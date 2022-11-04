Read full article on original website
utahstateaggies.com
MATCH NOTES - Utah State Volleyball Concludes Home Slate Hosting San José State and Nevada
Utah State volleyball (17-8, 9-5 MW) is back inside the Wayne Estes Center for the final time in 2022 as the Aggies host San José State (18-6, 12-2 MW) on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 7 p.m., in its 50th Anniversary of Title IX match. All fans are encouraged to wear black to blackout Club Estes. USU then hosts Nevada (12-13, 6-8 MW) in its home finale on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 1 p.m. Prior to the match, Utah State will honor its seniors in Grace DuBay, Myrthe Maring, Kylee Stokes and Emilee Turner as part of Senior Day.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics Inks Six Future Aggies
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State head gymnastics coach Kristin White has announced the addition of six future Aggies. The list includes Alexis Boone, Sydney Jelen, Nyla Morabito, Riley Sorrell, Mya White and Isabella Vater. "Robert (Ladanyi), Rachel (Slocum) and I have hit the ground running on this 2023 recruiting...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Ushers in 2022-23 Campaign With 75-58 Victory Over Utah Valley
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's men's basketball team opened its 2022-23 campaign with a dominating 75-58 victory over in-state rival Utah Valley on Monday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. Senior guard Sean Bairstow paced three Aggies in double-figure scoring with 19 points, while grad senior Taylor Funk...
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Volleyball’s Bella Wooden Named Mountain West Freshman of the Week
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State volleyball redshirt freshman middle blocker Bella Wooden has been named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week, it was announced on Monday. It is Wooden's second MW weekly accolade this season and of her career. The native of Summerfield, North Carolina, led Utah State...
utahstateaggies.com
Aggies Continue Mountain West Play at Hawai'i Saturday Night
UTAH STATE (4-5, 3-2 MW) vs. HAWAI'I (2-8, 1-4 MW) Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 • 9 p.m. (MT) • Honolulu, O'ahu • Clarence T.C. Ching Complex (9,346) • Utah State (4-5, 3-2 MW) continues Mountain West play this weekend with a road game at Hawai'i (2-8, 1-4 MW) on Saturday, Nov. 12, at 9 p.m. (MT), on Spectrum Sports Pay-per-View with Kanoa Leahey (play-by-play), Rich Miano (analyst) and Scott Robbs (reporter) on the call. To watch the game, download the Team1 Sports app on a tablet or mobile device. The stream is not available on desktop computers.
utahstateaggies.com
Utah State Gymnastics To Open 2023 Season At Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet
LOGAN, Utah – Utah State's gymnastics team will open the 2023 season at the fourth annual Rio Tinto Best of Utah Meet on Friday, Jan. 13, at the Maverik Center in West Valley City. The podium event, which also features in-state rivals BYU, Southern Utah and Utah, will begin...
