Read full article on original website
Related
2022 Midterms: Why Pennsylvania may not have election night results
"We must again ask for patience," Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state.
Democrat trying to flip southern New Mexico congressional district blue
The Democratic-controlled state legislature last year redrew the boundaries of a district that has remained in the hands of Republicans 18 of the past 22 years. The district now includes less of southeastern New Mexico and more of the Albuquerque suburbs.
Comments / 0