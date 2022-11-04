Let’s all take a breath and stop with the conspiracy theories. Please stop. First, just because Noah Fifita got some time last night does not mean Arizona has a quarterback controversy. The game was well in hand when he entered the game. With that being said, I'm a big fan of Noah. Before the season started, I wanted Noah to be the starter without knowing what we had with De Laura. Let's also remember what the quarterbacks looked like last year. I am excited to see Noah as the starter in the future, but that time is not now or even next year.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 11 HOURS AGO