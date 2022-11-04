ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
WAND TV

Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution came after courts had rejected arguments from his lawyers that he had not been adequately tested for mental disabilities. Beatty was condemned for strangling his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in November 2003 after they had argued in her East Texas home. Authorities say Beatty buried his mother’s body beside her mobile home. The 61-year-old Beatty was the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year.
HUNTSVILLE, TX
WAND TV

Democrat Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
INDIANA STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker, Bailey battle in race for Illinois Governor

(NBC CHICAGO) - The most high-profile and contentious race in Illinois this election cycle is the race for governor. There are three candidates on the ballot: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. First elected in 2018, Pritzker is now running for...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Pritzker campaign releases Election night statement

CHICAGO (WAND) — After the AP called the Illinois Governor's race for JB Pritzker, his campaign released the following statement. “Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are beyond grateful to each and every voter who turned out this year for trusting them with a second term to build on their progress. When Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton were elected four years ago, they promised to put Springfield back on the side of working families, and tonight’s results prove Illinoisans are looking to the future with hope and optimism,” said JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein. “From protecting women’s rights, to rebuilding Illinois’ infrastructure, to putting the state’s finances back on track, voters knew which candidates would guide them through the next four years with empathy, strength, and compassion. With so much at stake in this year’s election, tonight’s victory sends a clear message that hate has no place in Illinois. Back to work.”
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois

ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Polls closed in Illinois

ILLINOIS (WAND) - The polls have now closed across Illinois. Voters decided on local candidates and measures, as well as important races like Governor, Illinois Supreme Court, and more. WAND News will update this article as results come in. MIDTERM RESULTS:. ELECTION NEWS:. Election 2022: Who is on my ballot?
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

ISP releases more information about fatal I-55 crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police has released more details about Tuesday's fatal crash on I-55. Four vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

AP calls governor's race for JB Pritzker

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn't held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is "too extreme" for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible

ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections. The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
GEORGIA STATE
WAND TV

Election 2022: Same day voter registration

ILLINOIS (WAND) - Did you know you are able to register to vote the same day you cast your ballot? You do not have to pre-register. The Illinois State Board of Elections offers this information to register to vote on Election Day:. Appear in person at one of the designated...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAND TV

Election Day Do's and Don'ts

DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- If you haven't made it to the polls yet, election officials say there are some things to keep in mind with Election Day ahead of us. If you are not registered to vote, it's not too late. "Illinois does have same day voter registration. So, if Election...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Warm days ahead for Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy very nice, warm weather before it turns much colder. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the low-to-mid-70s!. Tomorrow, we'll start out with sunshine and see the clouds increase. It'll be a little warmer and breezy. A...
ILLINOIS STATE
WAND TV

Warm weather and big changes are on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be the tale of two seasons this week across Central Illinois. After a very windy weekend with gusts of 60-70 miles-per-hour, it'll still be rather breezy this week. Morning sun today will give way to increasing high clouds with highs around 60°. We'll warm a few...
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy