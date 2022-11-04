ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diver Susannah ‘Zuzu’ Bailey is going to state

It was worth the long wait, because Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey claimed the last at-large state qualifying spot in diving when no one at the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional meet bettered her 11-dive score of 384.0 points at the Glenbrook South Sectional. The Evanston senior, who finished seventh at Glenbrook, will...
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston’s beaches: A history of segregation

Editor’s Note: This past beach season in Evanston saw a number of firsts: the first summer after allegations of rampant sexual harassment among lifeguards, first summer where Evanston residents could access beaches for free and the first summer with new leadership in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
EVANSTON, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Sunday recap of top stories throughout the week

The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market was gone with the wind Saturday. Or at least, it was the final market of the season, and it was very blustery. In the photo above by the RoundTable’s Susy Schultz, Dimitra Gianes, of Rogers Park, shops for winter squash from Geneva Lakes Produce.
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win

It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
COLUMBUS, OH
evanstonroundtable.com

Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true

Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
EVANSTON, IL
Chicago magazine

The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell

Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest

We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonably warm weather. It was a great day for a walk outside, a bike ride or maybe to rake some leaves, as Joerg Metzner’s October photo of the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park may remind you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to set your clocks and watches back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday!
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's

CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
AURORA, IL
WGN News

Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume

CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market ends season with rain, blustery winds

In the last half hour of the last day of the season for the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market, there was driving rain. Adding to the rain were high winds, with some gusts predicted by the National Weather Service to be as much as 65 miles an hour. The High Wind Warning was put into effect shortly before 11 a.m. and not scheduled to end until 7 p.m.
EVANSTON, IL
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL

Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
OAK PARK, IL

