Get Parker McCollum Concert Tickets Today During Special Presale
The 2023 country concert calendar in Shreveport-Bossier is already beginning to book up!. We just learned a few weeks ago about the huge Kane Brown: Drunk or Dreamin Tour's upcoming concert on May 6 with Dustin Lynch and LoCash at Brookshire Grocery Arena. And now, the big news is that...
q973radio.com
The Christmas Movie Filmed In Shreveport You Need To Watch This Holiday Season
We know that the film industry has filmed alot of movies and productions in the Shreveport area over the years, and while there aren’t as many productions as there use to be – it’s fun to watch movies and TV shows filmed in our hometown. As we...
Shreveport Legend James Burton Reveals Important Health Update
Over the past few weeks, music fans across the world have been keeping up with the latest updates on legendary guitarist James Burton. James Burton revealed on social media in September that he was diagnosed with kidney cancer. The 83 year old musician underwent surgery at Nashville's Vanderbilt Hospital the...
KSLA
Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
bossierpress.com
Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade
LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
Family Holiday Events in the Shreveport Bossier Area
Folks are already starting to think about Christmas and all the great things that happen during the holiday season. Some of these special events in the Shreveport Bossier area will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks. I even found that tickets for the Polar Express Train ride in East Texas are selling out fast, so I thought now is a good time to let you know about some of the most incredible Christmas events coming up in our area.
Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date
I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
Bossier Residents Rejoice the Best Pizza Is Back for a Month
I Will Never Forget The First Time I Tried the Best Pizza in Bossier. We all have had the feeling of walking into a restaurant knowing exactly what we're going to order but then the waiter or waitress totally ruins our plans right? That's exactly what happened to me at Flying Heart Brewery that day. I had my heart set on some wings and salad.
Bossier Firefighters Holding Benefit Fish Fry For One Of Own
Matt and Melissa Kinney are two of the kindest human beings the Good Lord ever placed on this earth. And even while their faith is being tested, both are unwavering in their Christian walk. Matt is a Bossier City Firefighter and Melissa is an art teacher at TL Rodes Elementary...
When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?
Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
I-49 North Shutdown After Serious Wreck Sunday Night
A head-on collision on I-49 late Sunday night near Shreveport has left 4 people hurt and a traffic headache for motorists. Deputies got the call just before 10pm. Reports indicated a red vehicle was headed south in the northbound lanes on the interstate when the crash happened. Multiple agencies responded...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road
As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
ktalnews.com
50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
KSLA
Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
KTBS
Light of day reveals scope of damage from Friday night's storms in the ArkLaTex
HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas - The cleanup is underway in Cass and Morris counties in east Texas following the devastating storms Friday night. The National Weather Service Shreveport dispatched teams to Texas and Oklahoma to assess the damage. The path of the storm started just before City Hall on East 1st...
LSP: Silver Alert for missing 76-year-old woman
The Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert on behalf of the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office for a Shreveport woman last seen Friday evening.
Shreveport Puppy Is Smiling Her Way Into Our Hearts
I Was On Facebook Minding My Business When I Instantly Fell In Love. There she was a dog cheesin' for a new home. A dog that smiles for the camera? Can I please have her? I need a mood boost that goes on beyond this precious photo. Bonnie Is Smiling...
KSLA
Tracking some rain chances to start the week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard
Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
