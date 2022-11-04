ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
enewspf.com

More Material Arrives at Former Rich East Site; FOIA Response Pending

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- As reported by eNews Park Forest last week, the former Rich East High School parking lot is apparently being used as a storage lot for pallets of white plastic foam and rolls of what appear to be roofing materials. eNews submitted a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) to Rich Township District 227 officials to secure information pertaining the purpose of the materials, as well as any financial arrangements that were made for the use of the lots.
PARK FOREST, IL
enewspf.com

Park Forest Police Blotter Reports from October 25-31, 2022

Park Forest, IL-(ENEWSPF)- There were three incidents reported to police between October 25 and October 31 that resulted in arrests and charges against alleged offenders. These charges included criminal trespass, aggravated to a peace officer, and domestic battery. Only one of the three alleged offenders is from Park Forest. Park...
PARK FOREST, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy