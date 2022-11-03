Read full article on original website
A Next-Gen Investor’s Journey to Opening a Roth IRA
The video is credited to fellow assistant editor and Retirement Daily intern Mer Brown, who shares her own personal journey to opening a Roth IRA account, including where she invested and why. I’m 21 years old and a full-time college student. I’m at that age where people in my generation...
CNBC
55% of Americans are behind on saving for retirement—and that's OK
Around 55% of Americans say they're behind on saving for retirement, a recent Bankrate survey found. In many ways, that makes sense. A comfortable retirement can seem like a hopeless goal when you look at commonly recommended savings guidelines. Financial firm Fidelity recommends saving at least the equivalent of your salary by 30, three times your salary by 40, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by 67.
NBC San Diego
Here's How Much Per Month Social Security Recipients Will Get in 2023
Tens of millions of older Americans will see a major increase in benefits this January when a new cost-of-living adjustment (or COLA) is added to Social Security payments. The 8.7% raise is meant to help them with higher prices for food, fuel, and other goods and services. But what does...
What Is the Average Social Security Benefit at 65?
For most of the last century, 65 has been considered the standard retirement age in the United States, but that doesn't mean most Americans actually retire at that age. As recently as 1992, the...
KXLY
12 States That Don’t Tax Social Security or 401(k)/IRA Retirement Income
Ben Franklin once said that “nothing is certain except death and taxes.” But for retirees in part of the U.S., his observation doesn’t hold up — at least with respect to income taxes at the state level. The major sources of income for many retirees include...
14 Key Signs You Will Run Out of Money in Retirement
You don't want to go broke in retirement. Despite all your preparation, however, you might discover that your retirement is going to cost more than you planned. Here It Is: Our 2022 Small...
NASDAQ
Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With
We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?
News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
11 Social Security Mistakes That Can Cost You a Fortune
If you want to retire comfortably, then you need to start planning now. By understanding how to maximize your Social Security benefits, you won't have to worry.
Social Security update: Monthly payment worth up to $1,657 to hit bank accounts tomorrow
Social Security recipients are one day away from receiving their monthly payments, worth an average of $1,657. Select recipients will have payments of $1,657, but the checks can be as high as $4,194, according to the Social Security Administration. Social Security checks are determined by several factors, including when the...
Should I make withdrawals from my 401(k) and postpone claiming Social Security benefits? The opinions of the experts
Should I draw from from my 401(k):(Tara Winstead/Pexels) The advantages of delaying Social Security benefits until you reach full retirement age are compelling: When you wait long enough, the maximum reward comes to you.
How You Manage Your Social Security Account Affects Spousal Benefits in 3 Ways
Social Security is designed to support workers and their families by providing a guaranteed source of lifetime income for those who meet certain criteria. As such, they are a critical piece to your...
Social Security Alternatives That Will Provide Income in Retirement
Social Security has long been the backbone of American retirement, and many working Americans look forward to the day they can sit back and enjoy collecting a Social Security check. But Social...
5 Steps Retirees Can Take Now to Reduce Tax Bill Later- Pro Series Q&A
Are you a recent retiree or planning to retire this year?. Greene-Lewis provides some advice for retirees on pensions, IRAs, the gig economy, self-employment. Read the full Q&A below or watch the video above. How to Reduce Your Tax Burden. Tracy Byrnes: A lot of people are pushed into retirement...
Does Working After Full Retirement Age Increase Your Social Security Benefits?
Although traditionally many Americans have envisioned retirement age as 65, according to the Social Security Administration, for those born in 1960 or later "full retirement age" is actually 67. Yet,...
NASDAQ
Powerball Lottery Hits $1.5 Billion: Here Are 5 Irrefutably Smarter Ways to Use Your Money
Who wants to be a billionaire? The thought is likely on the minds of many Americans right now. No one won the latest Powerball drawing on Wednesday night. As a result, the lottery's jackpot jumped to a staggering $1.5 billion. The next drawing will be held Saturday night at 10:59...
End of Year Tax Planning Strategies
It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
seniorresource.com
Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?
When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
3 Ways the Pandemic Influenced Retirement for the Better
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans say they reevaluated their financial management practices, which included their retirement plans. In a Schwab study, 1,000 Americans between the ages of 25 and...
Pre-Plan Your Retirement with a Pre-Mortem
As their retirement approaches, people tend to focus heavily on the financial element of their planning. This attention makes sense based on the rampant advertising around “the number” people need to retire. In my experience, however, the financial capacity to retire is merely one area of several critical elements involved in effective retirement planning.
