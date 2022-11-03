ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

KATU.com

Oregon SOS: Close races might not be called on election night

PORTLAND, Ore. — As election night nears, ballots from Oregon voters continue to arrive at county elections offices across the state. KATU News sat down with Oregon Secretary of State Shamia Fagan, who said the goal for election officials is to get the ballot count right, and not get it fast.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Voters weigh in on key issues ahead of election

PORTLAND, Ore. — KATU spoke with voters across the region ahead of election day to ask what are the most important issues for Oregonians. One Gresham voter said his focus is statewide. "Abortion rights and our homeless, taking care of our homeless. It’s not going to get any better...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Supporters and opponents speak on Measure 114

Portland, ORE — Three days away from election day, there is one measure that could substantially change gun laws in the state: Measure 114. If passed, it will be one of the strictest gun control measures in the country. According to police, at least 997 shootings were reported in...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

New facility will produce renewable diesel using beef fat

HASTINGS, Neb. (KHGI) — Two companies are working together to create biodiesel in the state of Nebraska. Heartwell Renewables, a partnership between The Love’s Family of Companies and Cargill, hosted a ceremonial groundbreaking on Thursday for its new renewable diesel processing facility in Hastings, Nebraska. Four years ago,...
HASTINGS, NE
KATU.com

Oregon agencies prepare for ongoing winter weather

PORTLAND, Ore. — Staff with the Oregon Department of Transportation said from downed trees to high water, their focus is to clean up before colder temperatures set in this week. "One of the things we’re watching carefully are the storm drains. There’s a lot of leaves still on the...
OREGON STATE

