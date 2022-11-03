SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – As we go into another work week, it’s plain to see that Sunday was quite literally the calm before the storm. Monday brings a High Wind Watch for much of the western half of the state. Winds of 30-40 mph and possible gusts up to 65 will begin early in the morning and remain in place throughout the day. Tuesday and Wednesday will also be windier than normal as the wind starts to track from west to east with each passing day, leaving the high winds in the southeastern corner of the state for Wednesday.

UTAH STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO