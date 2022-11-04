Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Texas man executed for 2003 strangling death of his mother
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. Tracy Beatty was given a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution came after courts had rejected arguments from his lawyers that he had not been adequately tested for mental disabilities. Beatty was condemned for strangling his 62-year-old mother, Carolyn Click, in November 2003 after they had argued in her East Texas home. Authorities say Beatty buried his mother’s body beside her mobile home. The 61-year-old Beatty was the fourth inmate executed in Texas this year.
WAND TV
Budzinski releases victory statement regarding win in Illinois’ 13th Congressional District
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)- Nikki Budzinski has declared victory in the race for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District. Budzinski released the following statement regarding the election results:. “It is my greatest honor to have the opportunity to represent the working families and communities of Central and Southern Illinois in Illinois’ 13th...
WAND TV
Democrat Mrvan holds onto NW Indiana congressional seat
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Democrat Frank Mrvan won reelection to his northwestern Indiana congressional seat on Tuesday, surviving an expensive campaign in which Republicans made their first serious challenge in decades for the longtime Democratic stronghold. National Republicans had targeted first-term incumbent Mrvan for defeat as part of their push...
WAND TV
Five stolen vehicles discovered during Indiana Conservation Officer training exercise
INDIANAPOLIS (WAND)- The Indiana Department of Natural Resources reports five stolen cars were recovered during an Indiana Conservation Officers routine training exercise. According to the DNR, officers were completing sonar training on the White River near Raymond Street, when they discovered what appeared to be multiple automobiles under the water.
WAND TV
Pritzker, Bailey battle in race for Illinois Governor
(NBC CHICAGO) - The most high-profile and contentious race in Illinois this election cycle is the race for governor. There are three candidates on the ballot: incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Republican challenger state Sen. Darren Bailey and Libertarian Scott Schluter. First elected in 2018, Pritzker is now running for...
WAND TV
Gov. Pritzker focused on next four years in office
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - On Tuesday night Illinois voters choose incumbent Democratic candidate J.B. Pritzker. According to the Associated Press, Pritzker secured more than 50% of the votes defeating Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. >> WAND...
WAND TV
Pritzker campaign releases Election night statement
CHICAGO (WAND) — After the AP called the Illinois Governor's race for JB Pritzker, his campaign released the following statement. “Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton are beyond grateful to each and every voter who turned out this year for trusting them with a second term to build on their progress. When Governor Pritzker and Lt. Governor Stratton were elected four years ago, they promised to put Springfield back on the side of working families, and tonight’s results prove Illinoisans are looking to the future with hope and optimism,” said JB for Governor spokeswoman Natalie Edelstein. “From protecting women’s rights, to rebuilding Illinois’ infrastructure, to putting the state’s finances back on track, voters knew which candidates would guide them through the next four years with empathy, strength, and compassion. With so much at stake in this year’s election, tonight’s victory sends a clear message that hate has no place in Illinois. Back to work.”
WAND TV
CDC investigates Listeria outbreak in 6 states, including Illinois
ATLANTA (WAND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is investigating a multi-state outbreak of Listeria infections. Sixteen people have been infected with the outbreak strain in six states: California, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and New York. Thirteen people have reported hospitalizations, one person reported a pregnancy loss, and one death has been reported from Maryland.
WAND TV
JB Pritzker Wins Reelection in Illinois Governor's Race, AP Projects; Bailey Concedes
(NBC CHICAGO) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has earned a second term in office, the Associated Press has projected, signaling the incumbent's defeat of Republican challenger and Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey, who said he called the governor Tuesday night to congratulate him. Pritzker, who defeated incumbent Bruce Rauner in...
WAND TV
Polls closed in Illinois
ILLINOIS (WAND) - The polls have now closed across Illinois. Voters decided on local candidates and measures, as well as important races like Governor, Illinois Supreme Court, and more. WAND News will update this article as results come in. MIDTERM RESULTS:. ELECTION NEWS:. Election 2022: Who is on my ballot?
WAND TV
ISP releases more information about fatal I-55 crash
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Illinois State Police has released more details about Tuesday's fatal crash on I-55. Four vehicles were involved in the crash that occurred in the southbound lane of I-55 around milepost 89. A truck hit two passenger cars and then overturned. A truck-tractor pulling a trailer drove through the crash scene right after the impact and was damaged.
WAND TV
AP calls governor's race for JB Pritzker
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker sailed to reelection over challenger Darren Bailey in a race characterized by near-constant acrimony and outsized spending. Pritzker, a Democrat who hadn't held political office before his gubernatorial victory in 2018, won a second term buoyed by a campaign on fiscal stability and taxpayer relief. He peppered his stump speech with claims that Bailey, a first-term state senator and farmer from southern Illinois and a conservative supporter of former President Donald Trump, is "too extreme" for Democrat-heavy Illinois.
WAND TV
Warnock, Walker in tight race in Georgia; runoff possible
ATLANTA (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker were locked in a tight race night in Georgia as elections officials continued to count ballots in the state that determined partisan control of the Senate nearly two years ago and could do so again in these midterm elections. The question is whether either contender can win the contest outright or head to a Dec. 6 runoff. The state’s quirky election law means Tuesday could be just Round 1. Georgia requires a majority to win statewide office, and with incomplete returns showing a close race and a third-party candidate on the ballot, it’s possible neither Warnock nor Walker will surpass the 50% threshold.
WAND TV
Election 2022: Same day voter registration
ILLINOIS (WAND) - Did you know you are able to register to vote the same day you cast your ballot? You do not have to pre-register. The Illinois State Board of Elections offers this information to register to vote on Election Day:. Appear in person at one of the designated...
WAND TV
Multi-vehicle crash causes lane closures on I-55
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Illinois State Police troopers and first responders are currently on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash with lane blockage on Interstate-55 Southbound about one mile south of Toronto Rd. ISP is advising drivers to take an alternate route as no traffic will be allowed on...
WAND TV
California hit by rain, snow, tornado on Election Day
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A powerful storm pounded California with rain and snow Tuesday, leaving one person dead and two others missing after they were swept away by floodwaters in a canal, while a tornado touched down in Sacramento County. The National Weather Service said the tornado touched down...
WAND TV
Election Day Do's and Don'ts
DECATUR, ILL. (WAND)- If you haven't made it to the polls yet, election officials say there are some things to keep in mind with Election Day ahead of us. If you are not registered to vote, it's not too late. "Illinois does have same day voter registration. So, if Election...
WAND TV
Warm days ahead for Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- Central Illinois will enjoy very nice, warm weather before it turns much colder. Morning clouds will give way to plenty of sunshine today with highs warming into the low-to-mid-70s!. Tomorrow, we'll start out with sunshine and see the clouds increase. It'll be a little warmer and breezy. A...
WAND TV
Warm weather and big changes are on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER)- It'll be the tale of two seasons this week across Central Illinois. After a very windy weekend with gusts of 60-70 miles-per-hour, it'll still be rather breezy this week. Morning sun today will give way to increasing high clouds with highs around 60°. We'll warm a few...
