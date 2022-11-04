Read full article on original website
ChiAz
3d ago
🤣🤡🤣🤡🤣🤡 They must be desperate to bring in the # 1 Hater of the USA! Red wave coming
Reply
6
Related
Trump re-endorses Mike Lee after DeSantis shoots ad backing the Utah senator, as simmering 2024 rivalry spills into public view
Trump issued a re-endorsement for GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah after DeSantis shot an ad for him. The ad was paid for by Club for Growth Action, a Super PAC that has drawn Trump's ire in the past. Trump and DeSantis could both wind up in a 2024 presidential...
Washington Examiner
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
The One Race That Could Deprive Both Democrats and Republicans of the Senate
In about a week in Utah, independent challenger Evan McMullin will try to unseat incumbent Republican Senator Mike Lee in the traditionally red state—the only Senate race in the country where Democrats are standing aside. If McMullin, a former CIA agent who ran for president against Donald Trump in...
Jill Biden spreads the get out the vote message in Arizona where Marky Kelly is in virtual tie with Republican Blake Masters in crucial Senate race and Democrats worry about turnout
Jill Biden urged Democrats to vote, vote, vote as she campaigned with embattled Democratic Senator Mark Kelly in Arizona on Saturday as polls show the critical race tightening. Kelly's race against Republican Blake Masters is in a virtual tie, polls show, in a contest that could decide which party controls...
Obama heckled at Arizona rally while stumping for Democratic candidates
Former President Barack Obama was heckled Wednesday during a rally in Phoenix for Democrats in Arizona. Obama was stumping for Sen. Mark Kelly and Katie Hobbs, who are respectively in close races for Senate and governor, and talking about the economic impact the coronavirus pandemic had on American families and communities when he was interrupted by a heckler.
Arizona’s Libertarian Senate candidate dropping out of race, endorsing Masters
Libertarian Marc Victor dropped out of Arizona’s closely watched Senate race on Tuesday, encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Republican Blake Masters in his challenge to Sen. Mark Kelly (D). Polls had shown Victor garnering support in the low single digits, but his small bloc of supporters could...
Even left-leaning media calls out Democrats like Katie Hobbs dodging debates: 'Don't you have an obligation?'
Journalists and media commentators at ABC, CBS, and CNN are pressuring Democrats who've shied away from debates before the midterm elections. Democratic candidates in Arizona, Virginia and Pennsylvania have backed out or refused to debate their Republican opponents this election, most notably Arizona gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs. Some candidates have...
KTAR.com
Former President Obama to hold rally for Sen. Kelly, Hobbs in Arizona
PHOENIX — Former President Barack Obama will hold a rally Wednesday in Phoenix with Sen. Mark Kelly, gubernatorial candidate Katie Hobbs and other Democratic candidates. Set up by the Arizona Democratic Party, the name of the event is “Arizona Get Out The Vote Rally with President Obama!”. The...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
AOL Corp
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Rep. Paul Gosar and other Republicans, poised to recapture House, want to impeach President Joe Biden
Rep. Paul Gosar said on Twitter that President "Joe Biden must be impeached," reiterating an ultra-conservative talking point and providing a preview of the GOP’s playbook if they regain control of the House, which could happen after Tuesday's midterm elections. Gosar, R-Ariz., is unopposed on the ballot Tuesday in...
Republican Liz Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat in midterm elections – as it happened
Cheney plans to campaign for Representative Elissa Slotkin
Republican Sen. Mike Lee faces off against independent Evan McMullin in the Utah Senate race
Lee has been a vocal conservative while in the Senate, but McMullin is banking on voters wanting a lawmaker who can break through partisan gridlock.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt faces off against Democrat Joy Hofmeister in Oklahoma's gubernatorial election
The race is one of 36 gubernatorial races happening across the country.
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders faces off against Democrat Chris Jones in Arkansas' gubernatorial election
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders faces Democrat Chris Jones in a race to occupy the seat her father, former Gov. Mike Huckabee, once had.
Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces Republican Brian Dahle in the California gubernatorial election
Newsom, who has had a national profile for nearly 20 years, is running for a second term as California governor against GOP state Sen. Brian Dahle.
Obama to heckler in Arizona: ‘Set up your own rally’
Former President Obama on Wednesday told a heckler at a Phoenix campaign event to “set up your own rally” after the individual shouted and interrupted his speech. Obama was discussing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the lives of Americans when the heckler shouted something and stopped the former president mid-speech.
Trump aims to seize credit for GOP midterm rout
Former President Trump is setting himself up to take credit for Republican midterm victories next week as he eyes the announcement of a possible 2024 reelection bid before the end of the year. Trump is holding rallies over the next week in Iowa — an early 2024 primary state —...
Obama makes last-minute pitch to Arizona voters amid GOP surge
(The Center Square) – Former President Barack Obama says the stakes couldn't be higher than the race between Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly and Republican political newcomer Blake Masters. Obama stumped for Kelly and other Democrats Wednesday evening in the valley. "Like another legendary senator from Arizona, Mark has...
Biden predicts Democrats will win Senate
President Biden predicted on Monday that the Democratic Party will have majority control of the Senate after Tuesday’s midterm elections. Biden made the prediction while departing for a flight on Marine One with his wife, first lady Jill Biden, after being asked by a reporter about his feelings on the eve of the vote.
Comments / 7