How will the Dutch lowlands respond when the sea level rises by two and by five metres?
Climate change is not leaving rich countries untouched. Researchers from Utrecht University have mapped what will happen to the Netherlands at two and at five metres of sea level rise if we only maintain the current water management system and do not take additional measures. First of all, the low-lying half of the country becomes boggy and saline groundwater forces its way to the surface. In addition, the rivers rise with sea level along their full length up to the national borders. Not only will all the floodplains along rivers and tidal flats and marshes on the coast be flooded more often, but there will also be a much higher chance of dike breaches and inland flooding. It then takes a long time to pump out the water and reclaim the polders. Furthermore, the Wadden Islands will erode and be washed over. The banks of river estuaries such as the Western Scheldt also erode and dykes will be undercut, again increasing flood risk. At two metres of sea level rise, these effects are less severe and the changes are slower. The rivers in the east of the Netherlands, for example, will then barely rise at all.
National platform for threatened scientists launched
Getting involved in the public debate as a scientist provides valuable interaction, but sometimes leads to intimidation, threats and hate reactions. That is why the Universities of the Netherlands (UNL), NWO and KNAW have launched the platform WetenschapVeilig (SafeScience). Via this website, scientists who feel threatened can get help 24 hours a day. UU employees who contact it will be connected to Utrecht University’s contact point for intimidation. The aim of the national and UU hotline is to provide scientists with the best possible support, and to exchange knowledge and experience on how to deal with such situations.
Smartphone users to help simulate cyclones and predict effects of climate change
Researchers are partnering with the Vodafone Foundation to use the computing power of millions of smartphones to crunch data about cyclones. Tropical cyclones, including hurricanes and typhoons, affect millions of people and cost billions of dollars in damage yearly. Their destructive power is increasing due to climate change, as the most damaging storms become more frequent.
Alzheimer’s discovery crowned overall Curtinnovation winner
A ground-breaking Curtin-led research project that discovered a possible cause of Alzheimer’s disease has been crowned the overall winner at the 2022 Curtinnovation Awards. The project, led by John Curtin Distinguished Professor John Mamo, Associate Professor Ryusuke Takechi and Dr Virginie Lam from the Curtin Health Innovation Research Institute (CHIRI), found in mouse models that Alzheimer’s disease, the most prevalent form of dementia globally, was caused by leakage from blood into the brain of fat-carrying particles transporting toxic proteins.
PathFinder - forest monitoring to contribute to climate protection
Throughout Europe forests are monitored in order to quantify forest growth. The EU-project PathFinder aims to coordinate the way data from forest inventories are shared between countries. The goal is to supply decision makers with better data on forest growth in order to reduce emissions, mitigate climate change and promote biodiversity. The Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research WSL is participating.
Media advisory: Launch of the first Meteosat Third Generation satellite MTG-I1
Media representatives are invited to witness the launch of the first Meteosat Third Generation satellite from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana. The launch is currently planned for 14 December at 17:30 in French Guiana (21:30 CET). Meteosat Third Generation Imager-1 (MTG-I1) is the first of a new generation of...
Industrial action at UCL, 14-16 November 2022
Some security workers based at UCL are to go on strike on 14, 15 and 16 November, in a dispute over pay and conditions. Our colleagues in security do vital jobs for UCL and we are committed to ensuring that our outsourced colleagues are rewarded fairly in line with our staff. UCL’s Security workforce is represented by a recognised trade union, Unison. Following positive and productive negotiations between Unison and UCL, we have invested over £10m per year to harmonise pay and benefits for our outsourced colleagues - who are employed under the same terms and key conditions as in-house staff.
UTAM achieves divestment pledge, sets more ambitious carbon footprint reduction target for endowment
The University of Toronto Asset Management Corporation (UTAM) has delivered on its pledge to fully divest the university’s endowment portfolio from direct investments in fossil fuel companies within 12 months - a commitment University of Toronto President Meric Gertler announced one year ago. The separately incorporated investment management organization...
