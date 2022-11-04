Elon Musk reported to have fired Twitter curation team responsible for tackling misinformation – business live

5.34pm GMT

This tweet from fired employee Aakash Raina would appear to confirm Elon Musk has fired at least some members of Twitter’s content moderation team.

It also directly contradicts the billionaire Twitter owner’s assertion in his own tweet earlier Friday that “nothing has changed with content moderation”.

Elon Musk has been busy this morning at an investment conference in New York city, talking economics and finance as thousands of his Twitter employees were waiting to learn their fate.

The billionaire entrepreneur was at the 29th annual Baron investment conference in Manhattan, chatting with the company’s chairman and chief executive Ron Baron, a prominent shareholder of Musk’s electric car company Tesla.

We don’t yet know how their discussion went, but according to Baron in an appearance on CNBC Thursday he indicated they would talk about Tesla, SpaceX, and Musk’s provision of Starlink internet service to Ukraine as it fights the country’s invasion by Russia.

Baron said he supported Musk’s vision for Twitter, including today’s lay-off of thousands of workers.

Twitter safety watchdog adds 'context' to Musk's 'activist groups' post

Without any discernible hint of irony, Twitter has added “context” to Elon Musk’s earlier tweet accusing “activist groups” of pressuring advertisers to withdraw from his newly acquired social media platform, leading to a “massive drop in revenue”.

The note appended to Musk’s tweet adds links to three news articles referring to “advertisers suspending or canceling ad buys over concern with Twitter platform direction” rather than pressure from any outside entities seeking to exert influence.

Twitter’s own “watchdog”, @twittersafety, informs users that “context” is sometimes added to a post when “potentially misleading content” is present.

We wait to learn if Musk will react to being pulled up by the tech behemoth he now owns.

A former senior community manager at Twitter has told the Guardian how he learned of his dismissal, by data on his laptop suddenly being wiped, one hour after he finished what turned out to be his final shift.

Simon Balmain , who worked for the company for about a year, liaising primarily with clients on the US west coast, said he was “shocked, but not surprised” at the sudden job cuts:

I had finished work but still had my laptop open, and we all received an email from the company about a reduction in head count. An hour after that, my laptop flashed and was wiped, I no longer had access to my apps.

Balmain said that reports of the firing of Twitter’s anti-disinformation curation team “poses real risks going forward”. He added:

I’ve spoken to a few people in the same position as me and what is very apparent is we had a very good corporate culture and people have been really looking out for each other, including former employees who have reached out and offered support.

Balmain believes Twitter will focus on two strategies to make money: products that users pay for, such as Twitter Blue and the $8 monthly fee Musk has floated for user verification; and creative projects where users pay other users, such as celebrities or influencers.

Here’s our latest report of Friday’s Twitter developments, including Elon Musk’s claim that “activist groups pressuring advertisers” are responsible for a “massive drop in revenue” since he bought the company.

Twitter employees have told us that they’ve been locked out of their work laptops and email accounts, and there are reports from inside the company that Musk has fired the platform’s entire curation team.

As my colleague Dan Milmo explains, the curation team “plays a key role in coverage of ‘civic integrity’ events such as elections, breaking news and sports, ensuring users have vetted information presented as moments, trends and topics products. It is viewed internally as a key filter against misleading posts”.

While we wait for news of the extent of today’s lay-offs, here’s an eye-opening employee’s account of life within the new-look Twitter bubble following its takeover by Elon Musk, as reported by Business Insider .

It tells of purges of staff that have already taken place; team leaders forming their own cliques; a menacing atmosphere from “prowling” managers; and individuals quickly sucking up to their new boss despite having never met him.

The insider says:

It’s been nuts to me to see this small faction of newly-minted Elon acolytes suddenly rise up and try to make their voices heard. The amount of ass-kissing and the amount of bizarre Reddit, 4-chan-style stuff like “oh Elon, I’ll be your right hand” on Blind, during those first days after the transaction closed — it was terrifying. I thought, ‘I don’t want to work with these clowns’.

