Two Police Officers on leave after Graphic Brutalization of Complying Suspect during arrestBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhoenix, AZ
Fast Growing Chicken Sandwich Chain Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Phoenix Pagan Pride Day: A Chance to Know Your NeighborsSuzy Jacobson CherryPhoenix, AZ
Upcoming Family Event in Mesa: Ninja Warrior CourseSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
FBI Called to Campaign Office of Top Republican CandidateNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
'We have to get the program back': ASU hoops aims to reverse pandemic-era dip
Pre-pandemic Arizona State basketball was gradually nearing a perennial postseason identity under Bobby Hurley. After back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances, the program remained on an upward trajectory in 2020 as it ranked No. 4 in the final Pac-12 standings of the regular season with realistic conference championship aspirations ahead of another potential March Madness berth. COVID-19 then shut down such momentum.
Fan Perspective: Arizona vs. Utah
Let’s all take a breath and stop with the conspiracy theories. Please stop. First, just because Noah Fifita got some time last night does not mean Arizona has a quarterback controversy. The game was well in hand when he entered the game. With that being said, I'm a big fan of Noah. Before the season started, I wanted Noah to be the starter without knowing what we had with De Laura. Let's also remember what the quarterbacks looked like last year. I am excited to see Noah as the starter in the future, but that time is not now or even next year.
'Absolutely inexcusable': ASU defensive performance abysmal in loss to UCLA
TEMPE — For a large chunk of the season, Arizona State defensive coordinator Donnie Henderson has harped on the importance of being assignment sound, not giving up big plays, and getting off the field on third down. But time and time again, ASU’s defense has provided a futile effort...
azdesertswarm.com
ASU ends Arizona soccer’s five-game unbeaten streak
TEMPE—The superstitions didn’t work. Arizona soccer players spent all week refusing to use forks, but they weren’t able to stop Arizona State on Friday evening. The Sun Devils ended a seven-year drought by defeating the Wildcats 3-2. In the process, they also ended Arizona’s five-game unbeaten streak and put its NCAA Tournament hopes in jeopardy.
kjzz.org
This ASU quarterback went viral singing opera during Spain's lockdown. Now he's coming to Gammage
A former Arizona State University football player is returning to his alma mater Nov. 4. But this time, he’s not performing on the gridiron. Gus Farwell is a former college quarterback turned opera singer. He went viral for singing from his balcony in Barcelona during the early days of the pandemic to the adoration of his neighbors. On Nov. 4, Farwell will perform at ASU’s Gammage Auditorium in Tempe.
Partisan mailer poses as Catholic newspaper in Arizona
PHOENIX (AP) — Nicole Leonardi initially thought a new newspaper had arrived in her mailbox this week. But a closer look at the “Arizona Catholic Tribune” revealed a different story. While it had all the attributes of a traditional print newspaper, including a tagline that read “Real...
How some 'C' schools became 'A' schools in Arizona
PHOENIX — Some Arizona school districts are celebrating the results of the state's latest letter grades after several schools reported improvements on Arizona's grading scale. The A-F letter grading system is required under Arizona law and is used to assess academic growth and student proficiency in various subjects. Arizona...
12news.com
Dog attacked by owl while on a walk in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A woman walking with her dog says an owl tried to attack her dog in Scottsdale. Chelsea Grubb caught the moment on video. It shows a Great Horned Owl sitting in a tree staring at them. It starts to move it's head back and forth then finally flies right at them.
This Is The Best Sandwich In Arizona
Food & Wine compiled a list of the best sandwiches in each state.
RSV numbers continue to rise in Arizona
RSV cases are skyrocketing here in the state, up another 30%. Maricopa County saw more than 1,000 cases in just October.
Green District salad restaurant opens first of 3 Valley stores
Green District, a private-equity-backed fast-casual restaurant concept from Louisville, Kentucky, is set to open its first location in Arizona later this month. The growing restaurant chain’s first eatery in the Valley will be in a 2,256-square-foot space in the Circle G Gateway Center near the intersection of Power and Ray roads in Gilbert. It is set to open on Nov. 10.
fox10phoenix.com
Things to do in the Phoenix area this weekend: Nov. 4-6
Nov. 3-7 Phoenix Raceway - 7602 Jimmie Johnson Dr, Avondale, AZ 85323. "Meet 165 award-winning, juried fine artists at this Signature Event! Sip fine wines and listen to the tunes of live musicians, while strolling throughout small to life-sized bronze sculptures, paintings, metal, clay, wood, stone, glass, ceramic, copper, found objects and mixed media sculptures. See an array of pottery, photography, one-of-a-kind jewelry designs, batiks and much more!"
12news.com
First lady Jill Biden is headed to Phoenix on Saturday. Here are her plans
PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during Jill Biden's previous visit to the Valley in March. First lady Jill Biden will be visiting the Valley on Nov. 5, the White House announced Thursday. Biden will be stopping by Arizona for a series of political events in Phoenix,...
fox10phoenix.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Arizona; Powerball jackpot 'approaching world record'
PHOENIX - First, the bad news – there were no winners Wednesday night in the Powerball jackpot drawing, which is now "approaching world record territory" at an estimated $1.5 billion after no one matched all six numbers. The good news – someone in Arizona is holding onto a $1...
AZFamily
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Phoenix ahead of Election Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona has a lot at stake in the final days before the midterm election. So it’s no surprise that both parties are giving it their all. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden had packed house early Saturday, speaking at the Arizona Education Association and the Mark Kelly Canvass Event in South Phoenix. “We cannot keep the momentum going without Mark Kelly,” Dr. Biden said during the event.
Arizona Is Home To One Of America's Best Spanish Restaurants
LoveFOOD compiled a list of America's best Spanish restaurants.
12news.com
Street named to honor late Bishop Thomas in Phoenix
A new street in Phoenix was dedicated to late civil rights and community leader, Bishop Thomas. He served at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church for more than 30 years.
GOP Mesa Mayor John Giles endorses Democratic nominees, receives blowback
John Giles appeared at a Wednesday rally with Katie Hobbs, Mark Kelly and former President Barack Obama
fox10phoenix.com
State Route 85 closed near Buckeye for some time following deadly crash
BUCKEYE, Ariz. - DPS officials say crews are at the scene of a deadly crash along State Route 85 in the far West Valley. The crash reportedly happened in the area of State Route 85 and Southern Avenue, and DPS officials say it involved a semi truck and a motorcycle. The person who died was on the motorcycle at the time of the crash.
Phoenix firefighter Chris Carter killed in U.S. 93 crash
The Phoenix Fire Department announced Thursday the passing of firefighter Chris Carter. Carter died in a crash on US93 in September.
247Sports
