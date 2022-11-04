The Queer Straight Alliance (QSA) recently hosted the Prohibition Drag Show, which now stands as an example of how shifting university ideologies can hamper the expression of students. Putting on a drag show is a challenge, but QSA, in the creation of its last two shows, also had to consider new rules passed down by MSU. Events organized by student organizations such as QSA can no longer serve alcohol at their events. The Awaken Drag Show, held in March 2022, became the first drag show to be held in two years and it was originally supposed to serve alcohol. This changed and the Awaken Drag Show pivoted to become a dry event to comply with these new regulations, according to Xander Remiel, the social media coordinator for QSA. The Prohibition Drag Show is the first event held by QSA that was labeled and marketed as a dry show.

4 DAYS AGO