The employee adds that he’s heard stories of people being asked to work “literally around the clock”, and engineers asked to stay on call over the weekend and asked to do things immediately, “at three or four in the morning”.

“I can’t keep doing this. I’ve started interviewing elsewhere,” the employee says.

Business Insider notes that Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Report: Musk fires Twitter curation team tackling misinformation

There’s as-yet unverified speculation that Elon Musk has fired Twitter’s curation team, which is responsible for countering misinformation posted to the social media network.

The claim comes (on Twitter, naturally) from Richie Assaly , a digital producer for the Toronto Star, who says he previously worked as a member of the curation team.

Assaly says team “leads, management and curators are all posting that they’ve been fired”.

The move, if true, “will make Twitter noisier, more dangerous & less interesting”, he asserts.

Musk, in his tweet blaming “activist groups” for pressuring advertisers to withdraw from Twitter, causing a “massive” drop in revenue, insisted: “nothing has changed with content moderation”.

Musk: Twitter revenue has slumped as "activist groups pressure advertisers"

Elon Musk has tweeted that Twitter has seen a slump in revenue due to “activist groups” putting pressure on advertisers.

He says:

“Twitter has had a massive drop in revenue, due to activist groups pressuring advertisers, even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists,.”

It’s true that some major companies have put advertising on pause, such as General Mills and General Motors , and now Volkswagen .

But as my colleague Kari Paul writes, that reflects concerns about how Musk will run Twitter:

The growing exodus of advertisers comes amid concerns Musk will scale back misinformation and security protections on the platform. As civil rights groups call potential moderation issues into question, companies are considering whether staying on Twitter might tarnish their brands. Shortly before taking over the San Francisco company last week, Musk issued a vow to advertisers that he would not allow Twitter to become a “free-for-all hellscape,” an indication there would still be consequences for violators of its rules against harassment, violence or election and Covid-related misinformation. But since then some users have posted racial slurs and recirculated long-debunked conspiracy theories in an apparent attempt to see if the site’s policies were still being enforced. The NAACP said this week it has expressed to Musk its concerns about “the dangerous, life-threatening hate and conspiracies that have proliferated on Twitter” under his watch.

Twitter employees have been using the hashtag #OneTeam to announce they’ve lost their jobs, or to support each other. Some staff have reported losing access to internal systems, so couldn’t message goodbyes to colleagues.

Twitter users have been expressing support too:

Wall Street has opened higher, after the US jobs report bolstered hopes that interest rate rises could slow.

The Dow Jones industrial average has gained 1.3%, or 406 points, to 32,407, with the tech-focused Nasdaq up 1.1%.

The rise in the US unemployment rate, to 3.7%, and the slowdown in annual pay growth to 4.7% seems to be supporting hopes that the Federal Reserve could deliver smaller rate hikes in the future.

The dollar has dropped sharply, pushing the pound up by one and a half cents to $1.132, recovering most of yesterday’s losses.

Shares are roaring higher in London too, with the FTSE 100 up over 2%. Mining stocks are surging, as a weaker dollar pushes up commodity prices and could help global growth.

A member of security staff at Twitter’s Europe, Middle East and Africa headquarters in Dublin has told reporters that nobody was coming into the office on Friday and employees had been told to stay home, Reuters reports .

Another member of security staff locked the revolving doors at the front of the building where around 500 members of staff worked before the layoffs began.

The company’s office in Piccadilly Circus, London, appeared deserted on Friday, with no employees in sight.

Biden: Jobs recovery remains strong

US president Joe Biden says the US jobs recovery remains strong, following today’s better-than-expected employment report .

October’s Non-Farm Payrolls was the last healthcheck on America’s labor market before the mid-term elections next week. Biden has reminded voters that the economy has been adding jobs steadily on his watch.

Biden says:

Today’s jobs report – adding 261,000 jobs with the unemployment rate still at a historically low 3.7% — shows that our jobs recovery remains strong. With jobs now added every single month of my presidency, a record setting 10 million job increase, a record 700,000 manufacturing jobs added which puts us at 137,000 more manufacturing jobs than we had before the pandemic, historically low Black and Hispanic unemployment rates, the gross domestic product increasing, and incomes on the way up, one thing is clear: while comments by Republican leadership sure seem to indicate they are rooting for a recession, the US economy continues to grow and add jobs even as gas prices continue to come down.

