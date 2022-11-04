Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
From Murder to Mercy: The Incredible True Story of Cyntoia BrownLord GaneshNashville, TN
Pastors Call for Accountability in Davidson County Voting SnafuAdvocate AndyDavidson County, TN
Oliver Campaign Calls Out Election Irregularities in NashvilleAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feetRoger MarshHendersonville, TN
Democratic Candidate for Governor to Visit Sumner CountyAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Related
Collision in Trousdale County kills one, injures one
A highway collision in Trousdale County left one dead and another injured Saturday morning.
WSMV
Lebanon PD, Wilson County Sheriff’s Office investigating school threat
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Lebanon Police Department along with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a threat was made against the Lebanon Special School District (LSSD). On Saturday afternoon, the Lebanon Police Department received a notification about a possible threat made at LSSD on Snapchat. Officials...
fox17.com
Concerning post made against school in Lebanon Special School District
LEBANON, Tenn. -- Classes will be held in the Lebanon Special School District tomorrow despite an apparent concerning social media post. The Wilson County Sheriff's Office says they are looking into a possible threat posted Saturday on Snapchat that targeted a school in the LSSD. They cannot substantiate it at this time, however.
Police, deputies search for armed robbery suspect in Clarksville
Authorities issued an alert to the Clarksville community Friday afternoon following an aggravated robbery at a Cash Express.
Man facing multiple charges following trailer theft, burglary in Robertson County
Thanks to a joint investigation between two Robertson County law enforcement agencies, a man has been taken into custody in connection with a trailer theft in Springfield and a burglary in Adams.
wgnsradio.com
Duo Allegedly Shoplifted $2,000 Worth of Medication from Murfreesboro Walmart Store
(MURFREESBORO, TENN.) MPD Detectives need help identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that occurred on October 29th. The theft in question was reported at the Walmart store on Joe B. Jackson Parkway at South Church Street (HWY 231S). According to police, an unidentified male and female made...
fox17.com
Police: Woman, 23, shot twice on N. 7th Street
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A 23-year-old woman was injured in a shooting around midnight Friday on N. 7th Street. Metro Police say the suspect fired shots from the front passenger side of a silver sedan with tinted windows. The woman was shot twice in the leg and taken to...
whopam.com
Clarksville PD investigating Cash Express armed robbery
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Cash Express on Fort Campbell Boulevard Friday afternoon. According to a news release, it happened at approximately 12:45 p.m. at the Fort Campbell Clarksville business while an unknown black male suspect wearing black jogging pants and a red ski mask jumped the counter and pointed a gun at them before grabbing money out of the cash register drawer. The suspect then fled on foot.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Warrants Obtained for Persons of Interest in Stolen Check / ID Theft Case
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.
Missing Person Michaelle Van Kleef Found Safe
BREAKING: We have good news to report. Michaelle Van Kleef has been found safe. Thanks to all who kept an eye out, and helped share the information!. The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person Michaelle Jo Lynn Van Kleef. Michaelle has been missing since 10/30/2022 out of Wilson County.
fox17.com
Metro Police: One person killed in shooting, ongoing investigation
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A person has died in a shooting Friday, Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) confirmed. Metro dispatch reported that the victim was brought to Southern Hills Hospital. Homicide unit is on the way to the hospital to gather more information on the incident, MNPD confirms. This...
WSMV
‘Gunshots are normal’: Neighbors say after fatal shooting at North Nashville apartment complex
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police are still investigating after a shooting at an apartment complex in North Nashville. Neighbors in that area said that shootings are a growing issue. Some have said shootings happen at that complex all off the time. This time, police found a man with several gunshot wounds in the parking lot.
wgnsradio.com
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office Patrol SUV Involved in Friday Night Accident
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) An auto accident involving a Rutherford County Sheriff's Deputy occurred on Friday night. The wreck happened on I-840 East between the Almaville Road and Veterans Parkway interchanges. WGNS confirmed that no one was injured in the incident. Reports indicate one of the departments' patrol vehicles suffered extensive...
wgnsradio.com
MPD Needs Helping In ID'ing These 2
(MURFREESBORO) Detectives with the Murfreesboro Police Department need the public's help in identifying two persons of interest in a theft case that took place at the Joe B. Jackson Walmart on Oct. 29, 2022. Police reports indicate that an unidentified male and female allegedly took nearly $2,000 worth of over-the-counter...
Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home
From Metro Police UPDATE November 3, 2022 – Missing teenager Alyssa Nesmith, 16, who walked away from her Hermitage area home on October 19 after an argument with a family member, was located today at a residence on Lincoya Bay Drive. Nesmith was found at the home of her 18-year-old boyfriend, despite his claims that […] The post Teenage Runaway Missing Since October 19 Located at Boyfriend’s Home appeared first on Wilson County Source.
8 displaced following Murfreesboro apartment fire
Eight people are displaced after a fire broke out at a Murfreesboro apartment.
GPD asking for help finding missing man
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Greenville Police Department (GPD) is asking for help locating a missing 63 year old man. Police say William Ray Pennington, 63, is possibly in the Greenville area. Officers say Pennington goes by Bill or Billy. If anyone knows Pennington’s location, please contact GPD at 270-338-3133 or Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.
Missing 12-year-old boy from Hendersonville found safe
A 12-year-old boy from Hendersonville has been found safe.
wgnsradio.com
SCAM UPDATE: Another Scam from Person Claiming to be With or Helping the Sheriff's Office
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN.) The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office reports a Murfreesboro woman received a phone call Wednesday asking for a donation to help Sheriff’s deputies harmed in the line of duty and their families. But, the call was a complete hoax! The Sheriff's Office says, "This is a scam call because the Sheriff’s Office does not call and ask for donations for any cause."
fox17.com
Missing 19-year-old out of Wilson County found safe, TBI confirms
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE (Nov. 4 around 4 p.m.): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Friday afternoon that they found Michaelle Van Kleef who was reported missing out of Wilson County. She was found safe, TBI confirmed. Michaelle's family gave the following statement after receiving the...
Comments / 0