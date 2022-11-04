ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU

Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family

Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown

In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Mark May Reveals Score Prediction For Alabama-LSU

College football analyst Mark May has picked his winner for tonight's marquee matchup between Alabama and LSU. He has the Crimson Tide notching an easy 41-22 victory over the Tigers as they come off their bye week. "This is a huge game for LSU, but I think Alabama pulls away...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Washington Examiner

LSU fined $250K after students storm field following win against Alabama

Louisiana State University is facing a fine of $250,000 for the second time this football season. Fans stormed the field Saturday night following the No. 10 Tigers' 32-21 overtime win against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU fans similarly stormed the field in the team's win against Ole Miss, then ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, on Oct. 22, which also resulted in a $250,000 fine.
BATON ROUGE, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport, LA
News 710 KEEL has the best news coverage for Shreveport, Louisiana.