Biden also pledges to “do what it takes to bring inflation down”, but won’t accept that the problem is too many Americans are finding good jobs.

What's changed at Twitter, and Musk might do next

Musk is keen to prevent an exodus of advertisers as he shakes up Twitter, my colleague Dan Milmo explains:

Given that ads account for 90% of the company’s revenue, the Tesla CEO needs to keep them onside while he tries to boost income via other initiatives. To that end, he sent a message to advertisers as the takeover was being finalised, saying he would not let the site become a hotbed of hate speech. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences,” he said. Advertisers have, nonetheless, gone on pause. General Mills, the company behind the Cheerios and Lucky Charms cereals, said it would suspend advertising on Twitter, joining the car firms General Motors and Audi in monitoring changes at the company before deciding whether to resume. The pharmaceutical company Pfizer has reportedly paused its advertising, too.

Here’s a full breakdown of what’s happening at the social media site:

Volkswagen tells brands to pause paid advertising on Twitter

German carmaker Volkswagen has joined the ranks of companies deciding to pause paid advertising on Twitter, following Elon Musk’s takeover.

Volkswagen said today it had recommended to its brands to pause paid advertising, explaining:

“We are closely monitoring the situation and will decide about next steps depending on its evolvement”

Volkswagen’s brands include VW, Seat, Cupra, Audi, Lamborghini, Bentley, Ducati and Porsche.

Fellow car maker General Motors and Cheerios-maker General Mills have also said they are pausing advertising on Twitter while they evaluated the situation.

Musk has promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a ‘free-for-all hellscape’, but there are concerns that misinformation on the platform could increase, especially if banned accounts are reinstated.

In more retail news – UK department store chain John Lewis has announced that it’s launched its Black Friday deals today, over a fortnight earlier than last year, in a bid to help its customers “spread the cost of Christmas” amid the cost of living crisis.

However, the first promotions are only valid for some technology products and some fragrances, while discounts on fashion, beauty and homeware will be unveiled in the coming days.

Kathleen Mitchell, John Lewis’s commercial director, said:

“We know that, despite the rising cost of living, our customers still want to celebrate Christmas, so our teams and suppliers have worked incredibly hard to make sure we can offer our customers great value deals on the products they love.”

The retailer said it’s also hiring an additional 6,000 temporary workers - 2,000 of whom will work in its shops over the busy festive period and 4,000 in its distribution network.

Black Friday promotions once traditionally took place on the final Friday in November, the day after the US Thanksgiving holiday. But it has spread, and John Lewis’s are set to last for the best part of a month this year, with many running until 1st December, as it looks to get shoppers to spend.

Other retailers are already looking towards Christmas, with the first festive ads hitting TV sets:

Mike Ashley boosts Hugo Boss stake

Back in Europe, Mike Ashley’s shopping spree continues unabated.

The billionaire retailer’s sportswear and fashion business Frasers Group has just informed the stock market that it has further increased its stake in the German fashion house Hugo Boss, taking its maximum exposure to the company to appoximately €1bn (£874m).

Frasers now has a 4.3% direct holding of Hugo Boss shares, combined with an additional 30% through the sale of financial instruments known as put options.

It comes less than a fortnight since Frasers last told investors it had increased its stake in Hugo Boss, at that time increasing its exposure to €960m.

In recent weeks, Frasers has also increased its stake in the online fashion retailer Asos to reach 5%, making it the company’s fourth-largest investor.

Ashley stepped down last month from the board of Frasers Group, after 40 years at the helm, and a few months after installing his son-in-law Michael Murray as the company’s chief executive.

