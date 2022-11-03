ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A Next-Gen Investor’s Journey to Opening a Roth IRA

The video is credited to fellow assistant editor and Retirement Daily intern Mer Brown, who shares her own personal journey to opening a Roth IRA account, including where she invested and why. I’m 21 years old and a full-time college student. I’m at that age where people in my generation...
CNBC

55% of Americans are behind on saving for retirement—and that's OK

Around 55% of Americans say they're behind on saving for retirement, a recent Bankrate survey found. In many ways, that makes sense. A comfortable retirement can seem like a hopeless goal when you look at commonly recommended savings guidelines. Financial firm Fidelity recommends saving at least the equivalent of your salary by 30, three times your salary by 40, six times by 50, eight times by 60 and 10 times by 67.
NASDAQ

Yes, Now Is a Good Time to Buy Stocks: 3 You Can Start With

We don't know what stocks will do in the months ahead. The reality is the short-term is almost impossible to predict. But what we do know is that, historically, every stock market sell-off of 20% or more has created buying opportunities for investors who will hold them for many years. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jeff Santoro and Jason Hall explain why Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX), Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.B) are all worth buying right now.
LehighValleyLive.com

Who is eligible for a Social Security COLA increase?

News of the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) for 2023 has Social Security recipients wondering if they are eligible for the Social Security increase that comes along with it. The COLA will rise by 8.7% next year, meaning that beneficiaries’ average monthly checks they will receive in January will increase by...
TheStreet

5 Steps Retirees Can Take Now to Reduce Tax Bill Later- Pro Series Q&A

Are you a recent retiree or planning to retire this year?. Greene-Lewis provides some advice for retirees on pensions, IRAs, the gig economy, self-employment. Read the full Q&A below or watch the video above. How to Reduce Your Tax Burden. Tracy Byrnes: A lot of people are pushed into retirement...
Retirement Daily

End of Year Tax Planning Strategies

It may not be December, but it’s certainly not too early to begin brainstorming tax planning strategies. Listed below are five potential tax planning opportunities to consider. Tax loss harvesting. Tax loss harvesting is the concept of selling securities at a loss to either lower your tax bill or...
VIRGINIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Annuity or 401(k)? Which is Better for Retirement?

When it comes to choosing how you want to invest money for retirement, there is no shortage of choices. Perhaps two of the most common options are annuities and 401(k)s. But, which is better? Well, the answer to that may not be straightforward for everyone. Let’s discuss the basics of each and then do some comparing.
Retirement Daily

Pre-Plan Your Retirement with a Pre-Mortem

As their retirement approaches, people tend to focus heavily on the financial element of their planning. This attention makes sense based on the rampant advertising around “the number” people need to retire. In my experience, however, the financial capacity to retire is merely one area of several critical elements involved in effective retirement planning.

