Georgia State

mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Nov. 6, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Nov. 6, 2022. May they rest in peace. Bernadette “Bernie” Wailani Canizo Satae, 61, of passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Sept. 28, 2022. Born Aug. 4, 1961, in Hawaiʻi, she was a maintenance cleaner and homemaker; she was also a member of the Kawaihae Canoe Club Women’s Paddle team 1978, 1979.
ILLINOIS STATE
BoardingArea

Hawaiian Airlines deals: Fares from/to the mainland from $91 one-way

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Kauai high schooler named Hawaii’s Heisman scholarship recipient

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A local cross country and track star took home a big honor. Emma Burgess of Kauai High School received the Heisman Scholarship Award — representing the entire state of Hawaii. Burgess is the team captain for both cross country and track teams. She also holds a...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Noise Advisory: Training At Keaukaha Military Reservation

HILO, Hawaiʻi - This weekend, residents near Keaukaha Military Reservation may hear the sounds of artillery, machine gun fire and helicopters landing on the Hawai‘i Army National Guard training facility. (BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Department of Defense issued a Noise Advisory in advance of Active-Duty Army training set...
HILO, HI
KHON2

‘I’m in limbo’: HRA closes unexpectedly

What would you do if you were faced with a potentially serious medical condition, but couldn't get an appointment or the results? That's exactly what some Big Island residents are dealing with. One medical expert is urging those impacted, to not wait and schedule an appointment somewhere else so they can get medical care as soon as possible.
HAWAII STATE
generalaviationnews.com

Air show returns to Hawaii after seven years

The last time an air show took place in Hawaii was way back in 2015, so it was no surprise that folks were willing to brave the heat and crazy traffic to see the Blue Angels as they headlined the 2022 Kaneohe Bay Air Show. More than 100,000 people came...
HAWAII STATE
mauinow.com

Interview with Maui’s Camile Velasco who’s back as reggae, hip-hop star “Eli-Mac”

(Maui waitress Camile Velasco emerged as a top 10 finisher in season three of American Idol in 2004, launching a reggae, hip-hop career that has her touring with The Green, Sublime, and J. Boog. One of her songs, Mr. Sensi, has 6.6 million views on YouTube. She’s now known as the singer-songwriter Eli-Mac and has returned home to Maui to perform a concert with the California-based pop, reggae fusion group, The Mystic Roots Band. The performance is at da Playground Maui, Saturday. We wanted to find out how she’s doing and her evolution as an artist. Gary Kubota conducted the interview for Maui Now.)
HAWAII STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Visitors Confused: Kauai Beach Protests + Maui Beach Rules And Fees

Visitors and residents want their share of Hawaii’s beaches. And the beaches, in terms of non-commercial use, are open to everyone without restriction. But Maui has found one way around that, while Kauai now sees protests reminiscent of the Superferry days at Kalapaki Beach in Lihue. On the surface,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii man helped police nab online seller of fake Pokemon cards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An Oklahoma suspect is behind bars for allegedly selling fake Pokémon cards on Craigslist to people across the country. Tulsa police say Michael McCoy was arrested after a tip came in from a victim in Hawaii who had paid $3,000 for what he thought was the real deal. Police had already been looking into this case for months when they got a call from the Hawaii victim.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Where will Hawaii’s biggest volcano erupt from?

HONOLULU (AP) — The ground is shaking and swelling at Mauna Loa, the largest active volcano in the world, indicating that it could erupt. Scientists say they don’t expect that to happen right away but officials on the Big Island of Hawaii are telling residents to be prepared in case it does erupt soon. Here’s are some things to know about the volcano.
HAWAII STATE

