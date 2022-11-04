ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡 They must be desperate to bring in the # 1 Hater of the USA! Red wave coming

Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
Daily Mail

Jill Biden spreads the get out the vote message in Arizona where Marky Kelly is in virtual tie with Republican Blake Masters in crucial Senate race and Democrats worry about turnout

Jill Biden urged Democrats to vote, vote, vote as she campaigned with embattled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Saturday as polls show the critical race tightening. Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters is in a virtual tie, polls show, in a contest that could decide which party controls...
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates

Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
ARIZONA STATE
Fox News

Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'

Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Former President Obama to hold rally for Sen. Kelly, Hobbs in Arizona

PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally Wednesday in Phoenix with Sen. Mark Kelly, gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and other Democratic candidates. Set up by the Arizona Democratic Party, the name of the event is “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!”. The...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’

Former President Obama on Wednesday told a heckler at a Phoenix campaign event to “set up your own rally” after the individual shouted and interrupted his speech. Obama was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of Americans when the heckler shouted something and stopped the former president mid-speech.
ARIZONA STATE
The Hill

Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout

Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate

President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.
GEORGIA STATE

