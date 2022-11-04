Read full article on original website
Plans For Brock Lesnar Next WWE Match Revealed Following Crown Jewel
Plans for Brock Lesnar’s next match following WWE Crown Jewel 2022 yesterday (November 5) look to have been revealed. Brock Lesnar faced Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel, with Lesnar scoring a lucky flash pinfall win. After the match, Lashley attacked Lesnar in what looked to be a potential heel...
New Champion Crowned At WWE Crown Jewel After Returning Star Attacks
At WWE’s premium live event, Crown Jewel, a major title has changed hands!. In the second match of the premium live event, Asuka and Alexa Bliss took on Damage CTRL just five days after winning the titles. A fun and hard hitting match ensued with all the talent getting...
Logan Paul Makes Huge Entrance At WWE Crown Jewel
Logan Paul has made his ring entrance ahead of his massive Undisputed WWE Championship match and it was a big one!. Arriving in style, Logan Paul took to Instagram Live to share a perspective of the massive entrance. With big pyrotechnics and the fans going wild, there were over 75k...
Two Out Of Three Falls Match Announced For November 9 AEW Dynamite
A two out of three falls match between two of AEW’s top stars has been announced for the November 9 episode of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
WWE Star Debuts New Look At WWE Crown Jewel
After having previously mentioned a level up for his character, a WWE star has debuted a new look at WWE Crown Jewel. Omos had previously mentioned that he was interested in giving his character a refresh in order to get to that next level. Tonight at WWE Crown Jewel, has...
Roman Reigns Calls Out KSI & Mr. Beast During Match Against Logan Paul
Logan Paul may be holding his own against WWE champ Roman Reigns but Reigns is so unbothered, he had time to call out other internet celebs!. After making a massive entrance for WWE’s premium live event in Saudi Arabia, WWE Crown Jewel, Logan Paul has been holding his own against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.
Top WWE Star Turns Heel At Crown Jewel
WWE’s premium live event hailing from Saudi Arabia kicked off with a battle of two behemoths in Brock Lesnar versus Bobby Lashley. With Wade Barrett and Michael Cole on commentary, WWE Crown Jewel kicked off with a massive battle of WWE behemoths. With Bobby Lashley working on getting the...
New Segment Announced For November 8 WWE NXT
A new segment has been announced for next week’s (November 8) episode of WWE NXT. On last week’s show, NXT Champion Bron Breakker teamed with NXT North American Champion Wes Lee in a losing effort to NXT Tag Team Champions Pretty Deadly. After the match, Von Wagner, who...
WWE References Bullet Club By Name At Crown Jewel
WWE opened up their Forbidden Door last week, when it was announced that SmackDown’s Shinsuke Nakamura would be heading to Pro Wrestling NOAH to face off against Japanese legend the Great Muta on January 1. Following the announcement, ad the ew WWE regime taking effect back in July, many...
Another New Match Set For November 9 AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced another new match set between two of its top stars for the November 9 edition of AEW Dynamite. Other matches already announced for the show include The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) and FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) vs Swerve In Our Glory (Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland) and Gunn Club (Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn) in an Eight Man Tag Team Match.
Awesome Effect Used For WWE Crown Jewel Entrance
Forget pyro or alternate reality graphics, the newest awesome effect added to a WWE big match entrance just debuted on WWE Crown Jewel. After the an equally dramatic entrance by Scarlett and Karrion Kross ahead of their steel cage match, next to enter was Drew McIntyre. However in addition to...
WWE Star Confirms Injury Following SmackDown
A WWE SmackDown star has confirmed their injury following this week’s (November 4) episode of SmackDown. On last week’s episode of the show, Ronda Rousey retained her SmackDown Women’s Championship against the returning Emma in an open challenge. After Rousey’s victory, she was greeted by her friend...
WWE Star Praised For Performance At Crown Jewel
A WWE star is being praised for his recent performances, including his match at today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event. In recent weeks on Raw, Omos has been taking part in squash matches ahead of his match with Braun Strowman at Crown Jewel. Omos and Strowman’s match at...
MVP Issues Painful Request To People Who Compare Omos To The Great Khali & Giant Gonzalez
WWE star Omos was in action at last night’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. While Omos came up short against Braun Strowman on the night, he did not leave as the total loser, as many fans and those within the company praised his performance in the bout.
Huge Title Match Added To AEW Full Gear 2022
All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has taken to Twitter to announce a new title match for the November 19 Full Gear pay-per-view. Chris Jericho will defend the ROH World Championship in a four-way match against Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli. Jericho and Guevara are both members of the Jericho...
WWE Raw Stars Now Available On Pay-Per-View
WWE stars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae both made their returns to the company recently following the change of WWE regime. Gargano made his surprise return on the August 22 episode of Raw in Toronto, with Candice making her surprise return on the September 26 episode of Raw in Edmonton.
Recent AEW Signings Had Contact With WWE
The Kingdom, the team of Mike Bennett and Matt Taven, alongside Maria Kanellis, are now officially All Elite. The trio made their AEW debut on the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage in Toronto, confronting ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. Prior to the group’s arrival in the company, there...
Title Match Official For November 11 WWE SmackDown
Following today’s (November 5) WWE Crown Jewel event, a new championship match has been made official for next week’s (November 11) episode of WWE SmackDown. On last night’s episode of the show, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions the Usos were confronted by the New Day, who currently hold the record for the longest WWE Tag Team Championship reign.
Released WWE Star Discusses Possibility Of Return Amid Speculation
Former WWE star Chelsea Green has addressed the possibility of a return to the company, amid speculation about her wrestling future. A number of released WWE names have returned to the company under the Triple H regime, with Emma most recently making a surprise comeback on the October 28 edition of SmackDown.
Major Heat Between Two WWE Stars?
Two WWE stars have found themselves in a heated exchange on Twitter, seemingly implying there is some major heat between the two. Former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman took to Twitter after his performance at Crown Jewel, praising himself and Omos for their performance on the show. In the tweet...
