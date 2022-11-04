Read full article on original website
Scientists estimate how much toxic microplastic comes off Teflon-coated pans during cooking
Scientists have estimated that thousands to millions of ultrasmall Teflon plastic particles may be released during cooking as non-stick pots and pans gradually lose their coating.Just a single small crack on the surface of a Teflon-coated pan can release about 9,100 plastic particles, according to the new study, published in the journal Science of the Total Environment.Researchers, including those from Flinders University in Australia, say the findings highlight the potential risk of Teflon plastic debris exposure during daily cooking.Scientists assessed how millions of tiny plastic particles potentially come off during the cooking and washing of such non-stick pans and...
Gizmodo
Most Home 'Compostable' Plastic Doesn’t Actually Break Down, Study Finds
Seemingly every corner of our world is now littered with plastics, and only a tiny percentage of it is ever recycled. To mitigate this, many companies are offering items labeled as “compostable” or “biodegradable” plastic—but as new research finds, those may be a misnomers. A...
scitechdaily.com
Simple 3D-Printed Device May Pave the Way for Far More Powerful Cell Phones and WIFI
A 3D-printed device in a tank of water braids nanowires and moves microparticles. New antennae to access higher and higher frequency ranges will be needed for the next generation of phones and wireless devices. One way to make antennae that work at tens of gigahertz — the frequencies needed for 5G and higher devices — is to braid filaments about 1 micrometer in diameter. However, today’s industrial fabrication techniques won’t work on fibers that small.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Solar tiles connected to an air heat pump
Germany’s Paxos has partnered with the TH Köln University of Applied Sciences to develop a solar roof tile that could be used to generate electricity and heat at the same time. The photovoltaic-thermal (PVT) tile’s appearance barely differs from conventional roof tiles, which could make them attractive for...
Non-stick pans could release millions of microplastic particles in possible 'health concern,' study says
Non-stick pots could be releasing millions of tiny plastic particles as users are cooking or washing. In a new study, Australian researchers said that just one surface crack on a Teflon-coated pan could release around 9,100 plastic particles. At a micro scale, Raman imaging and algorithmic modeling have identified that...
myscience.org
Imperial academics secure £6.1m EPSRC grant to develop sustainable materials
Imperial College London will lead a collaboration between industrial and academics partners to develop functional materials from biowaste products. Most materials currently used in industry are either imported, such as critical metals like lithium and nickel, or produced using unsustainable components or processes. At the same time, combined food, forestry and agricultural waste is estimated to reach approximately 26.5 million tonnes per year and holds little economic value.
myscience.org
Imperial students win £7000 prize for norovirus lateral flow test technology
A team of Imperial students have been commended for developing a lateral flow test to detect norovirus in food. Team ALFT - Edward Wu ( Bioengineering ), Zhanqing Hua ( Life Sciences ) and Yiming Huang (Life Sciences) - took home the top prize of £7,000 at this year’s final of the Faculty of Natural Sciences’ Make a Difference competition (FoNS-MAD) for their proposal to help control outbreaks of the virus more quickly.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 3D printed designs that truly define sustainable product design
3D Printing is gaining more momentum and popularity than ever! Designers and architects all over the world are now adopting 3D Printing for the creation of almost all types of products and structures. It’s a technique that is being widely utilized in product design, owing to its simple and innovative nature. But designers aren’t employing 3D printing only to create basic models, they’re utilizing this technique in mind-blowing ways as well! From an electric violin with a 3D-printed body to a pair of 3D-printed shoes that’ll make you feel like Bigfoot – the scope of this dependable technique is unlimited! Dive into this collection of humble yet groundbreaking 3D-printed designs.
Researchers fed microalgae on leftover coffee grounds to produce high-quality biodiesel
Have you ever guessed that a leftover coffee could turn into biodiesel? Here's a remarkable development for bioscience. Seemingly, Aston University scientists produced high-quality biodiesel microalgae fed on leftover coffee. According to Aston University's release, this development is also a breakthrough in the microalgal cultivation system. Dr. Vesna Najdanovic, senior...
