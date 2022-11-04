Utah State volleyball (17-8, 9-5 MW) is back inside the Wayne Estes Center for the final time in 2022 as the Aggies host San José State (18-6, 12-2 MW) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., in its 50th Anniversary of Title IX match. All fans are encouraged to wear black to blackout Club Estes. USU then hosts Nevada (12-13, 6-8 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. Prior to the match, Utah State will honor its seniors in Grace DuBay, Myrthe Maring, Kylee Stokes and Emilee Turner as part of Senior Day.

LOGAN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO