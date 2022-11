SHAWNEE, Okla. – The SWOSU Cross Country team concluded their season in Shawnee on Saturday morning at the GAC Cross Country Championship. They placed ninth as a team for the competition, with a team total of 274 points. Ouachita Baptist won the event with 42 points. Arkansas Tech followed in second place. Oklahoma Baptist rounded out the top three finishers.

SHAWNEE, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO