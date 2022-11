INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. As much hype as there has been around Colts vs. Patriots, is it a rivalry if one team dominates the other? Since the relocation to Indy, the Colts are 15-40 against England. The Colts won last year’s meeting 27-17 on the strength of Jonathan Taylor’s 67-yard TD with 2 minutes remaining, which snapped their eight-game losing streak in the series.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO