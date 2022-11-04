Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montanasports.com
Bobcats hold at No. 3, Griz remain at No. 16 in Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
The FCS regular season is winding to a close with only two weeks left, and the playoff picture is becoming more and more solidified. In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was no movement for Montana and Montana State, and little changes in the rest of the Big Sky Conference.
msubobcats.com
Thomsen’s Career Night Lifts Bobcats to Five-Set Win
Montana State junior Kira Thomsen posted a career-high 32 kills, while adding 20 digs to guide the Bobcats to a 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 26-24, 15-11 victory over league-leading Portland State on Saturday night in Shroyer Gym. Thomsen's kill total was also a Big Sky Conference best this season. The product...
msubobcats.com
Blake Glessner's First Walk-Off Winner Boosts Bobcats to Victory
Box Score FLAGSTAFF, Arizona — Most of Tommy Mellott's work came via his legs Saturday. But when the Bobcats needed him the most, he used his arm. Mellott found Taco Dowler behind the NAU secondary in the game's final 30 seconds, then Blake Glessner nailed a 25 yard field goal as time expired to hand Montana state a 41-38 win at Northern Arizona on Saturday. It was Glessner's first career walk-off winner.
406mtsports.com
Walk-off at Walkup: No. 3 Montana State beats Northern Arizona in a thriller at the buzzer
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A football game that looked like it could end in disaster was saved by a couple young Montanans. With less than a minute left in Montana State’s barn burner at Northern Arizona, MSU’s Tommy Mellott scrambled right and fired a perfect pass to Taco Dowler. The 64-yard toss from the Butte native to the Billings West graduate transported MSU from a third down and 10 at its own 18-yard line to a first down at NAU’s 18.
montanasports.com
Ennis' return to prominence lands Mustangs in 8-Man quarterfinals
ENNIS — As the Ennis Mustangs enter the state quarterfinals in 8-Man football, for them and the town, it’s signaled a change from the last few seasons. For one, they’re winning sitting at 8-1 as they get set to play the top seed from the West, St. Ignatius.
NBCMontana
MSU alumnus to be inducted into Montana engineering hall of fame
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana State University engineering graduate will be inducted into the Montana Professional Engineers Hall of Fame. Tommy Harris "T.H." Thomas graduated from MSU in 1953 with a bachelor's in civil engineering. Thomas loved engineering and worked on numerous projects around the state including roadways and...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
NBCMontana
Next weather maker arrives tonight; set to bring wide winter weather impacts to the area
WINTER STORM WARNING for the Gallatin and Madison County Mountains, Centennial Mountains, Ruby Mountains, and Southern Beaverhead Mountains from 2AM Monday through 5AM Tuesday. Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and 14 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. WINTER STORM WARNING for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains from...
montanaoutdoor.com
STOVALL’S EXPLODE AGAIN!!!
Kirk Stovall, aka “Shrapnel”, and his family are dedicated hunters. They hunt hard and put in the time. They take pride in having the right gear, polished skills, and ethical and sporting practices. Filling tags each year means patience and effort. Recently the Stovall clan went out to...
Winter is (Actually) Coming: 16″ Mountain Snow Possible By Tuesday
Get the boots and shovels handy...again. Another round of snow is on the way, especially for the mountains south of Bozeman, Livingston, and Butte. Mother Nature is going to be busy in the next couple of days, setting up the southern Mountains for ski season AND reminding new Montana drivers that driving during a storm is no joke.
msuexponent.com
Alcohol Policy Should be Enforced Consistently
The Queer Straight Alliance (QSA) recently hosted the Prohibition Drag Show, which now stands as an example of how shifting university ideologies can hamper the expression of students. Putting on a drag show is a challenge, but QSA, in the creation of its last two shows, also had to consider new rules passed down by MSU. Events organized by student organizations such as QSA can no longer serve alcohol at their events. The Awaken Drag Show, held in March 2022, became the first drag show to be held in two years and it was originally supposed to serve alcohol. This changed and the Awaken Drag Show pivoted to become a dry event to comply with these new regulations, according to Xander Remiel, the social media coordinator for QSA. The Prohibition Drag Show is the first event held by QSA that was labeled and marketed as a dry show.
