pittsburgh metropolitan area. Don Hall manages the branch. Hall first joined L&W Supply in 2019 as delivery services manager at L&W Supply’s Roanoke, Virginia, location. He recently graduated from the company’s Branch Management Training Program. Hall has 30 years of experience in distribution.
CHICAGO, IL
4 winning Powerball tickets sold in Allegheny County

Four winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets were sold in Allegheny County on Saturday. One ticket is worth $1 million, and the three others are worth $150,000. The tickets were sold at the following convenience stores:. $1 million ticket: Get Go, 998 Hayden Blvd., Elizabeth. $150,000 ticket: 7-Eleven, 4775 McKnight Road,...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fat Butcher, A Whole-Animal Butcher Shop In Lawrenceville, Will Offer Fresh Meat, Deli Sandwiches

Steve Dawson can’t wait to chew the fat with local carnivores. His whole-animal butcher shop in Lawrenceville officially opens Saturday, Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Locals can stop at Fat Butcher at 5151 Butler St. to stock up on fresh, locally sourced deli meat, sausages, ground pork, lamb chops, bacon and steaks that range from filet mignon and porterhouse to lesser known, but still tasty, cuts such as Santa Fe, Denver and teres major.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Melanie Gillespie Leaving WPXI: Where Is the Pittsburgh Journalist Going?

Pittsburgh natives have turned to Melanie Gillespie for all the latest news coverage for at least seven years. Now the WPXI bureau chief is moving on to the next step of her career. Melanie Gillespie revealed she is leaving WPXI in November 2022. Channel 11 News viewers want to know where the journalist is going and if her new job will also take her away from Pittsburgh. They especially want to know if she will continue to work in the broadcasting field. Find out what Melanie Gillespie said about her departure from WPXI-TV here.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Local high school choirs earn the spotlight at Carnegie Music Hall

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Three local high school choirs took the stage at Carnegie Music Hall in Oakland to harmonize with some of the best in Pittsburgh.It's a part of the Pittsburgh Concert Chorale's annual Festival of the Choirs. This has been going on since 2013 and features choirs from across the greater Pittsburgh area.This year, students from McKeesport Area, Fox Chapel, and West Allegheny High Schools got a chance in the spotlight.KDKA's very own John Shumway was there to emcee the event.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Port of Pittsburgh bill modernizing oversight committee becomes law

Gov. Tom Wolf recently signed legislation modernizing the commission overseeing 200 miles of Pittsburgh region waterways into law. Under Act 161 of 2022, the Port of Pittsburgh Commission, an independent state agency, will reduce from 15 members to 13. The members will include one member appointed by the governor from a list of nominees submitted […] The post Port of Pittsburgh bill modernizing oversight committee becomes law appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Candidate statement: Lt. Gov. John Fetterman

Twenty years ago, I came to Braddock to start a GED program and help young people find jobs. After two of my students were shot and killed, I ran for mayor to stop the violence. I proudly served as mayor of Braddock for four terms. During my tenure as mayor,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Brush fire keeps firefighters busy for hours in Fayette County

GRINDSTONE, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours fighting a difficult brush fire in Fayette County on Sunday. The fire burned in the Grindstone area of Jefferson Township. Dozens of fire companies from six counties were called to the scene in a heavily wooded area of Sherbondy Hollow Road. There was...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
Pa. toddler dies after falling into private pond

A toddler that was found in a private pond over the weekend has died, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a home on Tischler Road in Bethel Park, Allegheny County. First responders and medics responded to the scene and performed CPR on the...
BETHEL PARK, PA

