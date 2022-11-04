ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

KSLA

Black Restaurant Week ends with grand finale, Black Food Truck Night

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The end of Black Restaurant Week is here, but there is one last exciting event to attend, Black Food Truck Night. On Nov. 6, as a grand finale to Black Restaurant Week, some of the best food trucks in the area will be gathered all in one place for the community to enjoy and support.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Louisiana Boardwalk’s Annual Santa Parade

LOUISIANA BOARDWALK OUTLETS is kicking off the Holiday Season with the 2022 Santa Parade. The annual parade. will begin at 3:30pm on Saturday, November 5 th . The parade will begin at the south end of the Louisiana Boardwalk near the carousel and continue down main street all the way to Bass Pro Shops “Louisiana Boardwalk Outlets is excited to host this annual parade, kicking off the Holiday season in our area,” stated Boardwalk’s general manager, Ashley Warner. “We encourage you to come out and enjoy this family-friendly event to help you get into the holiday spirit.”
BOSSIER CITY, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Family Holiday Events in the Shreveport Bossier Area

Folks are already starting to think about Christmas and all the great things that happen during the holiday season. Some of these special events in the Shreveport Bossier area will be kicking off in the next couple of weeks. I even found that tickets for the Polar Express Train ride in East Texas are selling out fast, so I thought now is a good time to let you know about some of the most incredible Christmas events coming up in our area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Crumbl Cookies Announces Shreveport Opening Date

I Love Crumbl Cookies, and Once You Try Them You Will Love Them Too. You have seen the famous pink box right? Crumbl’s delicious cookies are the easiest thing for me to deliver to my friends and family in Tyler, Texas the iconic pink packaging just screams that there is about to be a party in your mouth.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

When Will Storms Arrive in Shreveport Bossier?

Severe storms are bearing down on the Shreveport Bossier area. These storms are expected to arrive in the metro area tonight. The National Weather Service says there is an enhanced risk in northwest Louisiana during the evening and overnight hours. Damaging winds and tornadoes are the main threats, with some...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Tornado Watch for Shreveport Area Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for northwest Louisiana, eastern and inland southeast Texas, western Arkansas and extreme southeast Oklahoma. A few tornadoes, damaging wind gusts and large hail are possible in this area through Friday night. This Tornado Watch includes Caddo, Bossier, Webster, DeSoto, Sabine and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

High school football: Airline-Haughton rematch highlights first-round playoff pairings; Benton at home, Parkway on road

As expected, all four Bossier Parish teams in District 1-5A made the non-select Division I playoffs. And there will be a district rematch featuring two parish teams in the first round Friday. District 1 champion Airline (7-3), the No. 6 seed, hosts No. 27 Haughton (5-5). The Vikings defeated the Bucs 55-42 in Week 7 at home.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

50 miles of garage sales: Main to Main in Webster Parish

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Junkers, pickers, antique lovers, food truck addicts and garage sale fanatics had best put on their most comfortable sneakers and clean out the beds of their pickup trucks in preparation for the 23rd annual Main to Main Trade Days in Webster Parish this weekend.
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Major wreck on Hwy 71 in South Bossier involving multiple vehicles

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A wreck on Highway 71 between Elm Grove and Taylortown involved multiple vehicles, and at least 2 injured. On Nov. 5, KSLA photographers arrived at the scene of a major wreck involving three vehicles, including a white car, an older red van, and a white truck. All three vehicles were heavily damaged.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Tracking some rain chances to start the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Saturday! After a very busy night in the ArkLaTex, today has been completely uneventful and that is what we needed. Temperatures today have struggled quite a bit with many places not reaching the 70s. Plenty of sunshine has been had though and that has been nice. Lows tonight will drop to the low-50s with clear skies at first. Clouds will increase overnight.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Louisiana Restaurant Chain Opening in Blanchard

Blanchard Louisiana is all abuzz over a new restaurant coming to town! It will be opening in a few weeks pending a visit by the city electrical inspector. Counter Culture is opening new location in the Hideaway shopping center directly behind Northwood High School in Blanchard. Counter Culture has a...
BLANCHARD, LA
