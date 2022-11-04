ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'We have to get the program back': ASU hoops aims to reverse pandemic-era dip

Pre-pandemic Arizona State basketball was gradually nearing a perennial postseason identity under Bobby Hurley. After back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, the program remained on an upward trajectory in 2020 as it ranked No. 4 in the final Pac-12 standings of the regular season with realistic conference championship aspirations ahead of another potential March Madness berth. COVID-19 then shut down such momentum.
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. Utah

Let’s all take a breath and stop with the conspiracy theories. Please stop. First, just because Noah Fifita got some time last night does not mean Arizona has a quarterback controversy. The game was well in hand when he entered the game. With that being said, I'm a big fan of Noah. Before the season started, I wanted Noah to be the starter without knowing what we had with De Laura. Let's also remember what the quarterbacks looked like last year. I am excited to see Noah as the starter in the future, but that time is not now or even next year.
ASU ends Arizona soccer’s five-game unbeaten streak

TEMPE—The superstitions didn’t work. Arizona soccer players spent all week refusing to use forks, but they weren’t able to stop Arizona State on Friday evening. The Sun Devils ended a seven-year drought by defeating the Wildcats 3-2. In the process, they also ended Arizona’s five-game unbeaten streak and put its NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.
This ASU quarterback went viral singing opera during Spain's lockdown. Now he's coming to Gammage

A former Arizona State University football player is returning to his alma mater Nov. 4. But this time, he’s not performing on the gridiron. Gus Farwell is a former college quarterback turned opera singer. He went viral for singing from his balcony in Barcelona during the early days of the pandemic to the adoration of his neighbors. On Nov. 4, Farwell will perform at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona

PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores

Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6

Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
State Route 85 closed near Buckeye for some time following deadly crash

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - DPS officials say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash along State Route 85 in the far West Valley. The crash reportedly happened in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and DPS officials say it involved a semi truck and a motorcycle. The person who died was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