Imperial space experts feature in key Parliamentary report
A number of Imperial College London researchers were cited in the House of Commons Science and Technology Committee report into the UK space sector. Background: Science and Technology Committee space inquiry. The House of Commons Science and Technology Committee scrutinises the work of the Government on those issues and conducts...
New materials to drive UK economic growth
The Government has announced a £95 million boost to develop the new materials of the future through research at the Henry Royce Institute, a consortium of nine institutions including Leeds. Business Secretary Grant Shapps said: "R&D investment is a critical way to turbocharge Britain’s growth. "Growing an economy...
University of Glasgow researchers contribute to new bioengineering consortium
- Researchers from the James Watt School of Engineering are part of a consortium which has won â¬4.95M (Â£4.32M) in funding from the European Innovation Council to support a cutting-edge bioengineering project. The interdisciplinary consortium, named Supervised Morphogenesis in Gastruloids or SUMO, is one of...
A new model for innovation? How Elizabeth and Aled Edwards are driving an open science revolution
When the COVID-19 pandemic struck, scientists, corporations and governments around the world scrambled to share research data and ideas to advance the understanding of the disease and produce life-saving vaccines and therapies in record time. For many, it was a crash course in "open science" - the practice of freely...
Profiling the entire cancer genome identifies new subgroups of blood cancer
The University of Oxford has led the largest and most comprehensive analysis of the entire genomic landscape of the commonest type of blood cancer called chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) as part of the UK’s 100,000 Genomes Project. This work defines five genomic subgroups of CLL and associates these with clinical outcomes, and these subgroups provide a better estimation of patient prognosis than achieved by previous single gene analyses, allowing more tailored patient care.
COP27: Climate finance needs more transparency
The promise of industrialised countries to financially support emerging and developing countries in climate measures remains unfulfilled at the beginning of the climate conference in Egypt. Florian Egli explains what the states are negotiating at COP27 and what could help to alleviate the loss of trust. At the 21st Climate...
Taking steps towards emissions reduction in healthcare
Monash University experts, along with an international group of researchers, have highlighted the need to accurately identify the carbon footprint of digital health interventions to help move towards more environmentally sustainable healthcare. Published recently in the Journal of the American Medical Informatics Association, the new research reviewed 3299 studies and...
Million Prize at International Robot Competition
Team NimbRo from the University of Bonn has won the grand prize at the finals of the ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition. Team NimbRo from the University of Bonn has won the grand prize of five million US dollars at the ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition in Long Beach (USA). The final of the competition, sponsored by the Japanese airline All Nippon Airways (ANA) and hosted by the XPRIZE Foundation, featured 17 teams from ten countries who were selected from 99 registered research groups in a multi-stage qualification process. With a total of ten million US dollars in prize money, the ANA Avatar XPRIZE competition was the most highly endowed robotics competition to date.
Green and blue food webs differ
Terrestrial and aquatic food webs respond differently to changes in the environment. Understanding these differences is fundamental to identifying the species most important to an ecosystem and to effectively protecting biodiversity. This is shown by a study led by the research institutes Eawag and WSL and published in the journal Nature Communications.
Satellites Help Scientists Track Dramatic Wetlands Loss in Louisiana
New research uses NASA satellite observations and advanced computing to chronicle wetlands lost (and found) around the globe. From Lake Pontchartrain to the Texas border, Louisiana has lost enough wetlands since the mid-1950s to cover the entire state of Rhode Island. Using a first-of-its kind model, researchers quantified those wetlands losses at nearly 21 square miles (54 square kilometers) per year since the early 1980s.
Stable membrane for therapeutic carriers
Cells can generate vesicles as a response to changes in their environment. Although such cell-derived vesicles have great potential for biomedical research, their membrane is fragile and they have tendency to cluster together. Researchers at the University of Basel have successfully introduced a strategy to overcome these issues by equipping the vesicular membrane with a stabilizing shell.
Clever method for separating nano-components
Physicists from Friedrich Schiller University Jena, together with colleagues from Düsseldorf, Gothenburg, Lyngby and Trieste have developed an ingenious solution for separating bonded nano-components. Their idea is to immerse the nano-components in a solvent near its critical point. In the experimental setup, they succeeded in separating the components in...
