State Sen. Sonny Borrelli: Over 21,000 Ballots in Five-Percent Sample Appear Illegally Cast in Maricopa County’s 2020 Election

In Heated Arizona Governor's Race, Calls Grow for Democrat to Recuse Herself as Elections Chief
As election officials across the country brace for candidates to contest the election results in possibly unprecedented numbers, the most explosive challenge could unfold in Arizona, where Republican candidate for governor Kari Lake is preparing for a fight. The former local news anchor—who’s cast doubt on President Joe Biden’s Arizona...
Kari Lake suggests early voting be restricted in Arizona as she repeats election lies
In an interview on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday, Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake would not explicitly commit to accepting the outcome of her upcoming election if she loses to her Democratic opponent. "Let me ask you why it is that you have not said — or maybe you'll...
Armed men "watch over" ballot drop box in Arizona
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Video footage released Friday night showing armed individuals sitting near a ballot drop box in Mesa, Arizona is heightening alarm over right-wing intimidation efforts as early voting kicks off across the United States.
'It's election DAY not election month': Arizona GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake says she could move to get rid of early voting and mail-in ballots in her state
Kari Lake said that she would push to change Arizona's early voting laws if she were voted governor in the midterms, suggesting elections should be contained to one day. The GOP gubernatorial candidate told ABC This Week host Jonathan Karl that she would accept the outcome of the midterm elections if they were held fairly – a departure from her previous refusal to say whether she would accept the results.
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
Democrats lead in early and mail-in voting as more than 22 million ballots already cast
More registered Democrats than Republicans have cast their ballots early just over a week before Election Day, and more than 22 million people have already availed themselves of opportunities to vote. In the 23 states with party registration data, 45% of early voters were registered as Democrats, while 33.3% of...
Americans Are Casting Midterm Ballots at Record Rates, Which Means the Results Might Take Longer
In 2018, with Donald Trump in the White House and Democrats desperate to regain power in Congress, nearly half of eligible voters cast ballots, achieving the highest turnout rate for a midterm election in more than a century. This year, the turnout could be even higher. According to University of...
Arizona governorship race: Kari Lake tries to debate Katie Hobbs, gets booted
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for the Arizona governorship, caused a few disruptions during a candidate town hall, which aired over the weekend. According to The Hill, Lake’s opponent, Katie Hobbs, Arizona’s secretary of state, was present at the event, but the two candidates weren’t going to debate.
Election-denying Secretary of State candidate asks state supreme court to allow ‘election observers’
An Ohio Secretary of State candidate who denied the validity of the 2020 election has asked the Ohio Supreme Court to compel the use of election observers in the November election. Terpsehore Maras, a podcaster who has also espoused QAnon conspiracy theories, filed a lawsuit against incumbent Secretary of State...
The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
GOP voters told to hold onto mail ballots until Election Day
ATLANTA — Republican activists who believe the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump have crafted a plan that, in their telling, will thwart cheating in this year's midterm elections. The strategy: Vote in person on Election Day or — for voters who receive a mailed ballot...
Kari Lake torches Dem opponent's no-show, says Katie Hobbs will make Arizona 'California 2.0'
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who faces Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, joined Fox News' Sean Hannity for a Monday town hall event.
North Carolina early voting shows fewer voters casting ballots than 2018
(The Center Square) — North Carolina voters have cast 380,769 total ballots through Monday, which is about 73,000 fewer than at the same time in 2018, when voting started one day earlier. Data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections shows election officials have accepted a total of...
Arizona, Michigan GOP ask voters to mail in ballots and use drop boxes as candidates and officials blast the practice
CNN — The Arizona and Michigan state Republican Parties are calling voters urging them to return their ballots by mail or to drop boxes in those battleground states, despite their candidates promoting false claims that such practices are rife for voter fraud. Calls to voters’ phones in the last...
Voters must show identification in 38 states to cast their ballot on Election Day
The last day to cast your vote in the 2022 midterm elections is Tuesday, November 8. In 38 states, voters are required to present a form of ID when casting their ballot on Election Day. Some states don't require photo IDs, while others don't require proof of ID at all.
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
A federal judge has ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters
Kyrsten Sinema skips Obama Arizona rally, lays low during midterm campaign
Former President Obama went to Phoenix on Wednesday as part of his national tour stumping for Democrats running in tight midterm election races. However, with control of Congress and the Arizona governor's mansion hanging in the balance, one of Arizona's top elected Democrats was notably absent at the rally. Sen....
Republican door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials
(Reuters) - The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read “Voter Taskforce.” Four residents said they mistook them for government officials. But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers...
Judge restricts Arizona ballot watchers
A temporary restraining order was granted Tuesday in a suit aimed at keeping an election watchdog group in Arizona from intimidating the state’s voters. The order by U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi bars Clean Elections USA from coming close to drop boxes, open-carrying guns near drop boxes and yelling at people putting ballots in those boxes. Liburdi, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, had previously refused to bar the monitors but gave the Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans another chance to argue why the poll-watchers should be restricted.
Huge Turnout: 11 million early votes already cast in midterm elections
Early voting turnout is set to rival the 2018 midterms, with more than 11 million ballots already cast in the upcoming midterm election, according to data from the United States Election Project, run by University of Florida political science professor Michael McDonald. Thirteen days out from Election Day, voters in...
