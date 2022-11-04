ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockmnation.com

Missouri Men’s Basketball Game Preview: Southern Indiana

Welcome to the Missouri Tigers 2022 men’s basketball season. Thursday night’s 89-61 exhibition game victory over Division-III Washington University in St. Louis gave fans a glimpse of what could be to come, but the Tigers will take to Norm Stewart Court for their first official regular season game of the Dennis Gates era Monday night against Division-I newcomer Southern Indiana.
EVANSVILLE, IN
rockmnation.com

Rock M Nation Reacts: Who has been DLineZOU’s Best Lineman?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Missouri Tigers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate. With the revamp of the Defense in full force this season, most of the spotlight...
COLUMBIA, MO
rockmnation.com

Missouri Football Live Game Thread: Mizzou vs. Kentucky

Kentucky wins the toss and elects to defer. Mizzou will start on offense on this chilly 43-degree Saturday with 20+ mph wind gusts. The Tigers go three-and-out on their first drive, going backward seven yards. Kentucky will start with the ball at its 29-yard-line. The Wildcats march down the field...
LEXINGTON, KY
rockmnation.com

Five takeaways from Mizzou’s 21-17 loss vs. Kentucky

I don’t even know what to say. How do you explain that one? Down 21-17 with 2:20 to play, Missouri forced a punt. Then, the impossible happened. The snap goes way over Kentucky’s punter’s head. It bounces all the way inside the five. Missouri is going to get this football in Kentucky field position with a chance to win the football game! Except, nope. They’re not. Because, Mizzou.
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy