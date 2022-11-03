Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.16 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.31. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
American Well Corporation (AMWL) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
American Well Corporation (AMWL) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.25 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.26. This compares to loss of $0.20 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.32 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.35. This compares to loss of $0.23 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise...
NASDAQ
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Asure Software Inc (ASUR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.03. This compares to loss of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of...
NASDAQ
Vroom (VRM) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Vroom (VRM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.64 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.59. This compares to loss of $0.70 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -8.47%. A...
NASDAQ
3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy at Discount Prices
With the Federal Reserve's recent announcement that it would likely be on a glidepath to higher interest rates than it originally thought, the stock market resumed the downward trajectory that it has been on throughout most of 2022. As painful as that decline has been for existing shareholders, for people who have cash to put to work, lower stock prices are often opportunities to buy great companies at discount prices.
NASDAQ
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
RxSight, Inc. (RXST) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.61 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.70. This compares to loss of $0.65 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 12.86%....
NASDAQ
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
Fathom Holdings (FTHM) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.38 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.36. This compares to loss of $0.24 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -5.56%....
NASDAQ
Groupon (GRPN) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Groupon (GRPN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.68 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.56. This compares to earnings of $0.38 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -21.43%. A...
NASDAQ
FibroGen (FGEN) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
FibroGen (FGEN) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.98 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.83. This compares to earnings of $0.54 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -18.07%. A...
NASDAQ
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
CTI BioPharma (CTIC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.15. This compares to loss of $0.26 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 13.33%....
NASDAQ
TRxADE (MEDS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
TRxADE (MEDS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.06 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.12. This compares to break-even earnings per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 50%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Westport Innovations (WPRT) Reports Q3 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
Westport Innovations (WPRT) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.07 per share in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. This compares to loss of $0.03 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. A quarter ago, it was expected that this maker of natural-gas engine...
NASDAQ
Investors: Expect Dividend Hikes From These 3 Stocks Before Year-End
Dividend investors appreciate the value of getting cash back from their stock holdings. Whether you use that income to cover living expenses or reinvest it into additional shares of stock, dividends can give you confidence to get through hard times. That said, investors always like to see signs that their...
NASDAQ
ICU Medical (ICUI) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
ICU Medical (ICUI) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.75 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.41 per share. This compares to earnings of $2.07 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 24.11%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Ready Capital (RC) Misses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Ready Capital (RC) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.44 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.46 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.64 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -4.35%. A quarter...
NASDAQ
Masonite (DOOR) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Masonite (DOOR) came out with quarterly earnings of $2.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.51 per share. This compares to earnings of $1.99 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 0.80%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Intapp (INTA) Q1 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
Intapp (INTA) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.01 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.04 per share. This compares to loss of $0.04 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 125%....
NASDAQ
TaskUs (TASK) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates
TaskUs (TASK) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.30 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.30 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 16.67%. A quarter ago,...
NASDAQ
Titan International (TWI) Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates
Titan International (TWI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.49 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.17 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 10.20%. A quarter...
Comments / 0