Disney Guests Call This $10 Sliver of Cake a “Huge Disappointment”

It’s no secret that the price of food has recently gone up in Disney Parks. Whether visiting Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resort, Guests should always be prepared to spend a chunk of change on dining options for the whole family. With the cost of food rising in Disney...
This New Snack Doubles as a Piece of Iconic Disney World Art

When you think of the best works of art around Walt Disney World, what comes to mind? For us, one of the best displays on Disney property can be found right in the Grand Canyon Concourse, the area where the monorail passes through in Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Here Guests...
The Weirdest and Wildest Jobs You Can Have in a Disney Park

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of world-famous Guest service, incredible Imagineering details, delicious dining, and exciting attractions and entertainment. One thing that glues this Disney Park magic together and makes our Disney World vacations so special is Disney’s array of Cast Members, with their two-fingered Disney Points, show-worthy costumes, and great customer service. We recently revealed the training that Cast Members receive at the secret “Disney University” across Disney’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, Disneyland, and Disneyland Paris.
Disney’s Newest Must-Have Popcorn Bucket Doubles as a Music Box!

Popcorn buckets have become some of the most popular Disney Parks souvenirs. This is especially true for some of the buckets they have debuted this year, most recently the Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride popcorn bucket in the Magic Kingdom and the infamous Figment popcorn bucket that was available during the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts at the beginning of the year.
The Little-Known Government Vote Affecting Walt Disney World

When you think of United States voting, you may think of mid-term elections or a new president, but a Disney attraction might not be what comes to mind. Of course, recent events involving Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Reedy Creek have brought Disney and politics together in a significant way, but there was actually a government vote that directly impacted a Disney Park experience.
Guest Exits EPCOT to Find Their Car Wrecked in the Parking Lot

Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, a day spent at Walt Disney World is magical from start to finish. EPCOT is full of new foods to try, rides ranging from classic like Spaceship Earth to brand new like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, and exciting shows to watch.
Magic Kingdom Performance Canceled After Florida High School Refuses to Cover Offensive Logo

From stereotypical moments in films such as Fantasia (1940), Peter Pan (1953), The Aristocats (1970), and more, Disney has profited from its fair share of racism. So much so that these films are preceded by a warning label urging audiences to learn from the “harmful impact” each stereotypical moment had. Some moments and films are censored entirely, such as the infamous Fantasia centaur, Sunflower, and the entirety of Song of the South (1946).
