Commercial Dispatch
EMCC beats Mississippi Gulf Coast on the road in MACCC semifinal
PERKINSTON — East Mississippi is heading back to the state championship game. Behind a big third quarter along with a stiff rushing attack, the No. 14-ranked Lions got past No. 12-ranked Mississippi Gulf Coast 38-27 in the semifinal round of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference at George Sekul Field on Saturday night.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mississippi State to honor deceased OL Sam Westmoreland with number painted on field
Mississippi State on Saturday will host Auburn, the Bulldogs’ first game since coming out of the bye week. It’s also the Bulldogs’ 1st game at Davis Wade Stadium since the death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland. Westmoreland was found dead in a Starkville church on Oct. 19. Since then, the team has played at Kentucky and Alabama and have worn helmet decals with his initials and jersey number, 78.
Commercial Dispatch
Noxubee County blows out Amanda Elzy to advance to second round of MHSAA Class 3A playoffs
MACON — Noxubee County looked to make a statement from the jump during Friday’s MHSAA Class 3A first-round playoff game against Amanda Elzy. A fumble on the kickoff recovered by the Tigers helped do just that as they were able to force turnovers on the first two offensive possessions of the game on the Panthers.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: Starkville girls basketball defeats Meridian
STARKVILLE — Starkville girls basketball won its home opener against Meridian on Friday night, 66-58. The Yellow Jackets (2-0) were led by Zariyah Edwards and Je’Niecia Hill, each of whom scored 20 points or more in the win. Edwards led the team with 21 points. Starkville will host...
Bulldogs bowl eligibility in reach against Tigers
STARKVILLE – Shake-ups of their athletic administrations and, in the visiting team’s case, coaching staff have owned the week’s headlines. So it will be a relief for Bulldogs and Tigers alike when 6:30 arrives and they can line it up, kick it off, and just play football again.
breezynews.com
Whippets Finishes Post-Season Football with a Loss at Senatobia
The Kosciusko Whippets traveled all the way to Senatobia and played the Warriors to open post-season football action. The Warriors scored on their first drive. Halftime score, 7-0. The second half saw a lot more back and forth, with scoring by both teams. It truly came down to the wire, but the Warriors came out on top with the final score being 17-16.
Commercial Dispatch
‘It’s still Auburn’: Mississippi State not taking struggling Tigers lightly
STARKVILLE — The Auburn football team has been in disarray for the better part of a year. The Tigers are 3-5 this season and 1-4 in Southeastern Conference play. They fired head coach Bryan Harsin on Monday. They’ve lost four games in a row. Mississippi State knows none...
SEC Quarterback Not Traveling With His Team This Weekend
Auburn will not have quarterback T.J. Finley at its disposal when it faces Mississippi State this Saturday night. It was reported this Friday by On3 that Finley didn't travel with the rest of the team to Starkville, Mississippi. According to AL.com, Finley's absence from this road trip for Auburn is...
gojsutigers.com
JSU Tops Mississippi Valley State on Senior Night
JACKSON, Miss.| The Jackson State University volleyball team celebrated senior night and received their 2021 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Regular Season Championship rings during their 3-0 win over Mississippi Valley State Friday evening. HOW IT HAPPENED. Jackson State (12-14, 11-3 SWAC) opened the first set with a 10-5 lead. -Mississippi...
Look: Video Of Mike Leach's Sideline Blowup Goes Viral
Mississippi State escaped Auburn on Saturday, but Mike Leach wasn't happy with his team's performance. The Bulldogs head coach was so mad with his players on Saturday night, he pulled quite the sideline stunt. Leach folded up all of the chairs on the sideline so his players couldn't sit down.
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Go-getter’: John Cohen’s fellow coaches, former players describe ‘boiling intensity underneath’ which led AD to Auburn
Ron Polk has been in and out of meetings quite a bit the past few days. That’s because Polk, Mississippi State’s special assistant to the athletic director, currently has no athletic director to assist. Mississippi State athletics announced it’d begin a search for its next director of athletics...
saturdaydownsouth.com
What interim HC Cadillac Williams said following Auburn's loss to Mississippi State
Cadillac Williams was this close to capturing his first win as a head coach. Auburn led with under a minute remaining, but ended up falling in overtime to Mississippi State, 39-33. He spoke postgame about how he felt about his team’s effort. He seemed most impressed by the fact...
Commercial Dispatch
Mississippi State hires executive search firm to find next athletic director
Mississippi State has hired an executive search firm in hopes of finding its next athletic director, the school announced Friday morning. President Mark Keenum will follow protocol from his prior two athletic director searches at MSU and will move quickly “to find the right individual with the right skill set and the right temperament our Bulldog family expects and deserves at Mississippi State,” per a news release.
Oxford Eagle
Water Valley survives late scare to advance to second round of playoffs
WATER VALLEY- In the playoffs, there is one goal: to survive and advance. Water Valley did that Friday night as the Blue Devils defeated the Rosa Fort Lions of Tunica 48-38. Rosa Fort (3-7) started the scoring early when Jordan Williams hit Ardavius Harris for a 41-yard score on fourth down. The Blue Devil defense tightened down after the touchdown to shut out the Lions for the rest of the half.
Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin Rated Most Likable Coach in College Football
Lane Kiffin has become one of the most likable coaches in the nation during his time at Ole Miss.
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: Black Bears and a Yellow-Eyed Dog
Having grown up doing a lot of bird, deer, rabbit and squirrel hunting, that is often where my thoughts and memories wander in November. I still recall a lesson I learned when I was about 12. I was quail hunting with my father on the family farm near Artesia. A meadowlark flew up in front of me and I shot it. My father said that’s not a quail and informed me that no game was ever to be shot unless it was for food, and I was to take the bird, clean it, cook it and eat it. I never again killed any game that I was not planning to have for dinner.
Lane Kiffin calls out ‘rat poison’ after being listed No. 1 in poll
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss at 8-1 this season and is on high alert for “rat poison.”. A Twitter account called “Big Game Boomer” on Friday shared its list of the top 25 most likable and least likable coaches in college football. They named Kiffin the No. 1 most likable coach in the sport.
Commercial Dispatch
Roses and thorns: 11-6-22
A rose to the management and staff of the Mississippi Horse Park of Starkville, which will be honored on the opening day of the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in Las Vegas on Dec. 1. The NFR is the Super Bowl of rodeo, which brings the top-rated rodeo performers from across the county to crown world and national champions. In addition to the competition, the NFR also honors rodeos and venues that host Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. Mississippi Horse Park will be honored after being selected as the best venue for footing (surface) in the region, which covers 70 rodeo events in nine Southeastern states. It’s quite an honor and well-deserved. Congratulations!
IHL Board president says USM should repay welfare funds
STARKVILLE — Tom Duff, the president of the Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees, said in an interview Thursday that the University of Southern Mississippi should repay $5 million in welfare funds used to construct a volleyball stadium. Though the state has, so far, opted not to include the volleyball stadium – the single […]
thelocalvoice.net
“Good Ole Boys and Gals BBQ 2022 in Oxford, Mississippi” photographs by Gaetano Catelli
“From 1983-1991, [Johnny] Morgan served as a Mississippi State Senator, and after that he was a county supervisor in Lafayette County, where he ultimately served as its President. He has also served on the North MS Industrial Development Association, which is a subsidiary of TVA. He has also been involved with the Mississippi Board of Economic Development.”
