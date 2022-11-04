Read full article on original website
NBC reports stunning new details of Paul Pelosi attack then scrubs it from online
Pelosi May Resign From Congress
The Forgotten San Francisco "Castle" that Was a Beer Factory and Water Company
Major Updates Released on Paul Pelosi's Health
Legendary NFL Executive Dies
Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment?
Santa Clara County elected leaders apparently violated a state transparency law when they quietly appointed a new CEO behind closed doors. The Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Oct. 17 to appoint County Counsel James Williams to the county’s top executive seat during a closed session meeting, drawing backlash from community leaders over the secretive process and... The post Did Santa Clara County violate state law with CEO appointment? appeared first on San José Spotlight.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
UC top nine percent letters cause division
Sweaty palms, a racing heartbeat, and a terrible dark haze that doesn’t let any rational thoughts through. Everyone’s been there, feeling scared of the future. For high school seniors planning to attend college, there’s nothing more stressful than the long process they have to endure. College is a gateway to the next chapter of independence in their lives and the many opportunities and life experiences to come. It’s understandable that students would like to know which colleges are open to them as soon as possible. Students can learn this through a letter informing them that they are in the top nine percent of seniors at BHS, essentially guaranteeing them a spot at least one University of California school. However, this practice actually does more harm than it does good.
NBC Bay Area
$1.1 Million Powerball Ticket Matching First 5 Numbers Sold in San Leandro
Once again, no one hit the Powerball jackpot in Saturday's draw, but a player in the Bay Area is holding one of three tickets sold in California worth $1.1 million after matching the first five numbers, according to the California Lottery. The 5/5 ticket was bought at the 76 station...
Recycling Today
California's Santa Clara County expands household hazardous waste collection
The County of Santa Clara (California) Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Program says it is expanding access to a service that provides a simple, cost-effective way for small businesses to dispose of hazardous waste. The Very Small Quantity Generator (VSQG) disposal program is a drop-off service for businesses that generate fewer...
climaterwc.com
San Mateo Council Candidate Rod Linhares break silence: announces opposition to Prop. 1
Following several weeks of controversy over his refusal to state a definitive position on abortion, Rod Linhares, candidate for San Mateo City Council, at last revealed his position. He opposes California Proposition 1, which would enshrine abortion rights into the California constitution in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s...
hoodline.com
Former labor group leader Cindy Chavez outspends rival Matt Mahan by double in San Jose mayor's race
San Jose is one of several big cities in California — including Oakland and Los Angeles — voting for brand new mayors on Tuesday, with their incumbents termed out. And spending in the San Jose mayor's race is reaching record levels for the two top candidates seeking to replace Mayor Sam Liccardo.
postnewsgroup.com
Family Files Wrongful Death Suit on Behalf of Former Fremont Police Captain Fred Bobbitt
The family of the late Fremont Police Captain Fred “Freddie” Bobbitt filed a wrongful death lawsuit in the Alameda County Superior Court against the City of Fremont on Monday. At a press conference, Bobbitt’s survivors announced they were seeking unspecified economic and noneconomic damages. According to Bay...
Longtime Bay Area caregiver makes difficult decision as husband's Alzheimer's condition worsens
"It was heartbreaking," she said. After 10 years of caregiving for her husband with Alzheimer's, one woman shares her story on the couple's difficult path with the brain disease.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: The mini-skirted ‘crazy lady’ of Throckmorton
Yeller: The oft-star of the Mill Valley cop log – the “crazy lady” of Throckmorton — was at it again on Nov. 1, disturbing the peace by hitting store windows with a stick, kicking over trash cans and yelling wild things at shocked passersby. The woman was described as being in her 50s and wearing a mini skirt, neither of which is a crime in Mill Valley. Gone when the police arrived.
San Jose police union calls for mutual aid after department ‘overwhelmed’ with calls
San Jose’s police officers’ union is calling on local leaders to provide mutual aid to the city’s police department, saying that officers were overwhelmed by the volume of calls this past weekend and could not promptly respond to one that later turned into a homicide. Due to...
sjvsun.com
Calif. cities are breaking the bank to buy water. S.F. gets Yosemite water for $30k. A new bill aims to raise its price.
As California trudges through its second year of intense drought, forcing local communities to raid contingency funds to pay sky-high retail prices for water supplies, Federal lawmakers are revisiting a deal with the City of San Francisco deemed to be “too-good-to-be-true.”. A new bill, introduced by Rep. Connie Conway...
luxury-houses.net
Beautiful Remodeled Home with An Spacious Floor Plan is Perfect for Entertaining in Alamo California Asking for $3.2 Million
1941 Parkmont Drive Home in Alamo, California for Sale. 1941 Parkmont Drive, Alamo, California is beautiful remodeled custom home features a resort-like backyard with pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, built-in fire pit, bocce court, expansive level grassy area to play, sport court location, producing vineyard, vegetable garden beds, & fruit trees. This Home in Alamo offers 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms with over 3,800 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1941 Parkmont Drive, please contact Jill Fusari (Phone: 925-817-7818) at The Agency for full support and perfect service.
SFist
Sunday Links: $1.1M Powerball Ticket Sold in Bay Area
While no one won the $1.6B Powerball jackpot yet, a winning $1.1M ticket was sold in San Leandro. The winning ticket matched all five numbers and was sold at a 76 station located at 15199 Washington Avenue; Monday night's Powerball drawing is now set at $1.9B — $300M more than the previous record-breaking jackpot. [ABC7]
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Palo Alto 2022
Known as the birthplace of Silicon Valley, Palo Alto is a centre of cutting-edge development. This eclectic city houses the world-famous Stanford University, the corporate headquarters for many global companies, and a culturally sophisticated citizenry that is actively engaged in making a difference both locally and globally. Named after a...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor Encourages Laid Off Workers Apply for City Jobs
It seems like nearly every day, another local tech company announces major layoffs, and many believe Twitter may be added to that list Friday. But the city of San Francisco said it may have a place for thousands of those newly-unemployed tech-types. “We know a number of other tech companies...
Another Bay Area tech company announces layoffs
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Amid reports that Elon Musk plans to lay off roughly half of Twitter’s workforce, another Bay Area tech company has announced it to will be laying off staff on Thursday. Stripe, a payment technology company with dual headquarters in South San Francisco and Dublin, Ireland, announced it would begin layoffs for […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Housing Plans Branded ‘Ugly’
Newly released drawings of what a huge new housing project above a soon-to-be remodeled San Francisco bus yard have been slammed by city leaders as “ugly.”. The first look at the project, which was presented in front of the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency’s governing board on Tuesday, is a rendering at just 5% of design—meaning there’s plenty of room for visual changes in the future.
Stealing at suppertime: Police warn Palo Alto residents of early evening burglaries
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating a series of home burglaries with similar circumstances that have occurred since early October, according to a press release from the Palo Alto Police Department. Since Oct. 9, 11 similar burglary incidents took place across the city of Palo Alto around dinnertime. Police say that the burglars […]
Mysterious group wants to ‘Take Back San Jose’
A new group has emerged in San Jose politics just in time for a consequential election with an ominous message to “take back” the city—but no one seems to know who is behind it. It started two months ago when signs with a QR code began lining...
These Bay Area Cities Have the Worst Roads, Report Shows
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission just released a report that shows the condition of pavements throughout the Bay Area. The data is for 2021 and shows how many potholes, rough roads, and other issues are affecting the Bay Area.
