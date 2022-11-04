ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pomona, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theeastsiderla.com

Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style in El Sereno

El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
LOS ANGELES, CA
pepperbough.com

‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41

Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
COLTON, CA
lastandardnewspaper.com

Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller

Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
ALTADENA, CA
macaronikid.com

13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!

Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
LA VERNE, CA
Peter Dills

More than Just A Pizzeria

Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA

Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger

Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
MURRIETA, CA
foxla.com

West LA teen returns home after days missing

LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ocsportszone.com

CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4

It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
newportbeachindy.com

Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11

The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
redlandscommunitynews.com

South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views

As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
REDLANDS, CA
localemagazine.com

17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC

With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
COSTA MESA, CA
Secret LA

15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4

Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning

At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street

We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home

Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goworldtravel.com

Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold

Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy