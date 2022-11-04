NEW YORK — (AP) — EMBARGOED UNTIL 9 am 11/7. Clara Wu Tsai, co-owner of the Brooklyn Nets, launched the largest business accelerator for minority founders of early-stage startups on Monday. Named BK-XL, the accelerator will invest up to $500,000 to 12 startups led by Black, Indigenous and...

