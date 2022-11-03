Read full article on original website
Related
myscience.org
Drastic retreat of Norway’s largest glacier highlights scale of climate change
A Geography expert from The University of Manchester has demonstrated the speed and scale of climate change in a new book, by outlining the immense changes to Norway’s largest glacier he has observed during his career. Honorary Senior Fellow Wilfred Theakstone began studying Austerdalsisen glacier - an outlet of...
myscience.org
Working with mountain communities could help water systems adapt to climate
Imperial scientists have shared how working directly with mountain communities could drive adaptation to the loss of their main water sources. Nearly two billion people globally rely on mountain water for drinking and irrigation, but this water source is under threat due to global heating. Mountainous regions are particularly impacted by the effects of the climate crisis , with melting glaciers and snow adding to water scarcity in regions such as the Himalayas, Central Asia, and Andes.
myscience.org
National platform for threatened scientists launched
Getting involved in the public debate as a scientist provides valuable interaction, but sometimes leads to intimidation, threats and hate reactions. That is why the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL), NWO and KNAW have launched the platform WetenschapVeilig (SafeScience). Via this website, scientists who feel threatened can get help 24 hours a day. UU employees who contact it will be connected to Utrecht University’s contact point for intimidation. The aim of the national and UU hotline is to provide scientists with the best possible support, and to exchange knowledge and experience on how to deal with such situations.
myscience.org
Alzheimer’s discovery crowned overall Curtinnovation winner
A ground-breaking Curtin-led research project that discovered a possible cause of Alzheimer’s disease has been crowned the overall winner at the 2022 Curtinnovation Awards. The project, led by John Curtin Distinguished Professor John Mamo, Associate Professor Ryusuke Takechi and Dr Virginie Lam from the Curtin Health Innovation Research Institute (CHIRI), found in mouse models that Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia globally, was caused by leakage from blood into the brain of fat-carrying particles transporting toxic proteins.
myscience.org
A new model for innovation? How Elizabeth and Aled Edwards are driving an open science revolution
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, scientists, corporations and governments around the world scrambled to share research data and ideas to advance the understanding of the disease and produce life-saving vaccines and therapies in record time. For many, it was a crash course in "open science" - the practice of freely...
myscience.org
University of Glasgow researchers contribute to new bioengineering consortium
- Researchers from the James Watt School of Engineering are part of a consortium which has won â¬4.95M (Â£4.32M) in funding from the European Innovation Council to support a cutting-edge bioengineering project. The interdisciplinary consortium, named Supervised Morphogenesis in Gastruloids or SUMO, is one of...
myscience.org
How will the Dutch lowlands respond when the sea level rises by two and by five metres?
Climate change is not leaving rich countries untouched. Researchers from Utrecht University have mapped what will happen to the Netherlands at two and at five metres of sea level rise if we only maintain the current water management system and do not take additional measures. First of all, the low-lying half of the country becomes boggy and saline groundwater forces its way to the surface. In addition, the rivers rise with sea level along their full length up to the national borders. Not only will all the floodplains along rivers and tidal flats and marshes on the coast be flooded more often, but there will also be a much higher chance of dike breaches and inland flooding. It then takes a long time to pump out the water and reclaim the polders. Furthermore, the Wadden Islands will erode and be washed over. The banks of river estuaries such as the Western Scheldt also erode and dykes will be undercut, again increasing flood risk. At two metres of sea level rise, these effects are less severe and the changes are slower. The rivers in the east of the Netherlands, for example, will then barely rise at all.
myscience.org
100% efficient electrochemical conversion of carbon dioxide
Researchers from the University of Twente, in collaboration with Shell, developed a new mechanism that makes the conversion of carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide, which is an essential feedstock in the production of chemicals. Within this project under the umbrella of the Advanced Research Center Chemical Building Blocks Consortium (ARC CBBC), the researchers published their findings in the scientific journal ACS Energy Letters. Their publication was also selected for the cover images of the same journal. UT PhD candidate and lead author Sobhan Neyrizi: -With the novel molecules designed in our research, we could innovate a new pathway for CO2 conversion.-
myscience.org
Satellites Help Scientists Track Dramatic Wetlands Loss in Louisiana
New research uses NASA satellite observations and advanced computing to chronicle wetlands lost (and found) around the globe. From Lake Pontchartrain to the Texas border, Louisiana has lost enough wetlands since the mid-1950s to cover the entire state of Rhode Island. Using a first-of-its kind model, researchers quantified those wetlands losses at nearly 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) per year since the early 1980s.
myscience.org
Stable membrane for therapeutic carriers
Cells can generate vesicles as a response to changes in their environment. Although such cell-derived vesicles have great potential for biomedical research, their membrane is fragile and they have tendency to cluster together. Researchers at the University of Basel have successfully introduced a strategy to overcome these issues by equipping the vesicular membrane with a stabilizing shell.
myscience.org
Green and blue food webs differ
Terrestrial and aquatic food webs respond differently to changes in the environment. Understanding these differences is fundamental to identifying the species most important to an ecosystem and to effectively protecting biodiversity. This is shown by a study led by the research institutes Eawag and WSL and published in the journal Nature Communications.
myscience.org
Sustainable scents from the mountain of the gods
Chemist Freideriki Michailidou is developing novel processes for the sustainable production of fragrance ingredients. As a first step, she studied the scents of rare aromatic plants that grow only on Mount Olympus in Greece. To tackle this challenge, she scaled Mount Olympus this past summer. She took along one of...
myscience.org
Clever method for separating nano-components
Physicists from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, together with colleagues from Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Lyngby and Trieste have developed an ingenious solution for separating bonded nano-components. Their idea is to immerse the nano-components in a solvent near its critical point. In the experimental setup, they succeeded in separating the components in...
Comments / 0