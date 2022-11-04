Read full article on original website
Related
Battalion Texas AM
A&M played 1 half, Florida played 2
Texas A&M played one complete half of football, Florida played two. Disease has spread throughout the locker room this week in College Station and has forced the absence of many players. One in particular, freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, was ruled out with the flu along with 11 other starters who have a similar illness or previous injuries.
Battalion Texas AM
4 takeaways from A&M’s loss to Florida
For five games in a row, Texas A&M football has failed to execute and pull out a win, falling to 3-6 this season and 1-5 in SEC play. The bleeding continues as the Aggies’ season slips away and their postseason chances become less likely with each passing game. With...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M loses to Florida 41-24
Editor’s note: These are the immediate stats for A&M’s game against the University of Florida. A full recap will follow after the post-game press conference and can be found here when available. For the fourth game in a row, Texas A&M football has dropped a game to...
Battalion Texas AM
Men's Basketball vs. A&M Kingsville
The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team defeated the A&M Kingsville Javelinas 90-47 at Reed Arena on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. The skirmish was Aggie basketball's first outing for the 22-23 season, and freshman forward Solomon Washington earned 15 points for the team. The Aggies will play ULM at Reed Arena...
Battalion Texas AM
A&M impresses in season dress rehearsal against A&M-Kingsville
What a difference a year makes. In Texas A&M’s exhibition last year against Texas A&M-Kingsville, the matchup was close throughout. A&M escaped that night with a 76-72 victory. This year was a much different story. A&M cruised to a dominant victory against Kingsville to kick off its 2022-23 season.
Battalion Texas AM
Beto O’Rourke visits A&M before Election Day
The day before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Texas Beto O’Rourke came to Texas A&M one last time to rally support for his campaign. Students filled the ballroom in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, on Monday, Nov. 7, to listen to O’Rourke’s second speech of the semester on A&M’s campus — the first one taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Rudder. During the event hosted by Texas Aggies Democrats, O’Rourke criticized current policies and condemned current Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions regarding gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, education and more.
Comments / 0