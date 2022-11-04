Read full article on original website
'Hope is bringing us back': Black voters are moving South, building power for Democrats
ATLANTA — Malik Rhasaan can often be found at his popular southwest Atlanta restaurant, Che Butter Jonez, where the menu and other items take a decidedly Black and Northern flair. The borough of Queens is emblazoned on what appears to be a New York City street sign.Other artwork around...
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various cities, home prices have shot up, too. Learn: 5 'Shark Tank' Fails That Cost Big Money. Find...
First storm of season expected to bring rain to Southern California starting Sunday evening
The first significant storm of the season is on the horizon for Southern California, bringing cool temperatures and several days of rain showers with the potential for up to a foot of snow at higher mountain elevations. The storm system is expected to make its way down from Northern California...
One motorcycle rider killed, another hurt in crash on Midlands road, SC cops say
One person was killed and another injured Saturday when a motorcycle was involved in a hit-and-run crash on a Midlands road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The two-vehicle collision happened at about 6 p.m. on S.C. 34 in Lee County, said Master Trooper Brandon Bolt. That’s near Bishopville and Exit 16 on Interstate 20.
In battle of ground games, Miege scrapes past Eudora in Kansas 4A football playoffs
After outlasting Eudora for a 15-point win in the sectional round of the 2021 Kansas Class 4A high school football playoffs, Bishop Miege team knew it would get all it wanted, and them some, from the Cardinals in Friday night’s second-round matchup. That certainly proved to be the case,...
