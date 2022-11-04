Read full article on original website
Football: No. 2 Ohio State narrows sights on NorthwesternThe LanternColumbus, OH
evanstonroundtable.com
Diver Susannah ‘Zuzu’ Bailey is going to state
It was worth the long wait, because Susannah “Zuzu” Bailey claimed the last at-large state qualifying spot in diving when no one at the Chatham-Glenwood Sectional meet bettered her 11-dive score of 384.0 points at the Glenbrook South Sectional. The Evanston senior, who finished seventh at Glenbrook, will...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston’s beaches: A history of segregation
Editor’s Note: This past beach season in Evanston saw a number of firsts: the first summer after allegations of rampant sexual harassment among lifeguards, first summer where Evanston residents could access beaches for free and the first summer with new leadership in the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
evanstonroundtable.com
For Junior Wildkits coach, a win is seeing players grow, learn, mature
“That’s all right, keep your eye on the ball,” yells a tall, brawny man wearing an army veteran’s hat as a flock of boys, looking like bobblehead dolls in their helmets, works to hold off Schaumburg’s highly ranked team at the goal line. Evanston native Seth...
evanstonroundtable.com
Sunday recap of top stories throughout the week
The Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market was gone with the wind Saturday. Or at least, it was the final market of the season, and it was very blustery. In the photo above by the RoundTable’s Susy Schultz, Dimitra Gianes, of Rogers Park, shops for winter squash from Geneva Lakes Produce.
Pat Fitzgerald Uses 2 Words To Describe Ohio State's Win
It wasn't pretty, but No. 2 Ohio State left Ryan Field with its undefeated season intact following a 21-7 win over Northwestern on Saturday. Northwestern led 7-0 for much of the first half before Ohio State tied the score late in the second quarter. The Buckeyes controlled the second half, though the adverse weather conditions made scoring a bit harder than expected.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
southwestregionalpublishing.com
From Brother Rice to the big leagues: Palos Park’s Michael Massey is having a Royal summer
Whether his career ends tomorrow, next year or in 10 years, Michael Massey is definitely enjoying Major League Baseball. He’s the local kid done good, living the dream. He’s a major league baseball player, starting at second base for the Kansas City Royals. Massey, 24, grew up in...
How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 11: Lake Zurich tops No. 5 Wheaton North
By Mike Carpinelli Here’s a look at the Week 11 results for the teams in the SBLive Illinois Power 25. 1. East St. Louis (9-2) defeated Normal West 40-0 The Flyers exploded for 523 total yards on offense on Saturday. With 459 yards and 6 touchdowns on the ground as a team, the Flyers coasted to a ...
evanstonroundtable.com
Somewhere over the double rainbow, dreams really do come true
Editor’s note: The Evanston RoundTable is pleased to present “They Do,” a glimpse into the love stories and commitment celebrations of local readers and their relatives. Getting married? We want to hear all about your love story and share it with the community. This is a free service of storytelling by the RoundTable.
Chicago magazine
The Chicago Legacy of Billy Caldwell
Some historical figures are better known by their nicknames than the names they were given at birth: Buffalo Bill, Billy the Kid, Calamity Jane. As a result of those folkloric appellations, their reputations exist in that gray area between reality and myth. In Chicago, we have the Sauganash, née Billy Caldwell. Caldwell’s real name adorns a golf course and a forest preserve, but his nickname belongs to a Northwest Side neighborhood.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Overrated? Ohio State's unimpressive win over Northwestern draws strong social media reaction
The Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0), ranked second in the College Football playoff, had a much-tougher-than-expected challenge from the Northwestern Wildcats (1-8) before eventually closing out the game in the fourth quarter and winning 21-7. While the weather was certainly a factor, there were no excuses for the Buckeyes failing to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
We hope you enjoyed yesterday’s unseasonably warm weather. It was a great day for a walk outside, a bike ride or maybe to rake some leaves, as Joerg Metzner’s October photo of the Skokie Northshore Sculpture Park may remind you. Meanwhile, don’t forget to set your clocks and watches back an hour when Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday!
947wls.com
$1.5 Billion Power Ball Drawing tomorrow but there were several $50K and $100K winners around Chicago
Tomorrow, (Saturday, November 5th) is another drawing for Powerball. The jackpot is a whopping $1.5 Billion!!. Sure no one won Wednesday’s drawing, but there were three $100K winners and nine $50K winners in Illinois on November 2nd. I hope you didn’t throw away your ticket just because you heard...
I was planning to move from Chicago to Georgia. Here's why this conservative changed his mind
Crime. High taxes. Poverty. Poorly performing schools. There are plenty of reasons to leave Chicago. I could joined the many who left but decided to stay.
fox32chicago.com
$1M lottery ticket sold in Chicago suburb • apartment opens in Aurora mall • 5 women steal $9.5K from Khol's
CHICAGO - A liquor store in suburban Chicago sold a winning $1 million ticket for last Sunday's midday drawing; developers have taken a big chunk of the Fox Valley Mall in Aurora and turned it into a massive new residential complex; and five women from out of state stole nearly $10,000 worth of merchandise from the Khol's store in Woodridge. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Student walkout planned at Jones College Prep over school’s response to suspected Nazi costume
CHICAGO — Students at Jones College Prep in Chicago’s South Loop, dissatisfied with the school’s response to a student who appeared to wear a Nazi soldier uniform on Halloween, are planning a walkout next week. The walkout, planned for next Monday afternoon, seeks to address “the way administration ‘handles’ racial & ethnic discrimination at Jones,” […]
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market ends season with rain, blustery winds
In the last half hour of the last day of the season for the Downtown Evanston Farmers’ Market, there was driving rain. Adding to the rain were high winds, with some gusts predicted by the National Weather Service to be as much as 65 miles an hour. The High Wind Warning was put into effect shortly before 11 a.m. and not scheduled to end until 7 p.m.
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Oak Park, IL
Oak Park, IL is a melting pot of culture reflected in its cuisine. Use this list when you visit to make sure you try Oak Park’s best Brazilian, Italian, Serbian, Mediterranean, Chicago Italian, Japanese, Latino, Mayan, American, Mexican and more. This writer looked at websites, articles, and reviews to find you the 15 best restaurants in Oak Park! We hope you enjoy!
Highland Park native Jeff Perry on playing journalist with Hilary Swank on 'Alaska Daily'
Jeff Perry grew up on the North Shore and is one of the founders of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. He spoke with ABC7 about playing a journalist with Hilary Swank.
$15 Million Dollar Luxury Naperville House Listing is an Illinois Record
What you're about to see may shock you a bit. It really is possible for pictures of a home to take your breath away. The record-breaking listing is magnificent. Naperville Home is More than 15,000 Square Feet of WOW. It is evident upon viewing the first few photos of this...
