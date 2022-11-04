I don’t even know what to say. How do you explain that one? Down 21-17 with 2:20 to play, Missouri forced a punt. Then, the impossible happened. The snap goes way over Kentucky’s punter’s head. It bounces all the way inside the five. Missouri is going to get this football in Kentucky field position with a chance to win the football game! Except, nope. They’re not. Because, Mizzou.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO