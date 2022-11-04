Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Related
Texas Tech football: Program growing pains should have been expected
Following the Texas Tech football team’s 34-24 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, the team’s second-straight loss to a hated in-state rival, there seems to be a growing sense of anger and frustration within the fan base. In fact, a sizeable portion of the Red Raider populace is now expressing its doubts about the capabilities of head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
247Sports
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll
Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
Big 12 Football: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton injured vs. TCU
In a Big 12 football game that has turned out to be headlined by a few notable injuries in the first half, both the No. 7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders are working through some bumps and bruises to begin Week 10. On the TCU side, star junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston was banged up on the first drive of the game for the Frogs’ offense.
Gus Johnson draws attention for criticism of ‘analytics’
Gus Johnson drew attention on Saturday for his criticism of analytics while calling the TCU-Texas Tech game. TCU beat Texas Tech 34-24 to remain undefeated. The Red Raiders led 17-13 late in the third quarter, though they fell behind 20-17 after allowing a touchdown in the fourth. The game turned...
TCU rises to no. 4 after win over Texas Tech | AP Poll Reaction
247Sports' Grace Remington and Brad Crawford discuss TCU's win over Texas Tech and if they are legitimate playoff contenders going forward.
KBTX.com
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice
The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
fox34.com
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Wylie beats Cooper for first District Championship in Class 5A
The Bulldogs and Cougars battle for district title at Sandifer Stadium Friday night, but it was Wylie with a huge 20-10 win. In the first quarter, Cooper led 3-0 but the Bulldogs quickly jumped on the board to take the lead with a short touchdown from quarterback KJ Long. Wylie...
fox34.com
End Zone: Friday, November 4
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
Lucky in Lubbock: South Plains lottery winners through the years
Here's a list of lottery winners in the Lubbock area
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas
If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon
Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.
Now that physical offices are becoming a thing of the past, remote working is here to stay. That means you can relocate just about anywhere. But where should you go?. According to a new study, three towns in Texas have all the right stuff to serve your needs.
fox34.com
Saturday morning top stories: 5 people injured in early morning crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Five people were injured in a crash early Saturday morning. A man who escaped federal custody in 2021 and an accused murderer has been sentenced. While staying at a halfway house, he got into a car and left. While on the run,...
Counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest COVID-19 infection rates in Texas using data from U.S. Department of Health & Human Services.
fwtx.com
The Last of the Pizza Inns
For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022
Don't want to cook for Thanksgiving? These Lubbock restaurants are ready to serve you and your loved ones. Restaurants Open in Lubbock on Thanksgiving Day 2022. 21 Stores Closed on Thanksgiving in Lubbock, TX 2022.
fortworthreport.org
New meatpacker CEO hopes to continue family and Fort Worth Western legacy
Juan Alfonso Ramos has fond memories of growing up on his family’s ranches in Chihuahua, Mexico and in southeastern New Mexico. The routine? Early-morning chores, school and then more chores. “It never really felt like chores, we were just being on the ranch and doing what we loved,” Ramos...
This Gorgeous Buffalo Springs Lake House Has a Modern Twist
If you want to live away from the city, surrounded by nature, and able to enjoy the water, Buffalo Springs is a great option. It is close enough to Lubbock that you can enjoy the lake life while still having the benefits of a larger city nearby. There is currently...
247Sports
58K+
Followers
392K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0