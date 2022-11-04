Read full article on original website
Recruits share reactions to Alabama's 31-32 loss to LSU
Saturday presented an opportunity for the Alabama Crimson Tide to keep control of their own destiny. Despite a loss to Tennessee, Alabama remained in a position to make it to the College Football Playoffs if they won the rest of their games, including the SEC Championship. Unfortunately, the team dropped their second consecutive road contest as the LSU Tigers defeated them 32-31 in Baton Rouge last night, effectively ending their playoff aspirations.
Everything Nick Saban said after Alabama's overtime loss at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. – Sixth-ranked Alabama lost to No. 10 LSU, 32-21, Saturday at Tiger Stadium. Shortly after the loss to the Tigers, Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban spoke to reporters. Below is everything Saban said after Alabama dropped to 7-2 on the season. “It’s a bit of...
247Sports
Nick Saban shares message to Alabama after LSU loss torches playoff hopes
Nick Saban shared a message with his Alabama players following Saturday night's 32-31 loss to LSU. The loss likely decided the SEC West, and took the defending league champions out of the College Football Playoff picture. It was a disheartening setback for an Alabama team that already loss at Tennessee.
SEC issues LSU hefty fine after fans storm field to celebrate victory over Alabama
Death Valley got rowdy on Saturday night after LSU defeated Alabama, fans storming the field as Brian Kelly secured his biggest victory since becoming the leader of the Tigers. However, the fun is going to come at a price — the SEC has levied a hefty fine against the school...
5 must-see takeaways from Alabama's crushing loss to LSU
Just a few weeks after the Crimson Tide suffered a heartbreaking loss to. , Alabama dropped its second game of the season in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the LSU Tigers. Though it’s not completely ruled out, the chances of making the SEC championship game or the College Football Playoffs have taken a massive hit.
LSU Not Tigers Team That Is Alabama’s No. 1 Rival
I had to be out of touch for a couple of days, and when I had the opportunity to listen to some talk radio this afternoon I was given something to think about. The host described Saturday’s Alabama game at LSU as a “rivalry game.”. Certainly, that case...
Brian Kelly powering through the mockery, lands another 5-star for the LSU family
Brian Kelly got a huge boost to his program in the form of the commitment of a five-star recruit. The LSU Tigers were ranked No. 10 in the very first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2022 season. This comes just ahead of their big matchup against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide in Week 10, where a win would help create a path to the Playoff. How could this week get any better for head coach Brian Kelly’s team?
Instant Analysis: LSU stuns Alabama in overtime, seizes control of SEC West
When the Tigers scored a potentially game-tying touchdown in overtime against No. 6 Alabama on Saturday night, there wasn’t any question about what Brian Kelly was going to do. Instead of kicking the extra point to send the game to overtime, he went for the win in a matchup...
LSU vs. Alabama: What to watch for in key SEC West showdown
In 2021, LSU came close to pulling an improbable upset in Tuscaloosa. Now, with a better team and in front of its home crowd, LSU will get another shot at Alabama. This was supposed to be a rebuilding year for Brian Kelly and his Tigers, yet a win would put LSU in control of the SEC West. LSU will look to build on its performance against Ole Miss, where the offense dropped 45 and the defense pitched a second-half shutout.
Chicago Bears Justin Fields makes history, records most QB rushing yards in regular-season game
Justin Fields made history Sunday afternoon. The former Ohio State quarterback recorded 178 rushing yards in the Chicago Bears' 35-32 loss to the Miami Dolphins, breaking the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a regular-season game. Fields broke quarterback Michael Vick's 173-yard record set when the...
Mark May Reveals Score Prediction For Alabama-LSU
College football analyst Mark May has picked his winner for tonight's marquee matchup between Alabama and LSU. He has the Crimson Tide notching an easy 41-22 victory over the Tigers as they come off their bye week. "This is a huge game for LSU, but I think Alabama pulls away...
COLUMN: LSU has everything to gain and nothing to lose against Alabama
Nobody thought LSU would be here. I’ve been writing a column before every conference game this year, and I’ve begun to feel like a broken clock repeating the same narrative. I’ve said time and time again — this is a rebuilding year. Time and time again,...
Washington Examiner
LSU fined $250K after students storm field following win against Alabama
Louisiana State University is facing a fine of $250,000 for the second time this football season. Fans stormed the field Saturday night following the No. 10 Tigers' 32-21 overtime win against the No. 6 Alabama Crimson Tide. LSU fans similarly stormed the field in the team's win against Ole Miss, then ranked No. 7 in the Associated Press poll, on Oct. 22, which also resulted in a $250,000 fine.