However, Ashley remains the company’s controlling shareholder, with a near-70% stake, and he continues to act as an adviser to the board and senior management.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, fears US unemployment will continue to rise as the Fed fight inflation:

“Today’s strong jobs figures indicate that the US economy is still running faster than the Fed might hope, increasing the likelihood that the central bank will continue to raise interest rates through into 2023. Officials have been quite vocal about their intention to loosen the labour market to tame inflation. Their goal is to decrease the number of job openings without increasing unemployment. However, the margin for success continues to fade as interest rates climb. “Even though many may be hoping for weaker jobs reports in the near term, there will come a point at which weaker reports won’t be celebrated. The employment market is a lagging economic indicator, meaning recent interest rate hikes will take months to feed into future jobs reports. There is a risk that increasing unemployment becomes the price for a return to lower inflation.”

1.01pm GMT

Here’s a good breakdown of the US jobs report, from Kathy Jones, managing director at the Schwab Center for Financial Research.

12.54pm GMT

On an annual basis, US wage growth slowed a little in October – which may suggest inflation pressures are easing.

Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings increased by 4.7%, down from 5% a month ago.

That means Americans continued to face real wage cuts, with inflation running at 8.5% per year.

But, it would be welcomed by the US Federal Reserve as it tries to avoid crashing the US economy with higher interest rates.

There were “notable job gains” for Americans in health care, professional and technical services, and manufacturing last month, the Bureau for Labor Statistics reports.

For example:

Professional and technical services added 43,000 jobs in October.

Manufacturing added 32,000 jobs in October, mostly in durable goods industries (+23,000).

Employment in social assistance increased by 19,000 in October and is slightly below (-9,000) its prepandemic level in February 2020

Wholesale trade added 15,000 jobs in October.

There were 35,000 new jobs in leisure and hospitality, with accommodation adding 20,000 jobs.

US beats forecasts with 261k extra jobs last month

Just in: the US economy added 261,000 jobs in October, more than forecast, in a sign that America’s labor market remains pretty robust.

The latest Non-Farm Payroll jobs report beat expectations, despite the pressure from high inflation and rising interest rates. Economists had forecast a rise of around 200,000 jobs.

Average hourly earnings rose by 0.4% month-on-month, more than the 0.3% expected.

And September’s report has been revised up, to show 315,000 new hires, from 263,000 first estimated.

But, the unemployment rate has risen to 3.7%, from 3.5%, with the number of unemployed people rising by 306,000 to 6.1 million

Britain not scrapping Sizewell C nuclear plan, says PM spokesman

Prime minister Rishi Sunak’s spokesman has denied that Britain’s Sizewell C nuclear power plant project is to be scrapped.

He told reporters that negotiations on the plant’s funding are progressing, after the BBC reported it was under review ( see earlier post ) and could be delayed or even scrapped.

Asked if the government was scrapping Sizewell C, the spokesman said (via Reuters):

“No ... it is not accurate to say we are scrapping it. Our position on Sizewell C has not changed.” “We hope to get a deal over the line as soon as possible. There are negotiations ongoing. I can’t get into detail of those, but negotiations have been constructive.

Caterers, cleaners, security guards, reception workers and post and porterage staff at the UK’s business department are to hold five days of strike action.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union working at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy in London will strike in a dispute over pay and health and safety.

PCS members will take action on November 16, 23 and 30, and December 7 and 14.

The catering staff are striking in a pay dispute with their employer Aramark , while the remaining staff are taking action against their employer ISS over health and safety protocols.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said:

“A recent survey showed a third of our members were skipping meals because they couldn’t afford to buy food, so it would be no surprise if these hard-working caterers would struggle to afford the food they serve to others. “We demand they receive an above-inflation pay rise to help them through the cost-of-living crisis and beyond.”

UK government borrowing costs have risen after a Bank of England official suggested it could start to sell some of the bonds it bought to prevent financial collapse after the mini-budget.

Reuters has the details:

Andrew Hauser, the BoE’s executive director for markets, told a European Central Bank conference that the BoE wanted to unwind the purchases in a timely and orderly way, and hoped to say more in the next week or two. Asked if sales could begin before the end of the year, he did not rule this out.

The price of 30-year UK bonds has dropped, which pushed up the yield (or interest rate) on the debt to 3.81%, from 3.68% last night. That’s slightly above its levels on the day before the mini-budget.

