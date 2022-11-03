ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Athlon Sports

Deer Swims Across Alabama's Lewis Smith Lake

If you would have told us deer can swim, we would have called you crazy at the very least. Even if we believed you and bought into the whole deer can swim thing, we would have never guessed they can get up to about 15mph in the water. Mind blown.   Smith Lake, the largest and deepest lake ...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Wet weather arrives to start the weekend after one more very warm day

Rain likely Saturday and then even warmer weather for next week. Check the video forecast for the latest. This kind of weather happens often in the Fall, but is usually comes a bit earlier than November. A gentle breeze made Thursday feel fantastic; Friday looks similar:. A comfortably cool, clear...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week. Here's what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama fan groom trolled by LSU fan bride at their wedding

Alabama plays LSU tonight at Tiger Stadium, but the SEC West rivalry made it to a wedding. According to a video from the New Orleans Tour Center on YouTube, an Alabama fan groom got trolled by his LSU fan bride at their wedding. The groom is cutting an Alabama wedding cake with the scripted “A,” and his bride is watching. People gathered around him to make a video as the shock hit his face upon cutting the cake. LSU’s colors of purple and gold were inside the Alabama cake and Tiger fans started chanting, “LSU! LSU! LSU!” All the groom could do was watch the fans cheer on the Tigers.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cost of diesel and electricity: Down in Alabama

A lot is being made about the price of diesel right now. Alabama Power customers will will see a slightly higher bill come December. The print newspapers that are owned by Alabama Media Group will cease publication after February 26. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Flu outbreak forces Alabama school district virtual for a week

Students and teachers in the Marshall County School District in north Alabama will switch to virtual learning from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10 due to an increase in flu cases. District officials announced the switch Friday with a tweet and a statement on the district website. Schools across the state will be closed for Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Three Alabama mayors say vote YES on Amendment 6

Sometimes laws become outdated and begin to have negative consequences for the people they were originally meant to help. When that happens, it becomes necessary to vote out the old law to make way for an improved system. It’s a situation dozens of cities around Alabama are facing, and we...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

10 constitutional amendments on Tuesday’s ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Election day is Tuesday and along with candidates, there are 10 statewide constitutional amendments for Alabamians to vote on, including one to reorganize the constitution itself. While some of these amendments are getting pushback from different groups, a majority made it to the ballot with unanimous...
ALABAMA STATE
ValueWalk

Yes, Tax Rebate Checks from Alabama Very Possible Now

If you live in Alabama, some money could soon be coming your way, thanks to the state’s historic revenue surplus. Over the past few months, lawmakers have been discussing how to use the $2 billion revenue surplus. Though nothing has been finalized as of yet, many seem to favor sending one-time tax rebate checks from Alabama.
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Who can you vote for? Here’s how you can find your sample ballot in the November election: Alabama

ALABAMA (WKRG) — Alabama voters will face big decisions on their ballots in the upcoming midterm elections. State-wide races will appear on everyone’s ballot. Gov. Kay Ivey looks to hold off Democratic challenger Yolanda Flowers, while Republican Katie Britt and Democrat Will Boyd face-off to replace outgoing Senator Richard Shelby. But most of the choices […]
ALABAMA STATE

