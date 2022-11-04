ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS News

Harvard study on monkeys reignites ethical debate over animal testing

Mother monkeys permanently separated from their newborns sometimes find comfort in plush toys; this recent finding from Harvard experiments has set off intense controversy among scientists and reignited the ethical debate over animal testing. The paper, "Triggers for mother love," was authored by neuroscientist Margaret Livingstone and appeared in the...
Newsweek

Over 1,000 Cats and Dogs Found on Yulin Meat 'Death Truck,' Hundreds Dead

Footage shows hundreds of cats and dogs rescued from a "death truck" headed for Yulin in southern China. The truck held 1,400 animals kept in cages cramped together. A total of 370 animals died while on board the truck after suffering from open wounds, respiratory disease, dehydration and broken bones, a statement from Humane Society International (HSI), an animal welfare group, said.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
The US Sun

Inside China’s plan to use newly discovered Moon crystal for limitless power

MOON crystals that harness an enormous amount of potential energy have been discovered, scientists say. Lunar crystals are composed of materials that were previously unknown, according to scientists. They contain an important ingredient in nuclear fusion, which powers the Sun and other similar stars, Discovery reported. In 2020, lunar basalt...
americanmilitarynews.com

Americans held hostage by Amazon tribe

A group of American tourists, in addition to tourists from Switzerland, the U.K., France and Spain, are being held hostage by an indigenous tribe in a remote Amazon rainforest in Peru. According to the BBC, around 70 tourists were traveling on river boats on the Cuninico River when the tribe...
The Associated Press

Giant, sustainable rainforest fish is now fashion in America

TRES RIOS, Brazil (AP) — Sometimes you start something and have no idea where it will lead. So it was with Eduardo Filgueiras, a struggling guitarist whose family worked in an unusual business in Rio de Janeiro: They farmed toads. Filgueiras figured out a way to take the small toad skins and fuse them together, creating something large enough to sell.
TEXAS STATE
TheConversationAU

A technologically advanced society is choosing to destroy itself. It's both fascinating and horrifying to watch

As world leaders assemble for the United Nations climate change conference (COP27) in Egypt, it’s hard to be optimistic the talks will generate any radical departure from the inexorable rise in global carbon emissions over the past two centuries. After all, before last year’s Glasgow talks, experts warned the summit was the world’s last chance to limit global warming to 1.5℃ this century. And yet, a UN report last week found even if all nations meet their climate goals this decade, the planet would still heat by a catastrophic 2.5℃. There were hopes the global pandemic might have shifted the...
sciencealert.com

The Moon Had Volcanoes Much More Recently Than We Thought, Says New Study

Fifty years ago, NASA and the Soviet space program conducted the first sample-return missions from the Moon. This included lunar rocks brought back to Earth by the Apollo astronauts and those obtained by robotic missions that were part of the Soviet Luna Program. The analysis of these rocks revealed a...
BBC

Rarely seen Nottingham caves to open to public

People will get the chance to explore some of a city's rarely seen caves, as part of a festival. According to estimates, Nottingham has about 870 caves, which are believed to date back to at least medieval times. The Being Human festival, which will celebrate the city's heritage, will run...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Woman Astounded When Hen Hatches Double-Digit Chicks

A farmer was pleasantly surprised when her rare-hen hatched double-digit chicks. Kelsie Moore, a TikToker who has become famous for her many goats, pigs, horses, dogs, and cats, recently shared news about an Ayam Cemani hen she owns. The chicken is a rare breed that hails from Indonesia, and they...