The 30-year gilt yield soared over 5% after the now-reversed unfunded tax cuts were announced, forcing the Bank to step in to protect pension funds who were caught in an asset fire sale.

Back in the City, the pound is on track for its worst week against the US dollar since the mini-budget rocked markets six weeks ago.

Sterling has lost four cents, or 3.5%, against the dollar this week, as the monetary policy divide between the US and UK widened.

Both country’s central banks raised interest rates by 75 basis points this week. But while the Bank of England tried to dampen expectations of further large increases, Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell said US interest rates would peak at a higher level than expected.

US attorney Lisa Bloom also believes Twitter isn’t complying with the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act:

11.01am GMT

UK builders report first fall in new orders since May 2020

UK construction companies have been hit by the first drop in new orders since the first wave of the pandemic in spring 2020.

Some firms blamed heightened political uncertainty for the drop in new work in October – a month in which borrowing costs surged after the UK’s mini-budget rocked markets.

Business confidence fell sharply too, to the lowest for almost two-and-a half years, the latest survey of purchasing managers by S&P Global Insight shows.

But overall, the sector kept growing as firms started new projects or continued existing work.

Prospect Union: Twitter can't act like a digital P&O Ferries

UK union Prospect are appalled by the way that Twitter’s staff are being treated, as Elon Musk begins mass job cuts.

Prospect, which represents technology workers, compared it to the notorious sudden mass sacking of 800 workers by P&O Ferries this year , which provoked anger among the public and MPs.

Mike Clancy , general secretary of Prospect union , said:

“Twitter is treating its people appallingly. “These are people who have invested their time, effort and enthusiasm in building the platform, which risks being thrown away. “The government must make clear to Twitter’s new owners that we won’t accept a digital P&O and that no-one is above the law in the UK, including Big Tech barons. That must include making sure UK staff’s full employment rights are properly protected. “We are supporting our members at Twitter and will be working with them to defend them and their livelihoods.

Full story: Twitter sued by former staff as Elon Musk begins mass sackings

Twitter is facing a class action lawsuit from former employees who say they were not given enough notice under US federal law that they had lost their jobs, finding out they had been let go when they were locked out of their work accounts on Thursday.

In a company-wide memo, staff were informed on Thursday that they would receive an email to their personal email accounts if they were being fired as part of the mass sackings at the platform in which up to half of the company could go.

Before those emails arrived, dozens of staff began posting on Twitter that they had been fired – after discovering they were no longer able to access their work email accounts or log into their work laptops.

Musk’s plans to cut up to 3,700 staff may hit a roadblock, however, after a lawsuit was filed in the US federal court in San Francisco seeking orders for Twitter to comply with the federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which requires 60 days’ notice for mass sackings at large employers.

The lawsuit, brought on behalf of five Twitter employees so far, says one was fired on 1 November, while three were not informed at the time of filing but had been locked out of their email accounts.

The case cited a similar situation with sackings at Musk’s other company, Tesla, where the company sought to obtain full release from its obligations under the Warn Act by offering severance of one or two weeks’ pay instead.

Hundreds of Heathrow workers to strike in run-up to World Cup

Hundreds of workers at Heathrow airport in London are to hold a three-day walkout later this month, which could disrupt flights to the soccer World Cup finals in Qatar.

The Unite union has announced that 700 workers, who are involved in ground-handling, airside transport and cargo, will take three days of strike action beginning on Friday 18 November, in a dispute over pay.

The staff are employed by Dnata and Menzies at Heathrow.

Unite says the strike action will lead to “disruption, cancellations and delays” at Heathrow terminals 2, 3 and 4, adding:

The strike action will particularly affect Qatar Airways, which has scheduled an additional 10 flights a week during the World Cup.

The strike could also cause disruption to passengers returning to the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday, on Thursday 24th November.

Other leading airlines that will be hit heavily include Virgin, Singapore Airlines, Cathay-Pacific and Emirates, the union predicts.

