The day before Election Day, Democratic gubernatorial nominee for Texas Beto O’Rourke came to Texas A&M one last time to rally support for his campaign. Students filled the ballroom in the Memorial Student Center, or MSC, on Monday, Nov. 7, to listen to O’Rourke’s second speech of the semester on A&M’s campus — the first one taking place on Wednesday, Sept. 8, in Rudder. During the event hosted by Texas Aggies Democrats, O’Rourke criticized current policies and condemned current Gov. Greg Abbott’s decisions regarding gun control, abortion, the LGBTQ+ community, education and more.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO