Takeaways and observations from Eagles 29-17 win over the Texans

By Glenn Erby
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Eagles are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history and roaring toward the postseason after a 29-17 win over the Texans on Thursday night.

Jalen Hurts was 21-27 for 243 yards and two touchdowns, and Philadelphia Eagles overcame another deficit to roll past rebuilding Houston at NRG Stadium.

Javon Hargrave led the team on defense with seven tackles, three sacks, three tackles for loss, and three quarterback hits.

Here are the post-game news, notes, and takeaways from Thursday’s win.

Eagles get another bye week

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The quick turnaround wasn’t ideal, but Philadelphia will have another semi-bye week, with 11 days offs between the win over Houston and a Monday night matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Jalen Hurts can dominate any coverage

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

The quarterback that used to rely solely on check downs and underneath throws is now flourishing when teams play two-deep coverage.

Hurts was near perfect against the Texans’ cover two looks, forcing Houston into a one-high safety look.

Eagles destined for postseason greatness

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

According to NFL research, the Eagles are the 29th team of the Super Bowl era to start a regular season 8-0.

The odds suggest the Birds will have a deep postseason run, as 28 previous teams have made the playoffs, 15 teams have won their conference, and eight have won the Super Bowl.

James Bradberry redemption

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

After giving up a deep ball early on, Bradberry responded by logging his third interception of the season.

Miles Sanders roaring towards 1,200 yard season

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Sanders had 17 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown on the night.

For the season, Sanders has 131 carries for 656 yards and six rushing touchdowns with a 5.0 average.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

