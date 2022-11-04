Read full article on original website
Related
Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, shared his best airfare, airport and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Announced 3 New Direct Transatlantic Routes
United Airlines is expanding its service for Summer 2023, adding new service to three cities and six additional routes to other major European cities. By next summer, United customers will have the opportunity to fly to 37 different cities in Europe, Africa, India and the Middle East. "Next summer United...
The best airlines for holiday travel on points
If you’re seeing Halloween decorations at the store, you should take that as a sign the holiday travel season is just around the corner. Cue the expensive flights! If you’re relying on points and miles to cover the cost, you might want to consider whether booking award flights for the holidays is the best use of your travel rewards.
American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
The best travel destinations around the world for 2023, according to National Geographic
San Francisco, Milwaukee, and Charleston, South Carolina, landed on National Geographic's list of best places to travel to in 2023.
msn.com
Travel will be more expensive in 2023 – here’s how to make sure you still have a great holiday
Let’s not beat about the bush: next year is going to be a financial challenge for most of us. Costs are going up faster than incomes; energy prices in particular have soared; the pound is weak. In the meantime, airlines and travel companies are still trying to recover financially from the pandemic. They don’t have much capacity to absorb price rises pressures. In short, all the indicators suggest that travel will be more expensive and more uncertain in 2023.
Holiday travel: Airfare has become more expensive at these airports, data shows
(NEXSTAR) – With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, you may be thinking about your holiday travel plans. Travel experts are anticipating high demand and more expensive flights this season after two years of COVID-19 restrictions. A new report shows a ticket for certain airports may be more expensive...
getnews.info
Indian Visa For US Citizens – Details of Visa given by India
Well, there are some things in the world that, once done, are very dear to your heart and soul. And one of those things is a luxury holiday in India. India has always been on the list of the best places in the world. Plus, it has everything, whether it’s landscapes, adventure trips, or restaurants. Travelers require a visa to enter India. Currently, US citizens can obtain the e-Visa for India for short stays. In 2014, the country first introduced an e-visa system, allowing citizens from more than 60 countries to apply for their visas online. In the years that followed, other countries were added to the shortlist. US citizens are eligible for an e-Visa for India, which is a multiple-entry visa allowing stays of up to 180 days in the country. US travelers can obtain an e-Visa for tourism, business, or medical treatment. The India e-Visa makes it easy for American travelers to obtain visas to enter the country. American travelers need to meet a few requirements to apply for their India visa online.
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
iPhone China Production Woes Could Take $3B Toll On Apple's Q1 Revenue — But Analyst Says 'Good News Is...'
The most recent China lockdowns have begun to bite Apple Inc. AAPL, with the company disclosing that shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max would be lower than its previous expectations. What Happened: The muted outlook follows disruptions at Hon Hai Precision Manufacturing Company Limited’s HNHPF Zhengzhou iPhone assembly...
travelawaits.com
These 12 Luxury Hotel Brands Were Just Named The World’s Best
The world’s best luxury hotel brands report named the top 12 luxury hotel brands in the world. The annual report from LTI (Luxury Travel Intelligence) isn’t just another world’s best list. It’s spent the past 12 months applying the perfect assessment process. It uses a rigorously defined algorithm that measures the performance and values of luxury hotel brands.
drifttravel.com
International Travel Data and the Power of Big Data Analysis
With the advent of big data analysis, there are now multiple ways to create international travel statistics. The ability to analyze travel data and discover trends allows businesses to make better decisions about their marketing efforts, and ultimately helps them to find new ways to increase their revenue. The global...
CNBC
Retailers have a new holiday headache — people are spending their money on travel
Travel demand has surged this year, even as Americans pay higher airline fares. The holiday season will test consumers' spending priorities, especially amid inflation. Retailers are trying to lure back customers who bought a lot of stuff during the Covid pandemic. Retailers have a new threat this holiday season: wanderlust.
US News and World Report
Analysis-Airlines Reboot as COVID Sparks a Revolution in One-Day Business Trips
SYDNEY/CHICAGO (Reuters) - Airlines around the world are ripping up schedules and bringing in new flights to cope with a COVID-triggered trend in corporate travel for executives like Jerome Harris - the scrapping of one-day business trips in favour of longer stays. For Sydney-based Harris, exhausting one-day treks to Melbourne...
travelawaits.com
Top 10 Destinations Around The World AMEX Card Holders Are Booking For 2023
Travel may have ground to a halt during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Americans are busily booking travel plans for next year as more people get vaccinated and countries continue to open their borders once more, according to new research. “Travel in 2023 looks strong,” Audrey Hendley, president of American Express...
The Best & Worst Premium Cards For Travel Insurance Coverage
All the major banks have at least one credit card they market to the sophisticated (rich) traveler. You’ll see promotional materials with models wearing designer sunglasses walking through a warmly lit tropical airport, pulling their overpriced carry-on bags. You know exactly what I’m talking about. While the banks...
The coolest new hotels in Japan, according to TripAdvisor
Japan is open for international travel again, and there are some great new places to stay.
voguebusiness.com
After breaking out abroad, Maxhosa Africa wants to be the leading luxury brand at home
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. While studying for a degree in Textile Design and Technology at the Nelson Mandela University in South Africa, Laduma Ngxokolo began experimenting with traditional Xhosa beadwork — a craft originating from the Xhosa people, an ethnic group located in the Cape Provinces of South Africa. Ngxokolo began putting his own spin on the traditional beadwork and applying those techniques to the clothes he was designing. By the end of his degree, Ngxokolo had garnered a small audience eager to purchase his products. In 2011, the luxury label Maxhosa Africa was born, selling Xhosa-inspired knitwear for premium prices — for example, a sleeveless knitted dress retails for £901 ($1,007).
prestigeonline.com
National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans
National Geographic’s top destinations of 2023 for your vacation plans. Looking for travel inspiration? National Geographic has just dropped its must-see top destinations list of 2023, and it includes a new category. In December 2021, Laos inaugurated a train linking the north, from the small town of Boten, to...
Comments / 0