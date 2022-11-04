Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Suspends Postal Service In Riverside, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenRiverside, CA
Huge Hip-Hop Flea Market Staged at Pasadena Convention CenterMae A.Houston, TX
Seven Best Pumpkin Pies For Thanksgiving in LA (And Two Cheesecakes)Let's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Welcome to NELA's Eagle RockDavid ClarkLos Angeles, CA
These are the Best New Brunches Right Now in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
theeastsiderla.com
Holiday Shopping, 'Son Of A Vet' Style in El Sereno
El Sereno -- When my daughter announces that she’s seen an Instagram post for a “50%-off-everything” sale, we eagerly pile into our van and. We tootle over to the Son of a Vet thrift store on Huntington Drive, excited to explore a new place to bargain shop.
pepperbough.com
‘Cardiac Kids’ win playoff nailbiter vs. Cerritos, 42-41
Cerritos, CA—For the third consecutive week, the Colton Yellowjackets found themselves on the brink of a loss. This week, the stakes were the highest they’ve been all season—round 1 of the CIF Playoffs against Cerritos High School. And for the third consecutive week, the Yellowjackets prevailed in...
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
macaronikid.com
13 Things To Do This Week In & Around Upland/Claremont/La Verne!
Being in the business of Family Fun, I can tell you that it is officially the Holiday Season here at Macaroni KID Upland, Claremont & La Verne. We know for some of you, it all seems a bit early, and Christmas seems to overtake Thanksgiving a little more every year (Yes, that is Santa arriving at Bass Pro Shop this weekend!). We get it, but let's face it... the holidays go fast, and we find that being intentional and planning out your holiday family fun is the key to keeping the stress away and making sure it all happens. Don't let the holidays pass you by this year without taking the time to plan some family time to just enjoy the season.
More than Just A Pizzeria
Off I went to re-visit the Luggage Room – since it did make it to the 10-year mark, bravo!! The Luggage Room has evolved in more than just a pizzeria, but for my budget it’s pizza. Many of you have calendars to remind you of holidays, birthdays, and meetings. As I mentioned last week, writers have unusual calendars for National Food weeks and months. If you get on Santa's bad list, you may just get one of these peculiar calendars for Christmas. Guess what the National Food for October was? Times up… Pizza! If you got that one right, you may keep reading. If you missed that answer, you need to go back and start at the beginning of the article.
Murrieta Police reunite ‘Princess Jasmine’ with lost tiger
Nothing should ever stand between a princess and her tiger. A baby tiger plush who was lost in the shuffle of Halloween festivities in Murrieta has been reunited with its owner. In a sweet Instagram post, Murrieta Police posted a “lost and found” image of the baby tiger saying, “We still haven’t found this guy’s […]
foxla.com
West LA teen returns home after days missing
LOS ANGELES - A Los Angeles teen is back home after being missing since Halloween night, his family announced Saturday. Andrew Jason Wright, 18, went missing from West Los Angeles on Oct. 31. According to his mother, Anna Wright, Andrew Wright was seen in surveillance footage from the family home, walking out of the family home's garage right after 6 p.m., heading east on Iowa Avenue.
ocsportszone.com
CIF football playoff final scores for first round OC games on Friday night, Nov. 4
It’s a big night of high school football as the first round of the CIF playoffs continues for Orange County teams Friday night with 7 p.m. games. OC coaches and team reps please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone.com so we can include your team’s game on our scoreboard updates throughout the night. Then check back later for game coverage Friday night and Saturday morning on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
Riverside’s famed `Festival of Lights’ returns with full slate
The famed “Festival of Lights” will return to Riverside for the upcoming Christmas season, boasting all of the entertainment that was embargoed over the last two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns. “The Festival of Lights has been a joyous occasion for Riverside families for three decades,” Mayor...
newportbeachindy.com
Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour Returns Dec. 11
The 24th Annual Balboa Island Holiday Home Walking Tour is back this year and will be held on Sunday, December 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kick off your holiday season on Balboa Island the second Sunday of December. Tour eight tastefully decorated island homes and cottages at your leisure.
