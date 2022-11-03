Alabama plays LSU tonight at Tiger Stadium, but the SEC West rivalry made it to a wedding. According to a video from the New Orleans Tour Center on YouTube, an Alabama fan groom got trolled by his LSU fan bride at their wedding. The groom is cutting an Alabama wedding cake with the scripted “A,” and his bride is watching. People gathered around him to make a video as the shock hit his face upon cutting the cake. LSU’s colors of purple and gold were inside the Alabama cake and Tiger fans started chanting, “LSU! LSU! LSU!” All the groom could do was watch the fans cheer on the Tigers.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO