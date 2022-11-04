Alibaba Cloud, the digital know-how and intelligence spine of Alibaba Group, began its current annual Apsara Convention by saying the launch of ModelScope. That is an open-source Mannequin-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform that comes with lots of of AI fashions, together with massive pre-trained fashions for international builders and researchers. Throughout its flagship convention, the cloud supplier additionally launched a spread of serverless database merchandise and upgraded its built-in information analytics and clever computing platform to assist clients additional obtain enterprise innovation by means of cloud applied sciences.

2 DAYS AGO