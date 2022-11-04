(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) WGNS has an update to a news story we told listeners and viewers about this past week. Evidently, authorities have been able to identify and locate two individuals who were believed be tied to a fraud case. That case started on October 4th, when MPD officers were called to First Bank on Old Fort Parkway after two individuals reportedly tried to pass a stolen and altered check as real. They were also accused of using a stolen Tennessee driver’s license as identification.

SMYRNA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO