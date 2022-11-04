Read full article on original website
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas officials are investigating the death of a foster child who left a residential treatment facility, stole a truck and crashed into a semitruck in Oklahoma last month. The state Department of Children and Families confirmed it is investigating what happened to determine if there were any regulatory violations at the facility the 13-year-old walked away from on Oct. 27. The teen had gone to a Halloween party in Independence, Kansas, on the day of the crash that was sponsored by the residential treatment program where he was living in Parsons, Kansas. Officials said the teen went to a car dealership and stole the truck before driving to Oklahoma. He died two days after the crash in a Tulsa hospital.
The difference in winter storm watches, warnings, and advisories
Monday the 7th officially kicks off Missouri Winter Weather Preparedness Week. This week is meant to highlight different terminology and tips to help keep you safe and in the loop when winter weather strikes. Each day different topics are highlighted. Monday is winter weather terminology. Many people can sometimes get...
Tracking a cooler start to the week followed by big temperature swings
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and chilly with lows falling into the lower 40s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and breezy with highs in the lower 60s. EXTENDED: A weak cold front moves through overnight, bringing temperatures down into the lower 40s by morning. Tomorrow will be cooler and breezy in the wake of the front as temperatures only make the lower 60s. A warm front approaches from the southwest on Tuesday, bringing a chance for a few sprinkles. The upper pattern is quite warm through Wednesday and Thursday as we see upper high pressure build overhead. This will send us to near record highs on Wednesday in the upper 70s. We could also see record warm low temperatures on Thursday morning before a huge cool down settles in for the end of the week. A deep low pressure system forces a cold front through Mid-Missouri on Thursday night, bringing a chance for rain and morning temperatures in the mid-30s on Friday morning. We'll see highs in the mid-40s on Friday and barely struggling to get to 40 over the weekend.