montanarightnow.com
Animal harvested near Cardwell is first to test for CWD in hunting district 311
CARDWELL, Mont. - A white-tailed deer buck harvested near Cardwell is the first detection of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in hunting district 311. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports the deer was harvested about one mile northeast of Cardwell on the south side of I-90. The detection site was...
R.I.P. Gallatin Valley Mall: Demo For ‘Gallatin Crossing’ Underway [PHOTOS]
The major renovation and construction on the Gallatin Valley Mall in Bozeman has begun. If fact, a large chunk of the Mall isn't even there anymore. NOTE: The Gallatin Valley Mall IS OPEN during this redevelopment and there is still plenty of parking available. Don't hesitate to continue shopping at your favorite retailers while this big project is underway. It is not difficult getting around the construction.
NBCMontana
I-15 fully blocked, crash on I-90, chains required at Homestake, Lookout passes
MISSOULA, Mont. — UPDATE, 7:55 a.m. A jackknife crash is blocking the westbound lanes of I-90 at mile marker 239, 2.50 miles east of Pipestone-Exit 241. Numerous crashes and road hazards are being reported this morning in southwest Montana. A semi has jackknifed on westbound I-90 east of Cardwell...
NBCMontana
Eastbound blockage on I-90 near Homestake Pass cleared
MISSOULA, MT — UPDATE: The eastbound blockage on I-90 over Homestake Pass almost 17 miles outside of Whitehall is clear. The Montana Department of Transportation reported a crash on I-90 from milepost 232.0 to 232.5 at 9:44 a.m. Saturday. Officials say travelers passing through the area can expect an...
KULR8
Heavy snow possible in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Forecasts are calling for potential heavy snow in the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued by the National Weather Service in Billings from Monday morning into Tuesday afternoon. Total snow accumulations are predicted between 10 and 16 inches. People who are in the mountains...
chainstoreage.com
Montana will get its first Whole Foods at a made-over Bozeman mall
Montanans will finally get access to Berry Chantilly Cake and 365 Cauliflower pizza crust when Gallatin Valley Mall gets transformed into Gallatin Crossing. The $50 million makeover of the 315,000-sq.-ft. center in Bozeman will be anchored by Whole Foods and a 45,000-sq.-ft. medical pavilion. Demolition of much of the mall is underway to make room for these tenants, as well as for new landscaping and parking.
Popular Montana Food Truck Announces Move to New Location
A popular food truck that served Bozeman residents for over four years is moving into a new location in the near future. The People's Sandwich food truck once roamed the streets of Bozeman before permanently moving to Butte in April 2022. Many customers in the area were sad to see the food truck move out of town. I mean, where else can you get a Cu-Bahn-Mi sandwich in Bozeman?
These 5 Facts About Bozeman Will Make You Cringe
Everyone has been talking about how much Bozeman has changed. It's true, some parts of Bozeman aren't recognizable anymore, and are downright cringeworthy. In the past few years, a lot of people have moved to Bozeman. While that's great news for Bozeman's economy, it isn't the best news for longtime residents. Complaints about out-of-state transplants are fairly common on almost every social media platform. Developers and property owners have been raking in the cash while locals are forced to make sacrifices in order to stay in the place they've called home for years.
KULR8
Snowy, icy road conditions causing multiple incidents along I-90
LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Emergency workers are responding to multiple incidents along I-90 in Park County Thursday. The Montana Department of Transportation's online 511 road report is showing two crashes near Livingston. At mile-marker 348, east of Livingston, I-90 westbound is blocked with no passing due to a crash. Road conditions...
Comments / 0