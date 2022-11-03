Read full article on original website
North Texas Not Getting Enough Sleep
Daylight savings time ends this Sunday, prompting when the clocks turn back an hour. Many look forward to the extra hour of sleep when clocks fall back, but many health experts say it is just another disruption. NBC 5 looked at data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), broken...
Dallas Man Buys Online Lottery Ticket, Wins $1 Million
A Dallas man in his 20s woke up a millionaire on Thursday after purchasing an online Texas lottery ticket. The Dallas man had never purchased a ticket through the online service before, according to a press release from theLotter Texas. He was awarded one million in the second-tier category; no one won the U.S. Powerball Jackpot.