Unite says Dnata has offered its workers a 5% increase, while Menzies has offered workers between 2% and 6%.

Unite regional officer Kevin Hall said:

“Strike action will inevitably cause disruption, delays and cancellations to flights throughout Heathrow, with travellers to the World Cup particularly affected. However, this dispute is entirely of Dnata and Menzies own making. They have had every opportunity to make a fair pay offer but have chosen not to do so.”

UK car sales on course for weakest year since 1982

UK car sales jumped by a quarter last month, new figures show, despite the rising squeeze on household incomes.

New registrations rose by 26% year-on-year to 134,344 units in October, the SMMT reports.

Sales were lifted by growing demand for hybrid (MHEV) cars which combine a combustion engine with an electric battery.

But despite this increase, the SMMT expects 2022 to be the worst year for car sales in four decades.

It says:

Ongoing supply chain shortages, surging inflation and a growing cost of living crisis have led to a -2.2% downward revision of the market outlook for the year, with 1.566 million registrations now anticipated. This puts 2022 on course to be the market’s toughest year since 1982.

SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes adds:

“A strong October is hugely welcome, albeit in comparison with a weak 2021, but it is still not enough to offset the damage done by the pandemic and subsequent supply shortages,”

Many of the people who received new cars in October will have ordered them some time ago, due to the supply chain disruption that slowed production.

Ian Plummer, Auto Trader director, reports that more people are buying cars on credit – even though borrowing rates have risen.

“As the broader cost of living crisis impacts consumers, demand for cars has begun to flatten and we’re seeing an increasing number of consumers turn to finance. Finance searches have never been so high on Auto Trader with search volume up 43% on pre-pandemic levels and up 8% compared with the highs of 2021, showing that many people are looking to spread the cost as budgets are tightened. Currently, we’re seeing that finance rates for new cars are climbing much faster than used cars. “It’s worth flagging that consumers already in finance agreements won’t see any increases until the end of their contract so will be shielded, at least for now, from the immediate effects of these rises.”

But, of course, they will face a jump when they try to refinance.

Bank of England chief economist Huw Pill has also warned that recent interest rate hikes will slow the economy, to tame inflation.

He told CNBC this morning:

“(The) slowdown in the economy is what we anticipate is required to contain domestic inflationary pressures to achieve our targets.

[In practice, that will mean higher unemployment, less pressure for wage rises (the Bank thinks) and less disposable income for households whose credit card bills and mortgages rise.]

Pill added that recent months have been turbulent.

“I think we’ve had a clearly quite disturbed period in the UK markets, in the UK political economy, in the UK economy over the last few months. (We’re) trying to re-anchor our own thinking in the more fundamental drivers ... I think we’re trying to re-anchor our communication.”

Some Twitter workers found they’ve already been shut out of their email and Slack accounts, even before any official confirmation that they’ve lost, or kept, their jobs.

Simon Balmain , a senior community manager for Twitter in the UK, told the BBC that he believed he has been laid off, because he was logged out of his work laptop and Slack messaging programme.

“Everyone got an email saying that there was going to be a large reduction in headcount, and then around an hour later, folks started getting their laptops remotely wiped and access to Slack and Gmail revoked.

Mark Carney: next few years will be tougher

Former Bank of England governor Mark Carney has warned that the next few years will be tough in the UK, with Brexit partly to blame.

He told Radio 4’s Today Programme:

As we all know, it’s a difficult period, and it will get tougher for the next few years. But, there is a prospect in the Bank’s judgement…. that inflation will be under control.

The “very difficult reality” is that the Bank of England wants to slow the pace of the UK economy, Carney continues (to push down inflation and stop it becoming embedded).

He says higher energy prices have slowed the pace at which the UK economy can grow. Covid has changed the labour market which also hurts growth capacity ( more people aren’t able to work due to ill health or caring responsibilities )

“And then of course, in the UK unfortunately we’ve also had this near-term impact of Brexit, which has slowed the pace at which the economy can grow”, Carney adds.

Carney also stuck to his recent warning that Brexit had shrunk the UK economy:

BoE chief economist: we're trying to curb inflation while limiting pain

The Bank of England is trying to get inflation under control without doing too much damage to the UK economy, its chief economist says.

