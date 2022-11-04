ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Texas Tech football: Program growing pains should have been expected

Following the Texas Tech football team’s 34-24 loss to No. 7 TCU on Saturday, the team’s second-straight loss to a hated in-state rival, there seems to be a growing sense of anger and frustration within the fan base. In fact, a sizeable portion of the Red Raider populace is now expressing its doubts about the capabilities of head coach Joey McGuire and offensive coordinator Zach Kittley.
LUBBOCK, TX
TCU moves up to No. 4 in both the AP and Coaches Poll

Following their 34-24 win over Texas Tech on Saturday and key losses ahead of them, TCU has moved up in both the AP and Coaches Polls, rising three spots and coming in at No. 4 in both polls. With the win over the Red Raiders, the Frogs improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
Big 12 Football: Texas Tech QB Behren Morton injured vs. TCU

In a Big 12 football game that has turned out to be headlined by a few notable injuries in the first half, both the No. 7 ranked TCU Horned Frogs and Texas Tech Red Raiders are working through some bumps and bruises to begin Week 10. On the TCU side, star junior wide receiver Quentin Johnston was banged up on the first drive of the game for the Frogs’ offense.
LUBBOCK, TX
No. 14 Aggies defeat TCU

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving team took down TCU, 174-109, Friday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. ”We were really looking forward to having two days of racing, back-to-back,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “We think it really helps us as we get closer to invite and our conference meet, where there are several days in a row that you have to compete. This situation was right for us and we got to be at our home pool, were SEC [Championships] will be this year. “We were pretty familiar with TCU going in, I’ve watched some of them swim growing up. We were looking forward to some key races and the guys all did what we asked them to do. Coming in after last night, we needed to be aggressive. We are a little disappointed in our 200 medley relay, we know we are faster than that, but we just have to get the right personnel on there.” Returning to the pool following Thursday’s win over Kentucky, the Aggies placed first in the 200 medley relay as Ethan Gogulski, Andres Puente, Connor Foote and Kaloyan Bratanov clocked in at 1:28.37.”We had several places where we had guys that needed to be in an event they haven’t had a chance to do yet this year. Kaloyan Bratanov hadn’t raced a 200 IM all year and he’s a pretty good IMer, he made NCAAs in it last year. We are pretty deep in the 200 backstroke, but Anze [Fers Erzen] hasn’t swam a 200 back yet this year and we needed him to do that. He’s one of those guys that we can put in a lot of different places and he’s going to find a way to be pretty good at it. We put him in the 1,000 tonight and that’s not one of his main events, but he swam it really, really well. His maturity and his swimming IQ are really impressive. The divers are starting to come around. Takuto [Endo] looked good and Victor [Povzner] winning was really good, he needed that.” Anze Fers Erzen kicked off the individual events with a top finish in the 1,000 free, recording a time of 9:28.45. Bratanov added two wins for the team as he swam a 1:39.47 in the 200 free and a 1:50.81 in the 200 IM. The Aggies continued to take care of business with top times from Tyler Hulet in the 100 back (48.66), Collin Fuchs in the 50 free (20.54), Gogulski in the 100 back (45.20), Fers Erzen in the 200 back (1:47.49) and Jace Brown in the 100 fly (48.35). Andres Puente touched the wall first in the 100 breast with a time of 54.27. Following behind him were teammates Alex Sanchez (55.92) and Vincent Ribeiro (56.72). Baylor Nelson posted a pair of top times this meet including the 200 fly (1:49.53) and 500 free (4:28.83). A top-time in the 400 free relay from Fuchs, Gogulski, Foote and Nelson capped off the meet as they swam a 3:01.09. Victor Povzner earned a pair of first-place dives on the 1-meter, scoring a 427.88 and on the 3-meter, putting up a score of 436.65. “We are two weeks away from [the Art Adamson Invitational]. We still have a long way to go before we get there and we have several things we need to be better at, but we are looking forward to it. That is going to be quite an event, there are several very good teams coming in so it should be pretty exciting.” Up NextThe Aggies return to action Nov. 16-18 to host the Art Adamson Invitational at the Rec Center Natatorium. Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Lubbock, November 07 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Plainview High School basketball team will have a game with Coronado High School on November 07, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
LUBBOCK, TX
Football Playoff pairing info for Area High School Teams available

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Playoff Football is here!. Fifty Area Teams are in the Postseason and 50 Area High School Football Teams are in the playoffs. KCBD’s The End Zone will have coverage Thursday, Friday & Saturday. BEST of Luck to All of Our Teams!. 6A. El Paso Eastlake...
LUBBOCK, TX
Wylie beats Cooper for first District Championship in Class 5A

The Bulldogs and Cougars battle for district title at Sandifer Stadium Friday night, but it was Wylie with a huge 20-10 win. In the first quarter, Cooper led 3-0 but the Bulldogs quickly jumped on the board to take the lead with a short touchdown from quarterback KJ Long. Wylie...
WYLIE, TX
End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
LUBBOCK, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in Texas

If you live in Texas and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
TEXAS STATE
The Largest Buc-ee’s In America Will Be Under Construction In Texas Soon

Sorry, Tennessee. It's just about time for Texas to reclaim the largest Buc-ee's location in America. On November 16, ground will be broken on the largest Buc-ee's ever built. No, this one won't be built in Lubbock or in Amarillo, but instead will be built in Central Texas, replacing a smaller location that has been open since 2003.
LULING, TX
The Last of the Pizza Inns

For many of us who were born and bred in Fort Worth, Pizza Inn was often our go-to whenever we wanted a slice. But it was more than just a restaurant. Especially in small towns, it was where the team went after victorious, or not-so-victorious, football and baseball games. Many a first date was at Pizza Inn, sometimes the only restaurant in town. Families would gather there, too, to celebrate raises and graduations and life’s small achievements; the kids would hover around arcade games (usually Ms. Pac-Man), while the adults combed through the salad bar.
FORT WORTH, TX