These battery-powered shoes make you walk 2.5 times faster
"Moonwalkers," developed by Pittsburgh-based startup Shift Robotics, are not roller skates. The battery-powered shoes can boost walking speeds up to 7mph and adjust to a user's walking pattern by using a machine learning algorithm.
myscience.org
Taking steps towards emissions reduction in healthcare
Monash University experts, along with an international group of researchers, have highlighted the need to accurately identify the carbon footprint of digital health interventions to help move towards more environmentally sustainable healthcare. Published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, the new research reviewed 3299 studies and...
myscience.org
Measuring Protein Digestibility in the Laboratory while Reducing Animal Testing
How much of the proteins present in foods can the human body absorb and how high is the quality of these proteins? These are the key questions in discussions about a healthy and sustainable diet. Agroscope has developed a method that can reliably measure the protein digestibility of different foods in the laboratory. This opens up promising prospects in nutritional research and reduces the need for complex human and animal trials.
gcimagazine.com
Active Micro Technologies Unveils Active PhytoCide Lichen
Active Micro Technologies, sister company of Active Concepts, has developed PhytoCide Lichen (INCI: 2, 3-Butanediol (and) Cladonia Rangiferina Extract). C. rangiferina, commonly called "reindeer lichen," is abundant in northern tundras and was given that name in honor of the reindeer that consumes it. Lichen is a symbiosis between fungi and...
ISA TanTec’s Bio-based “Next-Gen” Materials
Traditional “take-make-waste” linear models of manufacturing and consumption are a thing of the past for sustainable material manufacturer ISA TanTec. And as the industry strives for the streamlining of sustainable products and procedures, ISA TanTec firmly stands ahead of the curve with its “next-gen” methodology for materials. With 4 manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Vietnam, and China, ISA TanTec’s ultra-modern take on sustainable material is rooted in a philosophy that equates sustainability and performance. Through its COSM business unit – acronymic for Creation of Sustainable Materials – the group offers sustainably-made bio-based material content that can meet the required specs for footwear and is already in production in retail for footwear brands worldwide. Equipped with service...
retrofitmagazine.com
Caleffi to Host Air-to-slab Heat Pump Systems Webinar
Air to water heat pump technology is steadily gaining traction. When a heat pump’s coefficient of performance is maximized, energy efficiency and resiliency benefits are substantial. How can engineers, designers and installers effectively apply this emerging technology to high thermal mass floor heating applications? Which commercial systems are good candidates for this type of design? Hydronics expert John Siegenthaler, P.E., will detail the approaches that can best utilize this technology in a webinar Nov. 17, noon to 1 p.m. CST.
daystech.org
Machine learning lends a hand to catalyze greener chemistry
If you stroll right into a molecular biology laboratory and open a freezer, odds are you will discover it stuffed with tiny tubes topped with colourful screw-on caps and marked with names like DNA polymerase, DNA ligase, protease, reverse transcriptase, luciferase and restriction endonuclease. As their shared “-ase” suffix discloses, these trustworthy pals of molecular biologists in all places are enzymes, proteins that catalyze biologic reactions. They assist synthesize DNA, create plasmids, chop up proteins and measure the exercise ranges of gene-activating promoters as researchers attempt to unlock the secrets and techniques of life. Many of these secrets and techniques contain the exercise of enzymes that catalyze important, life-sustaining chemical reactions in dwelling cells.
myscience.org
First neutrino image of an active galaxy
IceCube telescope: High-energy neutrinos discovered in galaxy NGC 1068. For over ten years the IceCube Observatory in the Antarctic has been monitoring the light traces of extragalactic neutrinos. While evaluating the observatory’s data, an international research team led by the Technical University of Munich (TUM) discovered a high-energy neutrino radiation source in the active galaxy NGC 1068, also known as Messier 77.
medicaldesigndevelopment.com
Human Tissue 3D Printer Headed to Space Station
WALLOPS ISLAND (VA) – Bioprinting human tissues for implantation in patients to treat injury or disease could be game-changing. However, it's difficult to print soft tissues on Earth because gravity causes them to collapse under their own weight, and scaffolding is required to keep them upright. To remove this hurdle, researchers are going to the International Space Station (ISS).
globalspec.com
Fundamentals of aluminum coil
Aluminum makes up about 8% of the Earth’s crust, making it the most abundant metal on this planet and widely used in a broad range of engineering applications, including metal coils. Aluminum coil are sheets flattened aluminum that have been rolled (or coiled), with the width of the sheet...