redlandscommunitynews.com
South Redlands home on three-quarters of an acre has great views
As visitors head through the gate leading to the front door of Kelly and Dan Patton’s South Redlands home, the first thought is how open and inviting the courtyard is. With its box gardens bursting with flowers and cacti, geometrically pleasing cement squares, comfortable seats and relaxing water feature, it seems like the perfect place to wander out and ease into the day.
localemagazine.com
17 Reasons 17th St in Costa Mesa Is the Coolest Street in OC
With Boutiques, Cafes and Speakeasies, 17th St Is Entertainment Avenue!. Connecting Westside Costa Mesa to Newport Harbor, 17th St is the thread that ties the city together. It’s a one-stop shop for all your modern day necessities: morning coffee, local hangouts, eateries for any craving and heart-pumping workouts! It’s a hodgepodge of Costa Mesa culture that perfectly reflects the vibe of the city: trendy but not mainstream and health-conscious yet foodie-forward. Spend the day shopping, eating and fully embracing the Costa Mesa lifestyle with this list of our favorite spots on 17th St.
theresandiego.com
Save The Date For In-N-Out Burger’s 75th Anniversary Celebration Festival!
In-N-Out fans – save the date for what will surely be an epic celebration!. In-N-Out Burger is planning a 75th-anniversary festival at the Pomona Dragstrip on October 22, 2023. More information for this event will be released soon. Visit here to sign up and follow In-N-Out Burger on Instagram...
15 Memes That Perfectly Sum Up Living In L.A. This Week: Oct. 31-Nov. 4
Los Angeles is full of beauty, culture, and everything in between. We have an incredible music scene, and gorgeous views that stretch to the sea, the weather is always perfect, and the people are full of creativity. With so much to love about L.A., how can we possibly make fun of it? Even the stereotypes about us can be quite annoying… but sometimes, they’re so true we can’t help but laugh at ourselves. From the obnoxious traffic on the 405 to our obsession with iced lavender lattes (I know it’s not just me, okay!) to Halloween in L.A. and the rain, we’ve collected all the best memes that perfectly describe living in Los Angeles this week: October 31 to November 4, 2022. Sit back and laugh with us: Have some Los Angeles memes to share with us? Send it over to @secret.losangeles on Instagram. See more: 37 Incredible Things To Do In L.A. This November
Turn those clocks back — Standard Time returning
At 2 a.m. Sunday, it will be time to “fall back” to Pacific Standard Time, meaning turn your clocks back one hour. Most people tend to that task upon retiring for the night Saturday, getting an extra hour of sleep. But be sure to draw the shades, too — it’ll get light earlier in the morning, while also getting dark earlier in the afternoon/early evening.
spectrumnews1.com
A taste of Cielito Lindo in Olvera Street
We take a look at a SoCal classic: the taco. Whether you’re talking authentic, street style or fusion recipes, LA’s taco culture has never tasted so good. Before we dive in, we first need to learn the history behind LA’s taco scene, and that all starts on iconic Olvera Street. Then we check out a backyard taqueria that locals can’t get enough of. “The SoCal Scene’s” Nathalie Basha has more.
Southern California in for Three Days of Rain, Snow
A significant storm is headed to Southern California, with rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected to last through Wednesday.
Apple Valley filmmaker showcases the High Desert with a creepy twist
APPLE VALLEY -- Apple Valley filmmaker Curtis Fisher’s horror short, Dry Run, is his second film about High Desert rural life – but with a creepy twist. Fisher says the rural desert gave him the idea for Dry Run.
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
goworldtravel.com
Places to Visit in Southern California to Run Away from the Cold
Go World Travel is reader-supported and may earn a commission from purchases made through links in this piece. So what do you do when the temperature drops and you can’t bare the thought of another day in your apartment, cooped up with blankets, hot beverages and Netflix? You run away from the cold by packing your bags and heading South to sunny California!
Comments / 0