Huw Pill told CNBC that the Bank’s monetary policy committee is aiming to balance getting inflation down to 2%, without slowing growth too severely.

Pill explained:

“What we are seeking to do, we’re always seeking to do, is to find that balance that gets us back to our 2% inflation target without generating unnecessary and costly problems in the real side of the economy. “Creating that balance, signalling that balance, that was really our key message yesterday.”

The Bank’s latest forecasts, released yesterday, showed that inflation would fall below its 2% target by mid-2024 even if interest rates stay at their new rate of 3%.

It would fall more sharply, and the recession would be worse – two years long - if rates roses to over 5%.

Stock markets are rallying today, amid speculation that China might relax its Covid rules soon.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, which has had a torrid year, jumped 5%, while China’s CSI 300 index is up over 3%. European indices have opened around 0.7% higher.

Sophie Lund-Yates, lead equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, explains:

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng has gained confidence, rising around 6%, on rumours China could relax its strict Covid policies. This is likely to spread across to more positive momentum in the UK too. China’s impenetrable policies have caused a great deal of economic pain, both inside and outside the country. Supply chains, manufacturing and demand have all come under very serious pressure. Any indication that some rules could be relaxed would be an immediate dose of grease in the jarring cogs of China’s economy.

An unverified screenshot circulating on social media this week claimed that a broad reopening plan was being considered, which drove up stocks – although China’s top health body has reaffirmed its commitment to the zero-tolerance virus approach .

In London, mining stocks are driving the FTSE 100 higher – with the blue-chip index up 45 points to 7,234 points.

Reminder: Twitter now owes roughly $1bn a year in interest payments on the debt which Elon Musk accrued when buying it, which is why he is seeking savings:

This is also a good point:

Non-dom tax breaks being reviewed by the Treasury in effort to raise revenue

Treasury officials are examining whether the autumn statement could include changes to non-dom status and moves to raise taxes on dividends by cutting tax-free allowances.

No final decisions have been taken but Whitehall sources said options were being examined by the Treasury’s high net worth individuals policy team, my colleagues Juliette Garside and Jessica Elgot report.

Changes could include reducing the time period over which high net worth individuals can avoid tax on their worldwide income. Experts suggest that cutting the duration from 15 to five years could raise an additional £1.6bn a year.

The chancellor, Jeremy Hunt , is also looking at cutting the tax-free threshold for shareholders’ earnings from dividends from its current level of £2,000 – though a more ambitious move would be to increase the percentage of tax paid at the three thresholds, the highest of which is just under 40%.

The Daily Telegraph reports that Hunt is also considering an increase in the headline rate of capital gains tax (CGT), to help plug the £50bn hole in Britain’s public finances.

German factory orders slump

German industrial orders have fallen more than expected in September, adding to fears that Europe’s largest economy is sliding into recession.

New orders at German factories fell by 4.0% month-on-month, including a 7% tumble in foreign orders. Analysts had expected a much smaller fall, to 0.5%.

Orders for heavy duty capital goods (such as machinery) fell 6%, while demand for intermediate goods used to make products were down 3.4%, as the world economy slowed.

7.49am GMT

Banks and building societies are expected to cut the costs of UK fixed-rate mortgages a little, despite Thursday’s large interest rate hike from the Bank of England.

The current high costs of fixed rates were set when markets had expected aggressive future rises in the base rate – but expectations had already subsided as the turmoil in the borrowing markets eased.

So with the Bank now pushing back against market expectations, mortgages could become a little cheaper, having surged since the mini-budget.

Simon Gammon , managing partner at mortgage broker Knight Frank Finance , said (via the FT):

“We are expecting fixed rates to continue to fall back slightly — they are still overpriced because lenders don’t have an appetite for a lot of fixed-term lending right now, but with a period of stability, you can expect that to change.”

David Hollingworth , director at L&C Mortgage s, said:

“Lenders could see their way to dropping fixed rates back a little bit. There’s more scope for them to do that.”

More here: Falls in UK mortgage rates predicted as BoE signals dovish outlook

7.36am GMT

BBC: Sizewell new nuclear plant and high speed Northern rail under review

The Sizewell C nuclear power plant in Suffolk is reportedly under review as the Government looks to cut spending to fill the UK’s fiscal ‘black hole’.

The new reactor, located some 30 miles north-east of Ipswich, was expected to be built by energy firm EDF.

Boris Johnson had promised £700 million of taxpayers’ money to the project in his final policy speech in early September as he sought to make energy security part of his legacy as prime minister.

But a Government official has now told the BBC:

“We are reviewing every major project - including Sizewell C.”

The 3.2 gigawatt power station is planned to sit alongside the existing Sizewell B nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast, and could generate electricity for 6m homes for up to 60 years.

Former PM Liz Truss’s pledge to build a major rail scheme in northern England in full could also be scaled back.

This high-speed link was expected to eventually connecting Northern towns and cities from Hull to Liverpool, through Bradford.

But the plans for the rail line - known as Northern Powerhouse Rail - are now expected to be reduced.

Business secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC:

The line itself can deliver a 33-minute journey from Manchester to Leeds, quadruple nearly the capacity of that line, and do so without having to wait an extra 20 years beyond the delivery of what the upgrade can do. “There wasn’t really much point in going and blasting new tunnels through the Pennines. “It’s not true to say we’re not delivering on what we said we would do on levelling up the north.”

Twitter sued for mass layoffs by Musk without enough notice

Twitter is being sued over Elon Musk’s plan to eliminate about 3,700 jobs at the social-media platform , Bloomberg reports.

A class-action lawsuit was filed Thursday in San Francisco federal court, arguing that the company is violating federal and California law by not giving enough notice.

Here’s the details :

The federal Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act restricts large companies from mounting mass layoffs without at least 60 days of advance notice. The lawsuit asks the court to issue an order requiring Twitter to obey the WARN Act, and restricting the company from soliciting employees to sign documents that could give up their right to participate in litigation. “We filed this lawsuit tonight in an attempt the make sure that employees are aware that they should not sign away their rights and that they have an avenue for pursuing their rights,” Shannon Liss-Riordan, the attorney who filed Thursday’s complaint, said in an interview.

Introduction: Twitter mass layoffs begin

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.

It’s a grim day for Twitter staff, as Elon Musk will begin mass job cuts just a week after acquiring the social media platform.

The social network’s offices are temporarily closed, while staff wait to learn by email whether they’ve been retained, or fired. Around half the company’s workforce could be laid off.

The company said in an email to staff on Thursday.

“In an effort to place Twitter on a healthy path, we will go through the difficult process of reducing our global workforce on Friday.

Musk already fired several top Twitter executives, including CEO Parag Agrawal, finance chief, Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief, Vijaya Gadde.

Having bought Twitter for $44bn, Musk is now trying to make the company profitable.

On Thursday, Musk directed Twitter’s teams to free up $1bn in annual infrastructure cost savings by slashing funding for cloud services and servers. He has floated a number of ideas to make profit at Twitter, including a plan to charge for “verified” badges, and creating an “everything app” that would combine several platforms into one.

Also coming up today

Households and businesses are digesting the Bank of England’s warning that Britain faces its longest recession since the 1920s if interest rates soared as high as markets had predicted.

But the BoE also pushed back against those expectations yesterday, even as it announced its largest interest rate rise for three decades, to 3%.

The latest US jobs report will be closedly watched, for any signs that America’s employment market is weakening.

Economists predict around 200,000 new jobs were created in October, down from 263,000 in September. A slowdown in hiring, and wage growth, could be a signal that the high inflation gripping the US economy might soon begin to ease.

A court ruling could decide whether taxi firms outside London should be forced to pat VAT on their journeys, which could push up prices by 20%.

A ruling is expected to be handed down today after the ride-sharing app sued Sefton council in Merseyside over VAT terms for operators outside London.

We also find out how many new cars were sold in the UK last month, and how building firms fared.

