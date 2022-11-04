ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San José Spotlight

Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?

Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

UC top nine percent letters cause division

Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton

Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
MILL VALLEY, CA
luxury-houses.net

Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million

1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
ALAMO, CA
SFist

Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area

While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022

Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’

Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
